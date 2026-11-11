Trump, Putin and Xi May Meet at China Summit

Key Facts What. The 33rd Economic Leaders’ Meeting of APEC, the Asia-Pacific trade forum of 21 economies, in Shenzhen, China.

When. Nov. 18-19, 2026, with a CEO Summit on Nov. 17-18. No official start time is published.

Who. Host Xi Jinping, China’s president, and other leaders; US President Donald Trump expects a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Xi, which Beijing has not confirmed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 92.5% that Trump, Putin and Xi are seen together before 2027 (Nov. 11, about 4:20 a.m. ET; about US$98,000 traded).

The world’s three most powerful leaders may share a room in southern China next week, and nobody has confirmed it. Leaders of 21 economies gather for the APEC leaders meeting in Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, and a Trump-Putin-Xi encounter is the question hanging over it.

APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) is a regional forum on trade and investment. For US readers, the stakes are tariffs, technology curbs and the war in Ukraine.

Dates, Place and Stakes

Shenzhen is a technology and manufacturing hub in China’s southern Guangdong province. The Economic Leaders’ Meeting is China’s third as host and its first in 12 years, under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”

The APEC CEO Summit, organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, runs Nov. 17-18 and is expected to draw about 1,000 political and business representatives. China’s foreign ministry has said about 300 events are expected across China’s APEC year.

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has set out three priorities of openness, innovation and cooperation, and has called for a substantive outcome document. The exact venue in Shenzhen has not been confirmed.

File photo: the Shenzhen Civic Centre in the city’s Futian district. The summit venue has not been confirmed.

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The Three-Leader Question

Trump said on Nov. 8 that he expects one of his meetings in Shenzhen to be with both Putin and Xi. He said talks could cover nuclear arms control and ending the war with Iran.

Beijing has said only that it is in communication with relevant parties about a meeting of the three leaders, which is not a confirmation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 2 that work is under way to organise such a meeting, while adding there was no specific information yet.

A Trump-Xi meeting would be their third in person this year, after state visits in Beijing in May and in Washington in September. Putin’s attendance has not been officially confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, lists a contract on whether Trump, Putin and Xi are seen together before 2027. It priced “Yes” at 92.5% on Nov. 11 (about 4:20 a.m. ET), with about US$98,000 traded in total.

The contract resolves Yes if authentic images or video show all three in the same frame by Dec. 31, 2026. That is broader than a meeting at APEC, so the price says little about Shenzhen itself.

These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Washington and Tokyo on the Sidelines

Republicans lost their majorities in Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to early projections, which weakens Trump at home as he travels. A president in that position is often called a “lame duck”, one with less leverage.

Japan is working to ensure Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi receives at least a greeting and equal protocol from Xi, according to people familiar with the planning. A formal Japan-China bilateral meeting is seen as unlikely.

What It Means for US Readers

Shenzhen is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time now that US daylight saving time has ended. The morning of Nov. 18 in Shenzhen therefore falls on the evening of Nov. 17 on the US East Coast.

No official start time or broadcast details have been published. Readers should watch for schedule announcements from the Chinese host in the coming days.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether a Trump-Putin-Xi meeting will happen, where, or what it would cover. Beijing has not confirmed it, and Putin’s attendance is not officially confirmed.

The exact venue, the daily schedules and start times, and the dates of the final preparatory meeting of senior officials are also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the APEC leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen?

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18-19, 2026, with the CEO Summit on Nov. 17-18. No official start time has been published.

Will Trump, Putin and Xi meet in Shenzhen?

Trump says he expects such a meeting, and the Kremlin says work is under way. Beijing says only that it is in communication with relevant parties, so nothing is confirmed.

What are the prediction markets saying?

Polymarket priced a Trump-Putin-Xi sighting before 2027 at 92.5% on Nov. 11. The contract is broader than a meeting at APEC.

Sources: APEC China 2026 and Chinese foreign ministry statements; Kremlin briefings; Polymarket (Nov. 11); The Rio Times reporting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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