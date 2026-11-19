Asia Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 19, 2026 Photo: Scott Meltzer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Philippines — host’s glow · alliance work Indonesia — empty chair · long pause China — host’s table · careful smiles Japan — guest’s patience · price watch Malaysia — calm prices · Taiwan chill Taiwan — chip anxiety · watchful

Asia wakes on Thursday like a banquet hall with the place cards still being swapped. Three leaders are due at one table in Shenzhen, a fourth waits for a seat, and several capitals are listening at the door.

The register is formal and watchful: officials speak of dialogue and procedure, while companies and households count the cost of every pause. The loudest voice in the region this week is the one that is not in the room, because Washington, Beijing and Moscow are about to talk over everyone else’s heads.

The through-line is the seating chart, because every story this week is about who is placed near power and who is left to wait. The summit will show whether Asia’s middle powers can bargain from the sidelines or must simply read the result.

Key Facts —Table. Xi, Trump and Putin are due to meet in Shenzhen on Thursday, 19 November. —Nvidia. Jensen Huang left as chief executive on 12 November; revenue was US$115.8 billion on 17 November. —Vacancy. Indonesia’s assembly is due to elect a vice president on 9 December. —Chill. Taiwan’s investment talks with Malaysia stay suspended since 10 November. —Prices. Japan’s core inflation is due at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, forecast at 2.3%.

Shenzhen: Three Chairs At One Table

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Shenzhen on Thursday, and China’s foreign ministry has confirmed the three-way session. Putin arrived in the city on Tuesday, while Trump left Manila for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the annual summit of Pacific Rim economies.

The mood is the nervous courtesy of a dinner where the seating plan is the real news. Officials have played down any big deal, so the signal will come from who speaks first, who is photographed together and what is left unsaid.

Tokyo: A Guest Who May Be Seated Last

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is making her first China trip as leader, but diplomatic sources say a formal meeting with Xi looks unlikely. Relations have been strained since her 2025 remarks that a Taiwan emergency could trigger a Japanese military response, and Beijing wants her to retract them.

Tokyo’s quiet goal is protocol: to be treated like every other leader in the room. At home, Japan’s October price data is due at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, with core inflation forecast at 2.3% against 2.1% before.

Silicon Valley’s Shadow Over Asia’s Chip Belt

Nvidia, the American chipmaker whose parts power much of Asia’s electronics trade, announced on 12 November that Jensen Huang had left as chief executive and from its board, with finance chief Colette Kress as interim chief. The company reported third-quarter revenue of US$115.8 billion on 17 November and said its outlook assumes no Chinese data-centre sales. For Taipei, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, which assemble, test or supply the chips, the leadership gap is a question about how steady their biggest customer will be.

Manila And Jakarta: Hosts Who Still Hold Questions

In Manila this week President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosted a US-ASEAN special summit and the first meeting in two years of the Quad, the US, Japan, India and Australia security grouping. Trump and Thailand’s prime minister also signed a joint statement that moves a trade deal forward, though Bangkok says legal drafting is still needed. In Jakarta the vice presidency has been empty since Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on 12 November, and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) is due to elect a successor on 9 December.

Kuala Lumpur And Taipei: Talks Left On The Table

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on 10 November that it had suspended investment talks with Malaysia after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s One China remarks. Anwar told parliament on 12 November that Kuala Lumpur has asked to restart the postponed committee meeting, and that trade is unaffected.

The tone is wary patience, because both sides need the chip trade and neither wants to be first to speak softly. Malaysia’s October inflation came in at 1.9% against a 2.0% forecast, a calm reading that gives Anwar room to wait.

What This Means From Latin America

A Trump, Xi and Putin session matters to Brazil, whose soybean and iron-ore exporters depend on China’s buying and on tariff truces that can change in an afternoon. Any sign that Washington and Beijing are speaking warmly would calm Latin American commodity sellers, while a chill would send buyers elsewhere.

Nvidia’s leadership change and the Taiwan-Malaysia freeze carry a second lesson for Mexico and Brazil, which court chip assembly work. One sentence from a leader can stall an investment channel, and one boardroom decision can unsettle a whole supply chain.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 19 November: Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen — China’s foreign ministry confirmed the three-way meeting. It shows whether the trade truce and talk of arms control survive the cameras.

— China’s foreign ministry confirmed the three-way meeting. It shows whether the trade truce and talk of arms control survive the cameras. Thursday, 19 November, 6:30 p.m. ET: Japan core inflation — Forecast 2.3% against 2.1% before. It shows how much price pressure Tokyo faces while its leader is shut out of Beijing’s warmth.

— Forecast 2.3% against 2.1% before. It shows how much price pressure Tokyo faces while its leader is shut out of Beijing’s warmth. Thursday, 19 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Malaysia trade balance — Forecast 34.4 billion ringgit (about US$8.4 billion at 4.1 ringgit per dollar) against 33.7 billion before. It shows whether exports are holding up during the Taiwan chill.

— Forecast 34.4 billion ringgit (about US$8.4 billion at 4.1 ringgit per dollar) against 33.7 billion before. It shows whether exports are holding up during the Taiwan chill. Monday, 23 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: India third-quarter growth — Forecast 7.6% against 7.8% before. It shows whether Asia’s fastest big economy is cooling.

— Forecast 7.6% against 7.8% before. It shows whether Asia’s fastest big economy is cooling. Monday, 23 November, 7:00 p.m. ET: Singapore third-quarter growth — The previous reading was 5.9% a year earlier. It shows how a trade hub carries the summit season.

— The previous reading was 5.9% a year earlier. It shows how a trade hub carries the summit season. Wednesday, 9 December: Indonesia’s assembly elects a vice president — The vote is due after Prabowo names two nominees. It shows whether he picks from his own party or from Widodo’s network.

Background: China’s military purge explained and BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen?

China’s foreign ministry has confirmed a three-way meeting on Thursday, 19 November, on the margins of the APEC summit. Officials have said they do not expect a concrete deal.

Who leads Nvidia after Jensen Huang?

Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is interim chief executive since 12 November. The board has begun a search that will consider internal and external candidates.

When will Indonesia choose a new vice president?

The People’s Consultative Assembly is due to elect one on 9 December. President Prabowo Subianto must first name two nominees.

Why should a US reader follow Asia’s summit week?

The Shenzhen meetings shape US tariffs, chip export rules and farm purchases. Nvidia’s leadership change also affects the American stock market and the Asian supply chains behind it.