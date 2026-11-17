USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 17, 2026

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Washington — staging a summit · raising Iran Beijing — host · stage for the summit Moscow — “extremely significant” · no promises Kyiv — uneasy · afraid of being discussed Ottawa — steady prices · eyes on Xi

The region wakes up to a summit that now has a date. The White House says Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet in Shenzhen on Thursday, and everyone else is working out what it means for them.

In the United States the register is theatrical but cautious, with the White House confirming the meeting and keeping Ukraine off the agenda. In Canada it is calm and a little stubborn, as a flat inflation reading lets Mark Carney travel without a new domestic worry.

The through-line is the seat. Washington is choosing its guests, Kyiv fears being discussed in its absence, and Ottawa is learning how much a middle power can do from the sidelines.

Key Facts —Summit. The White House says Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen on Thursday 19 November. —Agenda. A US official says Trump will not raise Ukraine and will raise Iran instead. —Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the meeting “extremely significant”. —Canada. Statistics Canada said on Monday that October inflation held at 3.1%, below the 3.2% forecast. —Next. US retail sales for October land today at 8:30 a.m. ET, forecast at 0.2%.

Shenzhen: A Summit With A Date But No Deal

On Friday 13 November the White House confirmed plans for a three-way meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, known as APEC, which runs 18 and 19 November. The Associated Press reported that it would be the first time the leaders of the three biggest nuclear powers meet together.

The last US-Russia nuclear treaty, New START, expired in February, and Trump wants a new deal that includes China. A US official says Trump will not raise Ukraine in Shenzhen and will raise Iran.

Beijing And Moscow: Polite, Not Promised

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the meeting “extremely significant” but said anything agreed could not be imposed on other countries. China, as APEC host, will receive both leaders in Shenzhen.

The mood is therefore one of choreography. Each host and guest wants the photograph, and none wants to be seen promising what the others will not.

Kyiv: The Fear Of Being Discussed

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has voiced concern that the meeting could be used to discuss a Ukraine deal without Kyiv. A US official says Trump will keep Ukraine off the agenda and raise the Iran war instead.

That leaves Kyiv hoping the summit will not shape its future in its absence. What nobody knows is what the three leaders will say about the war once they have met.

Ottawa: A Flat Line Is Good News

Statistics Canada said on Monday 16 November that consumer prices rose 3.1% in October from a year earlier, the same pace as September and just under the 3.2% forecast. Monthly prices rose 0.2%, and gasoline was up 30.9% on the year, partly because prices fell a year earlier.

Excluding energy, inflation eased to 2.0% from 2.1%. For Carney, whose voters judge his travels by grocery bills, a steady reading means he can talk trade in Asia without a fresh price scare at home.

Washington: A Lame Duck With A Deadline

The Senate voted 73 to 25 on 9 November to move ahead on a bipartisan permitting bill, with 60 needed, according to Axios. That was only a procedural step, and final passage and a House vote still lie ahead.

Federal funding runs out on 11 December, and Congress is still arguing over Iran war spending. The tired mood in the Capitol is the sound of a lame-duck session.

What This Means From Latin America

A Trump-Xi-Putin table matters south of the border because tariffs, oil and the Iran war are bargaining chips on the same table. Latin American governments will read the Shenzhen readouts for hints about who sets the terms of trade next year.

Canada’s steady prices and planned talks with Xi could also put it in competition with Brazilian and Mexican exporters for the same buyers. Any Canadian gain in cars, energy or farm goods abroad is a rival’s loss.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday 17 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US retail sales for October — forecast 0.2% against 0.8%, and 0.4% excluding autos against 0.9%; a read on household spending.

— forecast 0.2% against 0.8%, and 0.4% excluding autos against 0.9%; a read on household spending. Tuesday 17 November, 9:15 a.m. ET: US industrial production for October — forecast 0.1% against 0.7%.

— forecast 0.1% against 0.7%. 18–19 November: APEC summit in Shenzhen — Carney has said he expects to meet Xi; the leaders’ three-way meeting is set for Thursday 19 November.

— Carney has said he expects to meet Xi; the leaders’ three-way meeting is set for Thursday 19 November. Thursday 19 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US initial jobless claims — forecast 197,000 against 200,000 the week before.

— forecast 197,000 against 200,000 the week before. Friday 20 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan inflation expectations — the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising.

— the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US PCE price index for October — the prior annual reading was 3.6%, with core forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%.

Background: APEC Shenzhen Summit: What To Watch.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?

The White House says they will meet on Thursday 19 November on the sidelines of APEC. It would be the first meeting of the leaders of the three biggest nuclear powers together.

What was Canada’s inflation rate in October?

Statistics Canada said the annual rate was 3.1%, unchanged from September and below the 3.2% forecast. Gasoline rose 30.9% on the year, while inflation excluding energy eased to 2.0%.

Will Ukraine be discussed at the Shenzhen summit?

A US official says Trump will not raise Ukraine. Zelensky has worried that a Ukraine deal could be discussed without Kyiv.

When does US federal funding run out?

Federal funding runs out on 11 December. The Senate voted 73 to 25 on 9 November to move ahead on a permitting bill, but final passage is still pending.