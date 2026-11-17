The west front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where Congress sits. (Photo: Martin Falbisoner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The new Democratic Congress cannot change your bills on its own, and almost nothing changes before 3 January 2027. What it can do is hold hearings, write bills and force votes, while President Donald Trump keeps the pen that signs or vetoes them.

For US households, the real dates are closer than the swearing-in: federal funding runs out on Friday 11 December 2026, and health-plan sign-up deadlines for 1 January coverage fall in December. Our guide to what happens next after the midterms has the political calendar.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every North America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Health Extra Affordable Care Act subsidies ended in 2025; check your state’s sign-up deadline for 1 January coverage.

Retirees Social Security benefits rise 3.6% in 2027, the Social Security Administration announced on 14 October 2026.

Gas The national average was US$3.91 a gallon on 12 November, down from US$4.36 a month earlier.

The catch Democratic bills need the Senate and Trump’s signature; a veto override takes two-thirds of both chambers.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market, prices a shutdown by 12 December at 39.5% (17 November, 2:04 a.m. ET).

Little changes in your budget on 3 January itself. What moves first is the funding deadline, health sign-ups and the bills Democrats put on Trump’s desk.

What Changes Now

The government’s money runs out on Friday 11 December 2026 under H.R. 6500, the House bill number of the stopgap spending law.

The current Republican-led Congress must pass new funding, or some agencies lapse into a shutdown. Our explainer on what the outgoing lame-duck Congress can still pass covers that deadline.

Nothing a new Democratic majority does can arrive before it.

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Health Premiums

The enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, the extra premium help created in 2021, expired at the end of 2025 and have not been renewed. House Democratic leaders said on 10 November they want to reverse the cuts to those tax credits.

Sign-up for 2027 plans is open on HealthCare.gov, the federal health-insurance marketplace, and deadlines depend on your state, so check yours. Any Democratic bill to restore the subsidies would still need Senate votes and Trump’s signature.

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Student Loans

The Repayment Assistance Plan launched on 1 July 2026 as the income-based option for new federal loans, with payments tied to adjusted gross income, your income after certain deductions, and a US$10 monthly minimum. The Education Department paused involuntary collections on defaulted loans, including wage garnishment, on 16 January 2026.

The Education Department ordered that pause, not Congress. We could not confirm whether garnishment has restarted.

Social Security and Taxes

The 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, the yearly raise in Social Security payments, is 3.6%. The Social Security Administration announced it on 14 October 2026, and it reaches benefit checks from January.

The Internal Revenue Service set the 2027 standard deduction at US$16,600 for single filers and US$33,200 for married couples filing jointly. Those figures apply to returns filed in 2028, and Congress has no tax bill that would change them before then.

Gas Prices and Tariffs

AAA, the US motorists’ group, put the national average for regular gasoline at US$3.91 a gallon on 12 November. A week earlier it stood near US$4.10, and a month earlier at US$4.36.

The Supreme Court ruled on 20 February 2026 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the emergency-powers law, does not allow tariffs. Our report on whether a Democratic Congress can limit tariffs explains what is left in the president’s hands.

Signature or Veto

House alone: hearings, subpoenas and letters to agencies, from 3 January.

hearings, subpoenas and letters to agencies, from 3 January. Needs the Senate: any bill, because most bills need 60 votes to end debate.

any bill, because most bills need 60 votes to end debate. Needs Trump: his signature to become law, or two-thirds of both chambers to override a veto.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced a US government shutdown by 12 December at 39.5% on 17 November at 2:04 a.m. ET, with about US$64,000 traded on that market. The same market priced a shutdown by 31 December at 43.0%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Plan around the dates that already exist: your state’s health sign-up deadline, 11 December for federal funding and January for the higher Social Security payment. Do not wait for a new law to fix a premium or a loan payment.

If gas stays below US$4, the cost-of-living case Democrats make for the new Congress rests more on health costs and tariffs than on fuel. Watch the first 100 hours of the new House, when its leaders say the legislative priorities will be clear.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Congress will pass a stopgap, full-year bills or let funding lapse on 11 December. Nobody has confirmed whether any bill to restore the health subsidies can win 60 Senate votes.

We could not confirm the final 2027 Medicare Part B premium, the monthly charge for outpatient care or whether student-loan wage garnishment has resumed. Gas prices and tariff rules can also move before 3 January.

More: US midterms 2026 coverage, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the New Congress Lower My Health Premiums?

Not by itself. The enhanced subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and a bill to restore them would need the Senate and Trump’s signature.

When Does the New Congress Take Office?

The new Congress convenes at noon on Sunday 3 January 2027. Until then, the Republican-led Congress keeps full power.

How Much Will Social Security Rise in 2027?

Benefits rise 3.6% in 2027, according to the Social Security Administration. The increase reaches checks starting in January.

Can Democrats Overturn Trump’s Tariffs?

Only with a bill that passes both chambers and survives a veto. Overriding a veto takes two-thirds of the House and the Senate.

Sources: Social Security Administration, 2027 cost-of-living adjustment, 14 October 2026; Internal Revenue Service, 2027 inflation adjustments (Revenue Procedure 2026-35), 5 November 2026; HealthCare.gov, open enrollment; Federal Student Aid, Repayment Assistance Plan; AAA, national gas price average, 12 November 2026; US Supreme Court, Learning Resources v. Trump and Trump v. V.O.S. Selections, 20 February 2026; Polymarket, government shutdown market, 17 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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