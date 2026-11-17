Rio Times Markets · United States

American home builders are the gloomiest they have been in 14 years. Their confidence gauge fell to 25 in November 2026, its lowest since April 2012 and below the forecast of 29.

The reading matters beyond housing, because new construction reacts quickly to interest rates. A score below 50 means more builders rate conditions as poor than as good.

Key Facts What. The US builder sentiment index for November 2026 fell to 25 from 29.

Versus forecast. The forecast was 29, so the reading missed by 4 points.

The trend. At 25 the index is at its lowest since April 2012, a 14-year low.

Why. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) blames high mortgage rates, costs, labor shortages, hesitant buyers.

What ends it. A December reading of 29 or higher would end the slide.

The US home builder sentiment index fell to 25 in November 2026, a 14-year low that missed the forecast of 29.

What Changed

The NAHB Housing Market Index, published by the National Association of Home Builders (a US trade group), fell four points to 25 for November 2026. Builders rate current sales, expected sales over the next six months and buyer traffic, and a lower number means less optimism.

The forecast in the RT economic calendar, the Rio Times data desk, was 29, so the result missed by 4 points. The fall equals the miss because the previous reading and the forecast were both 29.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The index is down from 29 the previous month, a 13.8% decline in one reading. NAHB says 25 is the lowest reading since April 2012.

Buyer traffic is the weakest part of the survey at 16, down two points, which NAHB calls its lowest level in 15 years outside the pandemic start in 2020. Current sales conditions fell six points to 28, and sales expectations for the next six months fell two points to 30.

Why It Moved

NAHB says high mortgage rates, inflation pressure, elevated energy and material costs, labor shortages and hesitant buyers drove the decline. It adds that tariffs pushed building material costs higher and that mortgage rates above 7% are holding buyers back.

Builders are also paying to keep sales going. NAHB reports that 46% of builders cut prices, the highest share since the pandemic, while 68% offered sales incentives.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Builders tend to slow new projects when they expect fewer sales. That can weigh on suppliers and construction workers who depend on new homes.

For investors outside the US, housing is one of the parts of the economy most sensitive to interest rates. Other US data on 17 November also pointed down: industrial production fell 0.4% in October, according to the US Federal Reserve’s preliminary estimate, though it is not shown to be linked to builder mood.

What Would Change It

A December reading that recovers the 4-point loss, a 16.0% gain from 25 to at least 29, would suggest November was a one-month dip. A reading at or below 25 would confirm that builder confidence has settled lower.

The index is released monthly, so only the next reading can show which of the two is happening. A reading between 25 and 29 would leave the picture mixed.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether mortgage rates will ease enough to bring buyers back before the spring selling season. It is also not known how much further builders will cut prices if buyer traffic stays near its 15-year low.

Sources: National Association of Home Builders survey release and commentary, 17 November 2026; US Federal Reserve industrial production release, 17 November 2026; forecast from the RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NAHB Housing Market Index?

It is a monthly survey by the National Association of Home Builders that measures how optimistic US builders are about new single-family homes. A reading above 50 means more builders see conditions as good than poor.

How far did the index fall in November 2026?

It fell to 25 from 29, a drop of 4 points. That was also 4 points below the analyst forecast of 29.

What would show the decline is reversing?

A reading of 29 or higher in the December release would point to a reversal. A reading at or below 25 would confirm the weaker picture.

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