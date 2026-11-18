United States · Flooding

Broward County, the Florida county around Fort Lauderdale and north of Miami-Dade, woke on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to flooded streets. Its public school district closed all its schools that day and, according to CBS Miami’s live coverage, will keep them closed on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US aviation regulator, ordered a ground stop, a hold on arriving flights, for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) that morning. CBS Miami, a local television station, reported that it was lifted at 9:45 a.m. and that the airport stayed open.

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Heavy storms from Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 November flooded Broward and parts of Miami-Dade. FLL handled 32.2 million passengers in 2025, the Broward County Aviation Department says, so its status matters well beyond Broward.

Key Facts Schools All Broward County Public Schools closed Wednesday; the superintendent extended the closure to Thursday 19 November.

Rain Radar estimates topped 15 inches in West Hollywood and reached about 12 inches in Plantation.

Airport An FAA ground stop at FLL was lifted at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday; the airport stayed open.

Emergency Broward County and several cities, including Hollywood and Tamarac, declared local emergencies on Wednesday 18 November.

Outlook A Flood Watch, an alert that flooding is possible, runs through Thursday evening, 19 November.

Broward closed all its public schools on Wednesday and extended the closure to Thursday. Flights at its main airport were held briefly, and a flood alert stays in force through Thursday evening.

The Bigger Picture: Broward Has Flooded Badly Before

In the storm of Wednesday 12 April 2023, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Miami reported a preliminary 25.91 inches of rain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport. The previous record there was 14.59 inches, set in 1979, NBC Miami reported.

The airport closed and stayed shut until Friday 14 April 2023, and Broward schools closed as well. NBC Miami, another local television station, reported on 2 October 2023 that Fort Lauderdale had already recorded its wettest year in its records.

Wednesday’s preliminary totals, up to about 15 inches by NWS radar estimate, are below that 2023 peak. Even so, both storms closed Broward’s schools.

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What Happened

Heavy storms hit overnight from Tuesday 17 to Wednesday 18 November and flooded Broward and parts of Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami. The weather team at CBS Miami put the past 24 hours at about 11.9 inches near Plantation, 8 to 10 inches in Hollywood and about 7 inches in Fort Lauderdale.

WSVN 7News, another local television station, reported more than 12 inches in the Broward cities of Davie and Hollywood, over 8.5 inches in Sunrise and almost 7.5 inches in Dania Beach. WLRN, Miami’s public radio station, cited preliminary NWS radar estimates of more than 15 inches in West Hollywood and 12.16 inches in Plantation.

Outlets used different measures, radar estimates or station totals, so every total here is preliminary. Hundreds of motorists were stranded, CBS Miami reported.

Flooding closed ramps on Interstate 95, the main highway along the coast, in Broward, according to CBS Miami. Water also covered part of Florida’s Turnpike, a toll road, near Hollywood.

Broward County declared a local state of emergency effective 7 a.m. Wednesday, CBS Miami said. County operations closed, including all county parks and libraries, and CBS Miami’s live blog added that the City of Tamarac also declared an emergency.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy signed an emergency declaration “in view of the imminent threat caused by the flooding event that began overnight,” WSVN reported. Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesperson Chai Kaufmann said the city was “activated to the fullest.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “We recognize how frustrating it is for our residents,” WSVN reported. Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan urged residents to stay home, and Police Chief William Schultz asked people to stay home if they can and avoid flooded areas.

Part of the roof of Temple Sinai, a synagogue in Hollywood, collapsed in the rain. CBS Miami reported no injuries, and WSVN reported that no one was inside.

File photo taken in 2010: Brickell Avenue in Miami, Miami-Dade County, south of Broward. (Photo: Averette / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

Schools, Hospitals and Campuses

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), the public school district, closed all schools and district offices on Wednesday, CBS Miami and WSVN reported. CBS Miami’s live blog reported that Superintendent Howard Hepburn announced on Wednesday afternoon that the closure continues on Thursday 19 November.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood suspended visitation and later resumed it, according to CBS Miami and WSVN. Florida Atlantic University, a public university, suspended classes at its Davie and Fort Lauderdale campuses, WSVN reported.

The Archdiocese of Miami, the Catholic Church’s regional body, which runs schools in Broward, was deciding school openings case by case, WSVN said. WLRN reported that the Miami-Dade school district and Miami Dade College said on social media that classes remain in session.

Why It Matters

The Broward County Aviation Department’s monthly statistics page shows FLL handled 32.2 million passengers in calendar 2025, down 8.5% from 2024. That is about 88,000 people a day on average, so a morning hold on arrivals can ripple through that day’s schedule.

CBS Miami reported that the ground stop was lifted at 9:45 a.m. and that FLL and Port Everglades, the county’s seaport, stayed open. The airport had a ground stop but did not close, while one school district closed all its schools.

What Is Not Known

No deaths from the flooding appeared in the coverage we reviewed, and the cost of the damage is unknown. It is also unknown how many flights were delayed or cancelled.

Whether Broward schools reopen on Friday 20 November has not been announced. How long the county’s emergency declarations stay in force is also open, apart from Tamarac’s, which CBS Miami’s live blog said lasts seven days unless changed.

What to Watch

First, BCPS has not said whether schools open on Friday 20 November, and the district’s own notices will carry that decision. The Flood Watch, an alert that flooding is possible, runs through Thursday evening, 19 November.

Second, the NWS Miami office’s forecast discussion on Wednesday expects 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next 48 hours. It says one more day of heavy rain is possible on Friday 20 November.

What It Means for Travellers

Anyone flying through FLL or Miami should confirm flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport. The ground stop ended at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, but more heavy rain is possible through Friday 20 November.

Broward County and the airlines are the official channels for closures and delays. Roads including Interstate 95 ramps and part of Florida’s Turnpike flooded on Wednesday, according to CBS Miami.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Broward schools closed?

Yes, BCPS closed all schools and district offices on Wednesday 18 November 2026. CBS Miami reported that Superintendent Howard Hepburn extended the closure to Thursday 19 November.

Is Fort Lauderdale airport closed?

No. The FAA ordered a weather ground stop on Wednesday morning, lifted at 9:45 a.m., and FLL and Port Everglades stayed open.

How much rain fell in Broward?

CBS Miami reported about 11.9 inches near Plantation, and WLRN cited preliminary NWS radar estimates above 15 inches in West Hollywood. Methods differ, so totals are preliminary.

Is more rain coming?

The NWS Miami office has a Flood Watch through Thursday evening, 19 November. Its Wednesday forecast discussion expects 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, with one more heavy-rain day possible on Friday.

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