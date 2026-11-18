VENEZUELA · US RELATIONS

Published Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET (1:13 p.m. Caracas) · Source: Venezuelan state television; Colombia’s Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora; Polymarket

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The Pentagon’s civilian chief has walked into the palace of a country whose president US forces seized in January. Pete Hegseth, the US secretary of war, met Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, at Miraflores, the presidential palace in Caracas, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Rodríguez, an ally of Maduro, took over after his capture.

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The visit is the latest turn in the Venezuela-US tensions that began when American troops captured Nicolás Maduro, then Venezuela’s president, on Jan. 3.

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Key Facts Who: Pete Hegseth, US secretary of war, and Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Where and when: Miraflores palace, Caracas, Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2026; the exact hour is unreported.

Purpose: Venezuelan outlets describe a review of joint cooperation; no topics, deals or readout are public.

Next: Colombia the same day, where he is due to hand over a C-130 transport aircraft.

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives a Venezuelan election by Dec. 31, 2026 a 19.5% chance (12:12 p.m. ET, Nov. 18).

This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Supreme Court Asked to End Venezuelan Shield

The head of the US military establishment is in Caracas, and so far nobody has said what was agreed.

In plain English Venezuela’s longtime ruler, Maduro, was seized by US forces in January and faces drug charges in New York. His ally Rodríguez now runs the country as acting president, and a visit from the US defense chief shows how closely the two governments now work.

What Happened at Miraflores

Venezuelan state television (VTV) showed Hegseth inside the palace beside Rodríguez on Wednesday morning. Caracas runs one hour ahead of Eastern Time, but no source gives the hour of the meeting.

Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco arrived with him, and Defense Minister Gustavo González López was among the Venezuelan officials present. Joseph Humire, a Pentagon deputy assistant secretary for the Americas, joined from the US side.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Venezuelan outlets describe the aim as reviewing joint cooperation, including military matters. At the time of writing, neither government had published a statement listing topics, agreements or outcomes.

File photo: Delcy Rodríguez at a regional diplomatic meeting in an earlier role (Presidencia El Salvador, CC0 via Wikimedia Commons).

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Where Hegseth Goes Next

Colombia’s defense minister, Jorge Eduardo Mora, said on Nov. 17 that Hegseth would hand over a C-130, a military transport plane, to Colombia.

A preliminary schedule put Hegseth’s arrival in Bogotá around 1:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Bogotá), and no change has been announced. Ecuador has been mentioned as a later stop, but that is not confirmed.

Why This Visit Stands Out

Hegseth is the latest member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to travel to Venezuela since Maduro’s capture, after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Those trips focused on Venezuela’s oil reserves and critical minerals.

In August, Trump said Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the US to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

Rodríguez’s legal term as acting president expired in July but she still functions as head of state, and no presidential election date has been set.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance that a Venezuelan presidential election is scheduled by Dec. 31, 2026 at 19.5%, by June 30, 2027 at 51.5%, and by Dec. 31, 2027 at 69.5%. About US$681,000 has been traded on that market, as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Nov. 18.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington now deals with Caracas at Cabinet level on security as well as oil. Trump says the oil deal gives the US control of some reserves, while Venezuelan voters still have no election date.

What Is Not Known

What was discussed or agreed in Caracas is unknown, as are the meeting’s length and Hegseth’s departure time. No source says whether defense or basing agreements are on the table.

The legal basis for Rodríguez’s rule after her term expired has not been explained in the reports we reviewed.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met whom in Caracas?

Pete Hegseth, the US secretary of war, was received by Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, at Miraflores palace on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Where does Hegseth go next?

Colombia is the next expected stop, where he is due to hand over a C-130 transport aircraft. Ecuador has been mentioned as a later stop, but that is not confirmed.

Sources: Venezuelan state television broadcast, Nov. 18, 2026; Colombian Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora, Nov. 17, 2026; Polymarket; US State Department, Venezuela.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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