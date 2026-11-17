The Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, home to Representative Pramila Jayapal’s Washington office (Photo: ajay_suresh, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Democrats will control the House committees from January, and the names of the new chairs are mostly known but not yet official. A chair, the member who holds a committee’s gavel, sets its agenda, runs its hearings and can issue subpoenas, which are legal orders to hand over documents.

For US readers, these chairs decide which investigations open, which spending bills move and how hard Congress presses the Trump administration. Our guide to what happens next after the midterms covers the calendar.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every North America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is the expected Speaker, the House’s presiding leader, voted 3 January.

Chairs Most chairs will be today’s top Democrats, but final slates are not announced.

Whip Pete Aguilar, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is running unopposed for majority whip.

Senate Republicans re-elected John Thune as their leader on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Prediction markets Kalshi, a US-regulated market, gives Jeffries 98.1% to be next Speaker (17 November, 2:04 a.m. ET).

Democrats take the House gavels on 3 January, but most chairs are still expected rather than elected, and Senate posts are settled later.

Who Leads the House

Hakeem Jeffries of New York leads House Democrats and is the near-certain choice for Speaker, the chamber’s presiding leader. Aguilar said on 10 November that “it is my belief that he will be overwhelmingly selected to lead this Congress.”

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On the Republican side, Speaker Mike Johnson said on 4 November that he would not seek the post of minority leader. Steve Scalise, the current Republican majority leader, and Jim Jordan of Ohio are both running for it.

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The Gavels to Watch

House Democrats elect their committee leaders by caucus vote, . In the last cycle that vote came in mid-December 2024, so the 2027 slate may not be final for weeks.

Judiciary: Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the panel, is in line to chair. The committee oversees the Justice Department, courts and immigration law.

Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the panel, is in line to chair. The committee oversees the Justice Department, courts and immigration law. Oversight and Government Reform: Robert Garcia of California, its top Democrat since June 2025, is in line to chair. The committee investigates the executive branch.

Robert Garcia of California, its top Democrat since June 2025, is in line to chair. The committee investigates the executive branch. Foreign Affairs: Gregory Meeks of New York is the top Democrat on the panel that oversees US foreign policy.

Gregory Meeks of New York is the top Democrat on the panel that oversees US foreign policy. Energy and Commerce: Frank Pallone of New Jersey is the top Democrat on the panel that covers health, energy and telecoms.

Frank Pallone of New Jersey is the top Democrat on the panel that covers health, energy and telecoms. Natural Resources: Jared Huffman of California is the top Democrat on the panel that oversees public lands and natural resources.

Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut is the top Democrat on Appropriations, the panel that writes spending bills. Richard Neal of Massachusetts holds the same role on Ways and Means, which writes tax law.

What the New Majority Can Open

Aguilar said on 10 November that Democrats chairing oversight and investigative committees will have the tools they need. “We are not shy to use accountability,” he said.

On 10 November Aguilar listed three House priorities: lowering costs, protecting health care and rooting out corruption. On the same day the House voted 211 to 204 to send an impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee.

The Senate Side

Senate Republicans re-elected John Thune of South Dakota as their leader unopposed on 10 November. Republicans will be the minority party from 3 January.

Democrats are projected to hold the Senate majority and its chairs, who decide which nominees and bills get hearings. We could not confirm who will lead Senate Democrats or chair each Senate committee.

What Prediction Markets Say

Kalshi, an exchange regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, priced Hakeem Jeffries at 98.1% to be the next Speaker on 17 November at 2:04 a.m. ET, with 1,468,295 contracts traded. Polymarket, a crypto-based market, priced him at 96.5%, with US$167,828 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you follow trade, health or immigration policy, these are the chairs who will schedule the hearings and call the witnesses. Expect letters demanding documents from agencies in the first weeks of 2027.

Companies with business before the government, from defence contractors to health insurers, should expect more questions from Congress. For Latin America, see our report on the policy probes Democrats plan.

What Is Not Known

The date of the House Democratic Caucus vote on committee leaders was not confirmed, and any chair named here is expected rather than elected. We could not confirm the Senate Democratic leader or the Senate committee chairs.

Final House seat counts are still being tallied, and the Alaska Senate race awaits a ranked-choice count on Wednesday 18 November. Neither is expected to change which party holds the gavels.

More: US midterms 2026 coverage, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Will Be House Speaker in 2027?

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, is the expected Speaker. The House votes on 3 January 2027, when the new Congress convenes.

Who Will Chair the House Judiciary Committee?

Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the committee’s top Democrat, is in line to chair it. The caucus has not yet announced final slates.

Can the New House Majority Launch Investigations?

Yes. Committee chairs can hold hearings and issue subpoenas from January, though President Donald Trump keeps the power to veto any bill.

Who Leads the Senate Republicans?

John Thune of South Dakota, re-elected as leader, unopposed, on 10 November 2026. Republicans will be the minority party from 3 January.

Sources: House Democratic Caucus, news conference of 10 November 2026; US House of Representatives, committee listings; Kalshi, next Speaker market and Polymarket, Speaker market, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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