Key Facts Who. Democrat Mary Peltola, a former congresswoman, unseats Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, in office since 2015.

What. The Associated Press (AP) called Alaska's Senate race for Peltola. The result is unofficial until certified.

Numbers. Peltola leads 50.1% to 45.8% of first-choice votes, with about 99% of ballots counted.

Senate balance. Democrats are set to hold 56 of 100 Senate seats, to 44 for Republicans.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting exchange, priced a Peltola margin of 3 to 6 points at 99.1% (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2:22 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the 2026 US midterm elections. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: What the New Congress Means for Your Money

Democrats Take Alaska

Democrats have won Alaska's Senate seat, one of the last results of the 2026 US midterm elections. The AP called the race for Mary Peltola on Tuesday night, Nov. 17, and she unseats Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Peltola, a former congresswoman and a Yup'ik Alaskan, is the first Alaska Democrat elected to the Senate since 2008. It is the ninth Senate seat Democrats have flipped this year.

Archive photo: the US Senate chamber in Washington. Library of Congress image.

She cleared 50% of first-choice votes, with Sullivan at 45.8%. So no ranked-choice round is needed, a system where voters rank candidates and the last-place candidate is dropped in rounds.

What Happens Before It Is Final

The result stays unofficial until Alaska certifies it, and the state is targeting Nov. 25. With this seat, Democrats will hold 56 Senate seats to 44 for Republicans.

The new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027.

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Disputes Over the Race

Sullivan's campaign has not conceded. It said it would let the process run until every legal vote is counted and certified.

The Justice Department, the federal law-enforcement arm, sued before the election to block certification, citing voter confusion over a candidate with a similar name to Sullivan. A federal judge, Sharon Gleason, dismissed the suit on Nov. 1, and the department is appealing.

A federal criminal investigation tied to that candidate has also been reported. On Nov. 10, President Donald Trump wrote: "There should be no question concerning this Rigged Election."

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket's market on the first-round margin, with about US$83,000 traded, priced a Peltola win by 3 to 6 points at 99.1% as of 2:22 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18. That matches the 4.3-point lead in the count.

The market is nearly settled and says nothing about certification. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The Alaska call settles the Senate balance for the new Congress, which shapes confirmations, spending bills and trade policy from January. Investors should watch how a Democratic-led Senate treats tariffs and energy rules.

The next date to watch is the Nov. 25 certification target.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Sullivan will concede or seek a recount or court challenge. Official certified totals have not been checked against the Alaska Division of Elections, the state agency that runs the count.

The outcome of the Justice Department's appeal and of the criminal investigation is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Alaska's US Senate race?

Democrat Mary Peltola was projected the winner on Tuesday, Nov. 17, over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. The result is unofficial until Alaska certifies it.

Has Sen. Dan Sullivan conceded?

No. His campaign said it would let the process run until every legal vote is counted and certified.

When will the Alaska result be certified?

The state is targeting Nov. 25 for certification.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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