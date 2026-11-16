USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Monday, November 16, 2026

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Washington — lame duck · eyes abroad Kyiv — sceptical · wants Europe in Brussels — a team, not a voice Ottawa — “progress” · guarding autos Shenzhen — three leaders · one guess

The region starts the week packing for Shenzhen. Everyone is rehearsing a meeting that nobody has confirmed.

In the United States the register is impatient, with a Senate back for its last weeks and a White House looking abroad. In Canada it is brisk and watchful, with Carney signing up friends in Asia while insisting the deal that matters, with Washington, is not yet done.

The through-line is the guest list. Europe has settled who may speak for it, Ottawa is counting its open doors, and Washington is deciding who sits across from Xi and Putin.

Key Facts —Ukraine. US envoys met Putin in Moscow on 12 November, then briefed Zelensky in Dublin the same day. —Europe. On 13 November EU leaders chose a joint team of five countries and EU institutions, not one envoy. —Canada. Carney says Canada and the US are “making progress” on trade but are “not yet there”. —Asia. Canada concluded free-trade talks with the Philippines and, in substance, with ASEAN, a bloc of nearly 700 million people. —Next. Canada’s October inflation lands today at 8:30 a.m. ET, forecast at 3.2%; APEC leaders meet 18–19 November.

Washington: A Lame Duck Looks Abroad

The Senate is back for the lame-duck weeks, the stretch between the 3 November midterms and the new Congress in January, and the mood is crowded and tired. Federal funding runs out on 11 December, and some Senate Democrats want to tie that deadline to limits on the war with Iran.

The first real test came on 9 November, when the Senate cleared the vote to limit debate on the energy permitting bill by 73 to 25, with 60 needed. Final passage and a House vote have no confirmed dates, and the House changes hands in January.

Hormuz: A Pause, Not A Peace

President Trump said on 9 November that he would hold off new strikes on Iran “for the time being” after appeals from Gulf states including Qatar, and that the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz stays. The war, which began on 28 February, is therefore paused but not settled.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a breakthrough is not imminent and called Iran’s conditions unrealistic. For Americans the strait is the number that shows up at the petrol pump, so every quiet week there is its own small relief.

Moscow And Dublin: Europe Counts Its Chairs

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday 12 November, then flew to Dublin to brief Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The talks in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November, the first US-mediated round between Ukraine and Russia in nine months, produced a deal in principle on a prisoner exchange but no breakthrough.

On Friday 13 November, European Council President António Costa said EU leaders chose a “team effort” of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Britain together with EU institutions. Leaders did not agree on a single voice, and the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said Europe has struggled to name one.

Manila: Ottawa Opens Side Doors

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Manila on Saturday 14 November that Canada had substantially concluded free-trade talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, and had finished a separate deal with the Philippines. Ottawa estimates the ASEAN pact could add about C$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) to its economy.

Carney also described a long call with Trump, joined by the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, and the White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller. “We are making progress,” he said, but Canada will not take a deal that sinks its car industry.

Shenzhen: The Table Nobody Has Confirmed

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, known as APEC, meets in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November, and Carney is scheduled to meet China’s president, Xi Jinping. Trump said on 8 November that he expects to meet both Xi and Putin there, but Beijing says only that it is in contact with the parties.

The Kremlin has said only that work is under way to organise a meeting. The mood is therefore one of rehearsal, with three capitals preparing for a meeting that may exist only in a presidential forecast.

The Numbers Behind The Mood

Statistics Canada publishes October inflation at 8:30 a.m. ET today, with forecasters expecting 3.2% against 3.1% in September. A hotter number would tighten the screws on Carney, whose voters will judge his travels by grocery bills.

US retail sales for October follow on Tuesday 17 November at the same hour, forecast at 0.2% after 0.8% in September. A soft reading would show whether American households are tiring before the holiday season.

What This Means From Latin America

Canada’s push into Southeast Asia and Europe is a bid for the same buyers that Brazilian and Mexican exporters court. Any Canadian gain in cars, energy or farm goods abroad is competition for them.

A Trump meeting with Xi and Putin matters south of the border too, because tariffs, oil and the Iran blockade are bargaining chips on the same table. Latin American governments will read the Shenzhen readouts for hints about who sets the terms of trade next year.

What We Are Watching

Monday 16 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada inflation for October — forecast 3.2% year on year against 3.1%; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move.

— forecast 3.2% year on year against 3.1%; it shapes the Bank of Canada’s next move. Date not confirmed: next Senate step on the permitting bill — the Senate cleared the hurdle 73 to 25 on 9 November; final passage and a House vote remain open.

— the Senate cleared the hurdle 73 to 25 on 9 November; final passage and a House vote remain open. Tuesday 17 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US retail sales for October — forecast 0.2% against 0.8%, and 0.4% excluding autos against 0.9%; a read on household spending.

— forecast 0.2% against 0.8%, and 0.4% excluding autos against 0.9%; a read on household spending. 18–19 November: APEC summit in Shenzhen — Carney is due to meet Xi, and Trump says he expects Xi and Putin; none of it is confirmed by Beijing or the Kremlin.

— Carney is due to meet Xi, and Trump says he expects Xi and Putin; none of it is confirmed by Beijing or the Kremlin. Thursday 19 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US initial jobless claims — forecast 196,000 against 200,000; the weekly check on hiring.

— forecast 196,000 against 200,000; the weekly check on hiring. Friday 20 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan inflation expectations — the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising.

Background: APEC Shenzhen Summit: What To Watch.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Europe decide on Ukraine talks on 13 November?

Costa said EU leaders chose a team of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Britain plus EU institutions. They did not agree on a single negotiator.

What did Carney announce in Manila?

He said Canada substantially concluded free-trade talks with ASEAN and finished a separate deal with the Philippines. He also said Canada and the United States are making progress on trade but are not there yet.

Will Trump meet Xi and Putin at APEC?

Trump said on 8 November he expects to. Beijing has not confirmed a three-way meeting, and the Kremlin has given no details.

Where does the Senate permitting bill stand?

On 9 November the Senate cleared the procedural hurdle on the bipartisan energy permitting bill by 73 votes to 25, with 60 needed. Final passage and a House vote would still follow, and no dates for them are confirmed.