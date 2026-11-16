Prediction Markets: United States

Traders on Polymarket now put the chance of a quarter-point US interest rate rise in January at 63%, read at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday 16 November 2026. That is up about 5.5 points in 24 hours and about 45.5 points in a week, from near 17.5%.

For US readers, a January rise would keep credit cards, car loans and new mortgages expensive for longer. It would also tend to keep the dollar firm, which matters to any company or government that borrows in dollars.

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Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market where users trade contracts with real money. A price of 63% is a bet, not a forecast by The Rio Times or the Federal Reserve (the Fed), the US central bank.

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket prices a January Fed rate rise at 63%, up 5.5 points in 24 hours (1:25 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Move. Up about 45.5 points in seven days, from near 17.5% a week ago.

Context. Fed Governor Christopher Waller backed a December hike on 10 November but said consecutive hikes are not necessary.

Next. Fed meeting minutes are due Wednesday 18 November; the Fed meets 8 to 9 December.

Volume. About US$330,000 traded in 24 hours on this event; US$3.7 million in total.

A 63% price shows what traders expect today, and it can reverse within hours. It is one input next to the Fed’s own words and data.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Fed Decision in January?” market lists five outcomes. Prices are the implied probability of each, read on 16 November at 1:25 p.m. ET:

25 bps increase (bps means basis points; 25 is a 0.25-point rise): 63.0%, up 5.5 points in 24 hours and 45.5 points in seven days.

(bps means basis points; 25 is a 0.25-point rise): 63.0%, up 5.5 points in 24 hours and 45.5 points in seven days. No change: 35.5%, down 5.0 points in 24 hours and 42.0 points in seven days.

35.5%, down 5.0 points in 24 hours and 42.0 points in seven days. 50+ bps increase (half a point or more): 1.0%.

(half a point or more): 1.0%. 25 bps decrease and 50+ bps decrease: 0.9% and 0.7%.

About US$330,000 changed hands on the event in the last 24 hours and about US$3.7 million since it opened, per Polymarket data. That is enough trading to read, though a single large bet can still move a price.

The market resolves on the change in the upper bound of the Fed’s target range after the January 2027 meeting. Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), lists a January 2027 contract on whether the Fed’s upper rate limit ends above 4.00%, which means a rise.

It last traded at 94%, but only one contract changed hands in 24 hours (6,595 in total), so we treat it as thinly traded and do not rely on it.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single new trigger was reported since our report on 13 November; the price kept climbing on the same news. In our daily snapshots it stood near 17.5% on 10 November, jumped to about 48% on 11 November and reached about 62.5% on 13 November.

It then dipped to about 57.5% over the weekend and has since moved back up to 63%. The jump came right after two official steps on Tuesday 10 November.

That day Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech that he leaned toward a 25-basis-point rise at the December meeting even if inflation improved. He added that a 50-basis-point rise “should be considered” if October core inflation came in around 0.3% or higher.

Hours later the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the US statistics agency, reported that core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3% in October. Headline prices, the overall figure including food and energy, rose 0.4% after 0.6% in September.

The Fed held its main rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on 28 October by a 10-2 vote. Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, both preferring a quarter-point rise.

Waller also said it is “not necessary, for example, to raise rates at consecutive meetings.” That leaves room for a pause in January, and traders still put about 35% on no change.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 64,592

