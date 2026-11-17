Health: Americas

The United States and Mexico have lost the official label that says measles no longer spreads at home. On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization, withdrew the status from both countries and from Bolivia.

The US had held the status since 2000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national health agency, says. Measles is now treated as endemic there, meaning it spreads on its own, with 5,412 confirmed US cases in 2026 as of 12 November.

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Key Facts What. PAHO withdrew measles-elimination status from the United States, Mexico and Bolivia on 17 November.

Why. The same measles strain kept spreading in each country for 12 months or more.

US count. The US has 5,412 confirmed measles cases in 2026, as of 12 November.

Next. Each country must show 12 months without home-grown spread to be re-verified.

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

A regional health body says measles now spreads on its own in the US, Mexico and Bolivia. Canada lost its status a year earlier and is working to win it back.

The Big Picture

Canada lost its status in November 2025, PAHO said in its release of 17 November 2026. The three new losses bring the national total in the Americas to four.

PAHO reported on 17 November that the region had 58,213 confirmed cases as of 13 November 2026, against 12,806 a year earlier. That is about 4.5 times as many.

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Canada declared its outbreak over on 19 October 2026, PAHO’s question-and-answer page says. That does not restore the status automatically, because Canada must show 12 consecutive months without transmission.

File photo. A terminal hall at Cancún International Airport, Mexico, 2024. PAHO says travellers to areas with active measles should be fully vaccinated.

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What Happened on 17 November

PAHO’s Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission, an expert panel, met from 10 to 13 November 2026. PAHO’s director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, accepted its recommendation, PAHO said on Tuesday 17 November.

The panel found that endemic transmission was re-established in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States. PAHO’s test is the same virus lineage circulating for 12 months or more.

PAHO counted the year from the start of each outbreak: 20 January 2025 in the United States and 1 February 2025 in Mexico. The 12-month mark was passed on 20 January and 1 February 2026.

The CDC said on 17 November, in a joint statement with public-health partner groups, that it will work to regain the status. Its director, Dr. Erica Schwartz, said: “The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does.”

The CDC said it has invested about US$100 million in state and local health departments. Epi-Aid, its team that helps states investigate outbreaks, remains available on request.

What We Know About the US Count

The CDC’s data page, updated on 13 November 2026, lists 5,412 confirmed US cases in 2026 as of 12 November. Of these, 5,394 were reported by 47 jurisdictions and 18 were among international visitors.

The CDC counts 43 new outbreaks in 2026, and 96% of cases (5,216) are linked to outbreaks. Kindergarten coverage with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) shot fell from 95.2% in 2019–2020 to 92.4% in 2025–2026, according to the CDC’s published data.

PAHO ties elimination to at least 95% coverage with two doses in every community, its release says. National averages can hide low-coverage pockets.

What It Means for You

For a US traveller or parent, the label itself changes no rule we could find, and PAHO’s release makes no travel statement. PAHO’s question-and-answer page says people going to areas with active measles should be fully vaccinated before departure.

It adds that infants aged 6 to 11 months can get an early zero dose, which does not count towards the routine schedule. It says anyone with fever and rash should call a health provider before visiting in person.

What To Watch

First, the evidence the US, Mexico and Bolivia must submit to the commission, which then recommends a decision to PAHO’s director. The date is not confirmed.

Second, Canada’s 12-month clock after declaring its outbreak over on 19 October 2026. The date when it could be re-verified is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The number of US measles deaths in 2026 is not confirmed here, because the CDC page we checked does not separate 2026 from earlier years. Nor is the date of any US plan or re-verification.

Whether Argentina or other South American countries are affected is not confirmed by the official sources we checked. PAHO’s release gave no country-level counts for the United States, Mexico, Bolivia or Canada.

In Plain English

Elimination status. A label that measles no longer spreads continuously inside a country. Endemic. A disease that keeps spreading on its own, year after year. PAHO. The Pan American Health Organization, the WHO’s regional office for the Americas. The commission. PAHO’s expert panel that reviews measles status each year. Epi-Aid. A CDC team deployment to help states investigate an outbreak. MMR. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, given in two doses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does losing measles elimination status mean?

It means one measles strain has spread continuously for 12 months or more, PAHO says. It does not mean every area has outbreaks, or that the country cannot control measles.

Which countries in the Americas have lost the status?

Canada, the United States, Mexico and Bolivia, PAHO said on 17 November 2026. Canada lost it in November 2025, and the other three on 17 November 2026.

How can the United States get the status back?

The CDC said on 17 November that it will work to regain it. PAHO says a country must show 12 consecutive months without transmission before the commission can recommend re-verification.

What does PAHO say about travel and measles?

PAHO says people going to areas with active measles should be fully vaccinated before departure. Its 17 November release made no separate travel statement about the United States or Mexico.

More: Latin America news · Mexico’s measles outbreak passes 20,000 cases · Costa Rica confirms measles cases amid Americas outbreak · Bolivia faces a measles crisis

Sources: PAHO/WHO release, 17 November 2026; PAHO/WHO questions and answers, 17 November 2026; CDC joint statement, 17 November 2026; CDC measles cases and outbreaks, 13 November 2026; CDC measles history.

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