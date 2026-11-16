Asia Intelligence Brief — Monday, November 16, 2026

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Indonesia — empty chair · succession race Japan — stalled growth · cautious mood China — soft data · summit week Malaysia — Taiwan chill · growth test Philippines — summit host · sea-code test Thailand — slow quarter · patient mood

Asia begins this Monday like a hall where the leaders are about to arrive and one chair, in Jakarta, has been left conspicuously empty. Around it, Japan has stopped growing, China’s factories and shops have cooled, and Taipei and Kuala Lumpur are not speaking about money.

The register is polite and watchful: officials talk of procedure and “better conditions”, while households and investors count what the pauses cost. Beyond the region, a Trump visit and a first Trump, Xi and Putin meeting shape the mood more than any local agenda.

The through-line is the empty chair, because every story this week asks who will sit where when the leaders arrive. From Jakarta to Shenzhen, the week tests whether absence, silence and delay can be managed until the handshakes begin.

Key Facts —Vacancy. Indonesia’s vice presidency has been empty since Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November; a vote is set for 9 December. —Summit week. Trump is due in Manila on Tuesday, then Shenzhen for the APEC forum on 18 and 19 November. —Taipei freeze. Taiwan confirmed on 10 November that it suspended investment talks with Malaysia over Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks. —Nvidia briefing. Three House chairmen asked Nvidia chief Jensen Huang for a closed briefing on 18 November. —Stalled Japan. Japan’s economy shrank 0.1% annualised in July to September, against a forecast of 0.3% growth.

Indonesia: An Empty Chair And A Short Fuse

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, the eldest son of former president Joko Widodo, handed his resignation letter to President Prabowo Subianto on 11 November and to parliament’s top assembly a day later. People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani said the letter gave no reason, though it followed two court rulings on his education papers.

On 16 November Muzani said the vote on a successor has moved from 2 December to 9 December, because Prabowo wants more time to consult his coalition. The president must give the assembly two names by 25 November, and none has been made public.

The mood in Jakarta is the unease of a house with a gap in it, where everyone knows the next appointment will reveal whose influence survives. Prabowo gains the power to choose, but he also inherits a rift with Widodo that a shortlist cannot hide.

Japan And China: Two Economies Catching Their Breath

Japan’s Cabinet Office data showed output shrinking 0.1% annualised in July to September, against a forecast of 0.3% growth. Households spent less and exporters sold less abroad, and the quarter ended without the momentum Tokyo had counted on.

China’s statistics bureau reported on Monday that October industrial output grew 4.8%, below a 5.3% forecast, and retail sales grew 0.4%, below 0.8%. Unemployment eased to 5.1%, so the picture is softer demand rather than a sudden crack.

The mood in both capitals is cautious patience, because neither can show strength just as the summits open. Thailand’s slow quarter, with growth of 0.3% from the previous quarter against a forecast of 0.7%, suggests the mood is regional.

Malaysia And Taiwan: A Chill Meets A Growth Test

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on 10 November that it had suspended investment talks with Malaysia, a pause that followed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s August interview describing Taiwan as part of China. Taipei says the step protects its investors and that it hopes to resume talks under better conditions.

Malaysia’s third-quarter growth figure is due at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the statistics department’s advance estimate was 5.3%, against 6.0% in the second quarter. The mood among chip investors is wary, since one sentence in an interview has made two friendly capitals formal.

Manila And Shenzhen: Three Presidents, One Week

Trump is due in Manila on Tuesday to meet Southeast Asian leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, then to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. Regional diplomats have said the long-sought South China Sea code of conduct will not be finished this year.

In Shenzhen he is set to meet Xi Jinping on Thursday, and the White House has confirmed the first meeting of Trump, Xi and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines, with nuclear arms as its main topic. Beijing said last month that joining three-way nuclear talks “at this stage” would be unrealistic.

The mood is a nervous kind of hospitality, since each host wants a photograph and none wants to be the subject of someone else’s bargain. Nvidia sits in the background: the three House chairmen want Huang’s briefing on 18 November, the day APEC opens, over his dealings with a Megaspeed executive whom US officials reportedly link to Chinese intelligence, a link that remains unproven.

Nvidia’s board has opened its own inquiry and says it has no reason to believe secrets were compromised. No public evidence has shown that anything was passed on, but the timing turns a company matter into a trade story.

What This Means From Latin America

A Trump and Xi meeting matters to Brazil’s soybean and iron-ore sellers, because every shift in the tariff truce changes where China buys. Weak Chinese retail and factory data point to cooler demand for Latin American commodities, although that link is our inference and not yet a measured trend.

Asian refiners have been turning to US crude while Gulf supply stays disrupted, a steady opening for Brazilian, Guyanese and Mexican barrels if it lasts. The Indonesian vacancy has no direct Latin American effect, but it shows how fast a family-political deal can become a market question.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 17 November: Trump in Manila — the ASEAN summit opens the week. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photograph.

— the ASEAN summit opens the week. It shows whether the host and its neighbours get more than a photograph. Tuesday, 17 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia third-quarter GDP — the advance estimate is 5.3 per cent against 6.0 per cent in the second quarter. It shows how far the Taiwan chill and global noise reach the economy.

— the advance estimate is 5.3 per cent against 6.0 per cent in the second quarter. It shows how far the Taiwan chill and global noise reach the economy. Wednesday, 18 November, 2:30 a.m. ET: Bank Indonesia rate decision — the central bank is expected to hold at 5.75 per cent. It shows how calm the markets stay with a vacant vice presidency.

— the central bank is expected to hold at 5.75 per cent. It shows how calm the markets stay with a vacant vice presidency. Wednesday, 18 November: APEC opens in Shenzhen — the House briefing on Nvidia has been requested for the same day. It shows whether the chip row cools or sharpens the tone.

— the House briefing on Nvidia has been requested for the same day. It shows whether the chip row cools or sharpens the tone. Thursday, 19 November: Trump and Xi meet in Shenzhen — a first three-way meeting with Putin is also planned on the sidelines. It shows how far the trade truce and chip rules move.

— a first three-way meeting with Putin is also planned on the sidelines. It shows how far the trade truce and chip rules move. Wednesday, 25 November: Prabowo’s list of two names — the assembly votes on 9 December. It shows whether he picks a coalition figure or one close to Widodo.

Background: China’s military purge explained and BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will replace Indonesia’s vice president?

No one has been named. President Prabowo must give the People’s Consultative Assembly two candidates by 25 November, and the assembly votes on 9 December.

Why did Taiwan suspend talks with Malaysia?

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the pause protects Taiwanese investors after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described Taiwan as part of China in August. Taipei hopes to resume talks under better conditions.

What will Trump do in Asia this week?

He is due in Manila on Tuesday for the ASEAN summit, then at the APEC forum in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. A meeting with Xi Jinping is planned for Thursday.

Why does Japan’s GDP matter beyond Japan?

Output fell 0.1% annualised in July to September against a forecast of growth. A weaker Japan means less demand for Asian exports and less room for policy surprises.