-0.41% L 64,275 day range H 64,998 -29.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 82% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,828 +0.47% Solana 72.81 +1.82% Gold 3,880 +0.70% USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 64,592 -0.41% -29.86% 64,856 64,998 64,275 31,460,620,288 ETH 1,828 +0.47% -39.57% 1,819 1,840 1,812 11,353,431,040 SOL 72.81 +1.82% -44.36% 71.51 73.07 71.34 2,782,377,472 XRP 0.96 +0.58% -55.59% 0.95 0.97 0.95 1,882,266,368 BNB 592.39 +0.29% -34.65% 590.69 594.53 589.30 786,587,264 ADA 0.15 +0.31% -67.05% 0.15 0.15 0.15 244,250,736 DOGE 0.06 +0.12% -61.20% 0.06 0.06 0.06 547,393,408 AVAX 7.21 +1.47% -50.24% 7.11 7.22 7.07 210,672,640 LINK 9.17 +0.56% -31.04% 9.12 9.21 9.08 211,321,680 DOT 0.73 +0.14% -72.47% 0.73 0.74 0.73 56,268,536 LTC 44.68 +0.55% -51.03% 44.44 45.00 44.35 167,758,144 BCH 208.63 +0.13% -57.46% 208.35 209.42 207.15 96,930,656 TRX 0.31 +0.23% +5.03% 0.30 0.31 0.30 328,740,128 XLM 0.14 -0.26% -44.32% 0.14 0.14 0.14 145,533,744 HBAR 0.06 -0.77% -60.94% 0.06 0.06 0.06 47,383,448 NEAR 3.25 +2.90% +43.62% 3.16 3.27 3.12 541,025,024 ATOM 1.33 -0.38% -50.88% 1.33 1.34 1.32 19,334,020 AAVE 113.14 +4.45% -32.96% 108.32 113.32 108.17 223,202,016 Largest moves today AAVE

113.14

+4.45% NEAR

3.25

+2.90% SOL

72.81

+1.82% AVAX

7.21

+1.47% HBAR

0.06

-0.77% XRP

0.96

+0.58% LINK

9.17

+0.56% LTC

44.68

+0.55% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.41%, with breadth positive — 14 of 17 names higher. AAVE led, while HBAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

What It Means for US Readers

Variable-rate loans, credit cards and new mortgages tend to follow the Fed’s main rate. A January rise after a December one would mean those costs stay high for longer, and a higher rate usually supports the dollar.

For investors, the January price is a read on how long the tightening lasts, not only whether it starts. The next test is the minutes of the October meeting, the Fed’s written record, due on Wednesday 18 November.

The Fed decides on 8 to 9 December, and the next inflation report is due on 10 December, a day after that decision. The January meeting is on 26 to 27 January 2027.

Archive photo: the US Treasury building in Washington under construction.

In Plain English

The Fed: the US central bank. Its main interest rate steers borrowing costs across the economy.

the US central bank. Its main interest rate steers borrowing costs across the economy. Basis point: one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 basis points is a quarter point.

one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 basis points is a quarter point. Minutes: the written record of a Fed meeting, published three weeks later.

the written record of a Fed meeting, published three weeks later. Implied probability: the chance a market price suggests, such as 63 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the event happens.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Many governments and companies in Latin America and Africa borrow in dollars. When US rates stay high and the dollar firm, repaying those loans can cost more in local currency.

The effect depends on what the Fed actually decides. Two rises in a row would be a stronger signal than one, but the market price today is only a bet on that outcome.

What Is Not Known

Whether the Waller speech and the inflation report fully explain the move; no source reported a single trigger.

How the Fed will read the next inflation report, due on 10 December.

Whether the Fed will raise at consecutive meetings; Waller said it is not necessary.

How many bettors are professionals; a price cannot tell us.

Sources

Federal Reserve Board, speech by Governor Waller, 10 November 2026; Federal Open Market Committee statement, 28 October 2026; Federal Reserve meeting calendar; Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, October 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 16 November 2026, 1:25 p.m. ET).

More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Latin America odds, Africa odds, December hike odds, our 13 November January report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders betting on?

They are betting on what the Federal Reserve will do to its main interest rate at its January 2027 meeting. On Polymarket, a quarter-point increase trades at 63% and no change at 35.5%.

Why did the January price rise so much?

No single new trigger was reported. The move followed a 10 November speech by Fed Governor Waller backing a December hike and a US inflation report that showed core prices up 0.3%.

Is a 63% price a forecast that the Fed will hike?

No. It is a market price, not a forecast by The Rio Times or the Fed. About 35% of the money sits on no change, and prices can reverse within hours.

When does the Fed meet next?

It meets on 8 and 9 December 2026 and again on 26 and 27 January 2027. Minutes of the October meeting are due on 18 November.

Why does this matter in Latin America and Africa?

Higher US rates can strengthen the dollar and raise the cost of dollar loans, which many emerging economies carry. Whether that happens depends on what the Fed actually does.