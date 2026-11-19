Africa Intelligence Brief — Thursday, November 19, 2026

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South Africa — prices · pump · rate day Mozambique — trial · day two The Gambia — campaign · nine names Cape Verde — vote · calm win DR Congo — plague · Ebola

Africa wakes this Thursday counting costs, from the pump in Johannesburg to the courtroom in Maputo and the Ebola wards of Ituri. The tone is steady rather than alarmed, the tone of people who have learned to budget for bad news.

The register is endurance: a fuel-driven price jump, a long trial, a campaign with a crowded field and an ongoing epidemic. Beneath it runs a quiet question, which is who pays when the bill arrives.

The through-line is the cost of carrying on. Households absorb prices, courts absorb politics, and communities absorb disease, and each decides how much more they will accept.

Key Facts —South Africa. Annual inflation rose to 5.2% in October from 4.5%, driven by fuel prices. —Mozambique. Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane’s Supreme Court trial opened on 17 November on five charges. —The Gambia. Nine candidacies are cleared for the 5 December presidential vote. —Cape Verde. President José Maria Neves won a second term with about 64% of the provisional vote. —DR Congo. Ebola has passed 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths.

South Africa: The Pump Sets The Mood

South Africa’s annual inflation rose to 5.2% in October from 4.5% in September, Statistics South Africa said on 18 November. Fuel did most of the work, with fuel prices up 11.8% in the month and 42.9% over the year.

The mood is of a country feeling its commute in the wallet. A shortfall at the pump travels quickly into taxi fares, food deliveries and the price of bread.

The central bank announces its rate decision at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday 19 November, with a hold at 7.25% forecast. The counterweight is that underlying inflation is lower than the headline, so the bank can argue the shock is a fuel story rather than a wage story.

South Africans also woke to grief this week, after police said at least 17 people were killed in two mass shootings on 15 November, in Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg. Prices and safety are the two things households say they can least control.

Mozambique: A Trial That Will Be Long

The Supreme Court trial of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane opened in Maputo on Tuesday 17 November. He faces five charges, the gravest being instigating terrorism, which carries up to 24 years, and he denies them all. The case concerns the protests after the October 2024 election.

The mood is guarded, because supporters read the case as politics and the court insists it is not. The court rejected his lawyers’ bid on the first day to have the charges annulled, so the trial moves on to evidence.

What is not known is how long it will run and how much of it the public will see. The court has refused live broadcasts, so the record will be written rather than filmed.

The Gambia: A Campaign With Nine Names

The Gambia votes for a president on Saturday 5 December. The electoral commission has cleared President Adama Barrow to seek a third term, together with eight other candidates.

The mood is brisk and slightly weary. Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party, long Barrow’s main rival, is again in the field.

A crowded list is the old worry of opposition parties, because a divided vote tends to favour the incumbent. The next fortnight will show whether any challenger steps aside for another.

For readers abroad, the point is that a third-term bid in a small, stable country is being tested at the ballot box rather than in the streets. The result will show whether voters accept it.

Cape Verde: A Calm Victory

President José Maria Neves won a second term in the vote on Sunday 15 November, with about 64% in the provisional count. His main challenger conceded defeat. The mood is of an archipelago that treats elections as routine, which is itself the news in a week of trials and campaigns.

The quiet transfer of confidence is a reminder that Africa’s democratic story is not only its disputes. A second term won without a street fight is a form of stability investors price in.

DR Congo: Ebola And Fear

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has passed 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths, according to Africa CDC, the African Union’s health agency. Its director-general has called it serious and not under control.

The mood in the east is fatigue, because the disease now shares the news with violence. Gunmen linked to Islamic State killed at least 44 people in a series of attacks in Ituri province this week, reported on 14 November. The reading is that outbreaks end when people trust those who tell them what to do.

What This Means From Latin America

Brazil and Mexico know how a fuel shock moves through a household budget, from the pump to the bus fare to the market stall. South Africa’s reading is a reminder that central banks everywhere hold their nerve until the pass-through shows up in wages.

Latin American readers will also recognise Mondlane’s trial, where a court tries an opposition leader whose supporters call it politics. Peruvian and Brazilian observers have debated the same question, and the answer there too depended on how open the proceedings were.

What We Are Watching

Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa interest rate decision : The forecast is a hold at 7.25%. It shows whether the central bank looks through the fuel shock.

: The forecast is a hold at 7.25%. It shows whether the central bank looks through the fuel shock. Tuesday, 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria interest rate decision

Thursday, 26 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Zambia inflation rate : November data is due, after 6.3% before. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa.

: November data is due, after 6.3% before. It shows how far prices are drifting in Southern Africa. Tuesday, 1 December, 4:00 a.m. ET: South Africa GDP growth : Third-quarter output is due, after a contraction of 0.2% before. It shows how much the economy feels the squeeze.

: Third-quarter output is due, after a contraction of 0.2% before. It shows how much the economy feels the squeeze. Saturday, 5 December: The Gambia votes : Nine candidacies are cleared. It decides whether a third-term bid meets a united or a split opposition.

: Nine candidacies are cleared. It decides whether a third-term bid meets a united or a split opposition. Tuesday, 15 December, 3:00 a.m. ET: South Africa inflation for November: The next reading follows October’s 5.2%. It shows whether fuel is still pushing prices.

Background: South Africa inflation in October · The Gambia election · Mozambique politics

Frequently Asked Questions

What was South Africa’s inflation rate in October?

Annual consumer inflation rose to 5.2% from 4.5% in September, Statistics South Africa said on 18 November. Fuel prices rose 11.8% in the month and were the main driver.

What is Venâncio Mondlane charged with?

The Mozambican opposition leader faces five charges at the Supreme Court in Maputo, the most serious being instigating terrorism, which carries up to 24 years. His trial opened on Tuesday 17 November and he denies all charges.

When is The Gambia’s presidential election?

The vote is on Saturday 5 December. President Adama Barrow seeks a third term, and nine candidacies have been cleared.

How bad is Congo’s Ebola outbreak?

Africa CDC counts more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths. Its director-general has said it is serious and not under control.