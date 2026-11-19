USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 19, 2026

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Washington — a summit day · a deal not yet seen Shenzhen — host city · three leaders, one room Ottawa — new tariff relief · quiet pride Kyiv — watching the door · fear of being discussed Moscow — wants the photograph · promises little

The region wakes up on the day the three biggest nuclear powers are due to sit at one table, and nobody outside the room knows what will come out of it. Washington is nervous about the optics, Ottawa is quietly pleased with its own week, and Kyiv is watching a door it is not allowed through.

In the United States the register is high-stakes and slightly tired, with a lame-duck Congress still haggling over Iran war money. In Canada it is calm and a little proud, after Mark Carney came home from Shenzhen with a handshake and a tariff cut.

The through-line is access. Every capital is asking who gets a seat, who gets a say, and who learns the outcome from a press release.

Key Facts —Summit. Trump, Xi and Putin are due to meet in Shenzhen today, Thursday 19 November. —Ukraine. US officials said Ukraine would stay off the agenda. —Canada. Carney and Xi agreed more tariff cuts on Tuesday, covering about US$280 million of Canadian exports. —Industry. US industrial output fell 0.4% in October against a 0.1% rise forecast, pulled down by utilities, the Federal Reserve data show. —Deadline. Federal funding runs out on 11 December, and the Iran war is the sticking point.

Shenzhen: Three Leaders, One Room, No Script

The White House confirmed on Friday 13 November that Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin would meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, known as APEC. It is set for today, Thursday 19 November, and would be the first time the leaders of the three biggest nuclear powers meet together. The mood on the eve was ceremony first, substance later, and every government outside the room is reading the guest list for clues about its own future.

The stated subject is arms control, since the last US-Russia treaty, New START, expired in February. Trump also wants to talk about the war with Iran, and a deal that somehow includes China is the prize nobody expects to be signed today. The most realistic outcome is a set of warm statements that each side reads in its own favour.

Ukraine: The Guest Who Is Not Invited

Last week US officials said Ukraine would stay off the agenda. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has voiced concern that major powers could discuss spheres of influence without Ukraine present. That fear is the emotional centre of the summit for Europe, and it is why a vague readout would worry Kyiv almost as much as a bad one.

Ottawa: A Middle Power Takes The Win

Carney met Xi in Shenzhen on Tuesday 17 November, and the two leaders agreed further tariff cuts. China will provide additional relief on Canadian exports worth about C$400 million (about US$280 million), including frozen pork, fish and seafood, according to the Associated Press.

The timing matters because Ottawa and Washington are going through a rough patch. Canada is showing that it can open doors in Asia while it waits for a settlement with the United States, and that is a message aimed as much at Washington as at Beijing.

Washington: Hard Data And A Hard Deadline

The Federal Reserve reported on Tuesday 17 November that US industrial production fell 0.4% in October, against a forecast rise of 0.1% and a 0.7% rise in September. Retail sales rose 0.2%, in line with forecasts, and the Census Bureau’s control group, which feeds into growth estimates, rose 0.6% against 0.4% expected.

Households are still spending while utilities and mining pull industrial output down, a mixed picture that suits nobody’s talking points. The mood in the country is one of patience worn thin, as voters wait for answers on prices, jobs and the war. Funding runs out on 11 December, and several Democratic senators say they will not back a stopgap bill that lacks limits on Iran war spending.

What This Means From Latin America

A Trump, Xi and Putin photograph matters south of the border because tariffs, oil and the Iran war all sit on the same table. Latin American governments will read each readout for hints about who sets the terms of trade next year.

Canada’s new deal with China also tells Brazil and Mexico that a rival exporter is widening its buyers. Every pork or seafood contract Canada wins in China is one its competitors have to fight for.

What We Are Watching

Thursday 19 November: Trump, Xi and Putin meeting in Shenzhen — the first three-way meeting of its kind; watch whether the three readouts match, and what is said on Ukraine and Iran.

— the first three-way meeting of its kind; watch whether the three readouts match, and what is said on Ukraine and Iran. Thursday 19 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US initial jobless claims — forecast 197,000 against 200,000 the week before; the weekly check on hiring.

— forecast 197,000 against 200,000 the week before; the weekly check on hiring. Friday 20 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada retail sales for September — forecast 0.7% against 1.2% in August; a test of Canadian shoppers.

— forecast 0.7% against 1.2% in August; a test of Canadian shoppers. Friday 20 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan inflation expectations — the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising.

— the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising. Tuesday 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US consumer confidence for November — forecast 92 against 91.7.

— forecast 92 against 91.7. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US core PCE price index for October — a key inflation gauge, forecast at 3.2% a year against 3.1% before.

Background: APEC Shenzhen Summit: What To Watch.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Trump, Xi and Putin meeting in Shenzhen today?

The White House says they will meet today, Thursday 19 November, on the sidelines of APEC. It would be the first meeting of the leaders of the three biggest nuclear powers together.

Will Ukraine be discussed at the summit?

We could not find a confirmed agenda for the Shenzhen meeting. Whether Ukraine is on the table remains unknown as of this morning.

What did Canada and China agree on Tuesday?

Carney and Xi agreed further tariff cuts. China will give relief on about C$400 million (about US$280 million) of Canadian exports such as pork and seafood.

When does US federal funding run out?

Federal funding runs out on 11 December. Several Democratic senators say they will oppose a stopgap bill that has no limits on Iran war spending.