The east front of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Beethoven, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Washington’s lame-duck session is the stretch between Election Day and the new Congress, and this year it carries a hard money deadline. Republicans still run both chambers until noon on Sunday 3 January 2027, even though Democrats won the House and Senate on 3 November.

For US readers, the first test comes on Friday 11 December 2026, when federal funding runs out unless lawmakers act. Our guide to what happens next after the midterms covers certification and the Speaker vote, and this piece covers the work Republicans can still finish.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every North America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Lame duck The outgoing Republican-led Congress keeps full power until noon on Sunday 3 January 2027.

Funding cliff A temporary funding law, H.R. 6500, expires on Friday 11 December 2026.

Unfinished The defence policy bill and the farm bill are both still stuck.

New majorities Democrats take over House committees and Senate floor control from 3 January 2027.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market, prices a shutdown by 12 December at 39.5% (17 November, 2:04 a.m. ET).

Until the oath on 3 January, Republicans can still pass spending, defence and farm laws; after it, Democrats decide what reaches the floor.

What Is a Lame-Duck Session?

A lame-duck session is the period when members of Congress who lost, retired or are leaving still hold their seats. The name comes from the idea that the outgoing group has little time left to act.

Republicans won the last election cycle and still control both chambers until the new members are sworn in. Under the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, the new Congress begins at noon on 3 January, which falls on a Sunday in 2027.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Politics Email address Follow

The 11 December Funding Cliff

Congress passed H.R. 6500, the House bill number of a stopgap spending law, on 1 September, by 370 to 48 in the House and 90 to 6 in the Senate.

The law keeps agencies funded at roughly current levels through Friday 11 December 2026.

Lawmakers have three options: pass full-year spending bills, pass another stopgap into 2027, or let some agencies lapse. A lapse is a shutdown, when agencies without money pause non-essential work.

A stopgap into early 2027 would hand the unfinished budget work to the new Democratic majority. No deal had been announced as of 17 November.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 64,592

-0.41% L 64,275 day range H 64,998 -29.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 82% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,828 +0.47% Solana 72.81 +1.82% Gold 3,880 +0.70% USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 64,592 -0.41% -29.86% 64,856 64,998 64,275 31,460,620,288 ETH 1,828 +0.47% -39.57% 1,819 1,840 1,812 11,353,431,040 SOL 72.81 +1.82% -44.36% 71.51 73.07 71.34 2,782,377,472 XRP 0.96 +0.58% -55.59% 0.95 0.97 0.95 1,882,266,368 BNB 592.39 +0.29% -34.65% 590.69 594.53 589.30 786,587,264 ADA 0.15 +0.31% -67.05% 0.15 0.15 0.15 244,250,736 DOGE 0.06 +0.12% -61.20% 0.06 0.06 0.06 547,393,408 AVAX 7.21 +1.47% -50.24% 7.11 7.22 7.07 210,672,640 LINK 9.17 +0.56% -31.04% 9.12 9.21 9.08 211,321,680 DOT 0.73 +0.14% -72.47% 0.73 0.74 0.73 56,268,536 LTC 44.68 +0.55% -51.03% 44.44 45.00 44.35 167,758,144 BCH 208.63 +0.13% -57.46% 208.35 209.42 207.15 96,930,656 TRX 0.31 +0.23% +5.03% 0.30 0.31 0.30 328,740,128 XLM 0.14 -0.26% -44.32% 0.14 0.14 0.14 145,533,744 HBAR 0.06 -0.77% -60.94% 0.06 0.06 0.06 47,383,448 NEAR 3.25 +2.90% +43.62% 3.16 3.27 3.12 541,025,024 ATOM 1.33 -0.38% -50.88% 1.33 1.34 1.32 19,334,020 AAVE 113.14 +4.45% -32.96% 108.32 113.32 108.17 223,202,016 Largest moves today AAVE

113.14

+4.45% NEAR

3.25

+2.90% SOL

72.81

+1.82% AVAX

7.21

+1.47% HBAR

0.06

-0.77% XRP

0.96

+0.58% LINK

9.17

+0.56% LTC

44.68

+0.55% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.41%, with breadth positive — 14 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Defence and Farm Bills

The National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that sets military policy and pay, passed the House in July. In the Senate, a procedural vote to start debate failed in July, and the two chambers have not agreed on one text.

The farm bill, which sets crop-support and food-aid rules, saw its last broad extension expire on 30 September. Commodity provisions fall back to older permanent law after 31 December if Congress does nothing.

The Senate’s tentative calendar shows a Thanksgiving break from Monday 23 to Friday 27 November and adjournment around Friday 18 December. Republicans must fit the funding fight and any other bills into those few weeks.

Key Dates in the Lame Duck

Monday 23 to Friday 27 November: Thanksgiving recess, on the tentative calendar.

Thanksgiving recess, on the tentative calendar. Friday 11 December: the stopgap funding law expires.

the stopgap funding law expires. Around Friday 18 December: the Senate’s tentative adjournment target.

the Senate’s tentative adjournment target. Sunday 3 January 2027: the new Congress convenes at noon and the House elects a Speaker.

What Democrats Can Change After 3 January

On 3 January the House elects a Speaker, and Democrats name the chairs who run each committee. Those chairs can call hearings and issue subpoenas, which are legal orders to hand over documents.

Democrats will also control Senate floor time and confirmations, but they cannot make law alone. Any bill needs President Donald Trump’s signature, and overriding a veto takes two-thirds of both chambers.

Our earlier report on whether a Democratic Congress can limit Trump’s tariffs shows why trade law is the hardest area. In the Senate, most bills also need 60 votes to end debate, a rule known as the filibuster.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market, priced a US government shutdown by 12 December at 39.5% on 17 November at 2:04 a.m. ET, with about US$64,000 traded on that market. The same market priced a shutdown by 31 December at 43.0%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you use federal services, a lapse after 11 December could pause some of them, and government data releases can slip. Federal workers and contractors face the biggest risk of delayed pay.

A stopgap into 2027 would push the big budget choices to January, when a Democratic House must bargain with a Republican president. Readers with ties to Latin America can also read our report on the policy probes Democrats plan.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Republicans will pass full-year spending bills or another stopgap, or whether 11 December passes without a lapse. We could not confirm a scheduled final vote on the defence bill or the farm bill.

We have not confirmed an official date for when the debt limit, the legal cap on federal borrowing, will bind. The Alaska Senate result, due after the ranked-choice count on Wednesday 18 November, may also change the size of the new majorities.

More: US midterms 2026 coverage, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Lame-Duck Session?

It is the period after an election when the outgoing Congress still holds power. This year it runs until noon on Sunday 3 January 2027.

When Does US Government Funding Run Out?

Funding under H.R. 6500 runs out on Friday 11 December 2026 unless Congress passes new money. Lawmakers can pass full-year bills or another stopgap.

Can Republicans Still Pass Laws Before January?

Yes, because they control both chambers until 3 January. Most bills still need 60 votes in the Senate, so they need some Democratic support.

Who Becomes House Speaker in January?

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, is the expected Speaker. The House votes on the first day of the new Congress, Sunday 3 January 2027.

Sources: Congress.gov, H.R. 6500, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act; US Constitution, 20th Amendment; US Senate, tentative legislative schedule; Polymarket, government shutdown market, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice