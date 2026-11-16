BRAZIL ECONOMY · BIG TECH

Published Monday, November 16, 6:40 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Finance Ministry

Brazil’s government has put a price tag on taming Big Tech: up to US$8.7 billion a year in lower prices for shoppers and businesses. The Finance Ministry’s own estimate, which surfaced on Monday 16 November, runs from US$2.6 billion to US$8.7 billion (R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion at R$5.79 per dollar).

The number backs a bill, PL 4675/2025 (PL is the Portuguese abbreviation for bill), that would let Cade, Brazil’s competition watchdog, police the biggest online platforms. It is a projection about Brazil’s economy, not a result, and the lower house has not yet voted.

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Key Facts The number Finance Ministry projects US$2.6 billion to US$8.7 billion a year in savings.

Why it matters Cade, the antitrust agency, would gain power over the biggest online platforms.

Where it stands In the lower house under urgency, awaiting a floor vote.

The scale 0.1% to 0.4% of GDP, or US$12 to US$41 per person yearly.

What to watch Lower-house vote, then the Senate; no date confirmed.

Brazil’s Finance Ministry says tougher competition rules for digital platforms could cut prices by up to US$8.7 billion a year, but the figure is a projection.

What Did the Finance Ministry Estimate?

The ministry’s economic reforms secretariat says more competition between digital platforms could bring R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion a year in benefits. That is US$2.6 billion to US$8.7 billion at R$5.79 per dollar, the market rate on 16 November.

The note puts this at 0.1% to 0.4% of Brazil’s GDP, or R$70 to R$240 per person a year (US$12 to US$41). It leaves out gains from innovation or productivity.

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The note looks at digital sectors such as advertising, payments, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The digital platform sector took in about R$410 billion (US$71 billion) in Brazil in 2025, roughly 3.2% of GDP.

The gain comes from lower prices, because more competition should push down the fees that businesses pay platforms for payments, cloud services and advertising. The figures are a projection of what lower prices could bring, not a measured result of any law.

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Why Would Prices Fall, and What Would the Bill Do?

The government sent PL 4675/2025 to Congress in September 2025, and the lower house approved urgency in March 2026. It has waited 14 months, since September 2025, for a floor vote.

It would widen the powers of Cade, the Administrative Council for Economic Defence, which reviews mergers and punishes anti-competitive conduct, over large technology companies. Cade could impose specific duties on groups with yearly revenue above R$50 billion worldwide (US$8.6 billion) or R$5 billion in Brazil (US$0.9 billion).

Crossing a line would not trigger the rules by itself: Cade must also find real influence over a digital market, case by case, and the companies can take part. The aim is to lower barriers for rivals.

The text gives the state no direct control over prices.

What It Means for US Readers

The global revenue line is low for Big Tech. Alphabet (Google’s parent), Meta and Amazon each earn far more than US$8.6 billion a year, although Cade alone would decide who is designated.

Measures in other countries were followed by cuts of 10% to 33% in app-store commissions, the note says. The likely losers are platforms whose fees would shrink, and the likely winners are Brazilian shoppers and small online sellers, if lawmakers pass the bill and Cade acts.

For investors, the signal is regulatory risk to fee income in a large market. Our earlier report on the push to pass the bill before year-end: Brazil Pushes Big Tech Rules Before Year-End.

What Is Not Known

A date for the lower-house vote is not confirmed, and the text may change first. The bill is in the Chamber of Deputies under urgency, with Deputy Aliel Machado (Green Party, Paraná state) as rapporteur, the lawmaker who writes the committee report.

A floor vote, then Senate approval, would confirm the bill is moving; neither has a confirmed date. The estimate comes from the ministry that drafted the bill, so it is an advocate’s figure, not an independent study.

Technology industry groups have criticised the bill since 2025.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much could Brazil’s Big Tech bill save?

The Finance Ministry estimates R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion a year (US$2.6 billion to US$8.7 billion). It presents this as a projection, not a result.

Has Brazil passed its Big Tech competition law?

No. The bill, PL 4675/2025, awaits a floor vote in the lower house, where it is under urgency, and would still need the Senate.

Sources: Brazil’s Finance Ministry, Secretariat of Economic Reforms, technical note on PL 4675/2025 (November 2026); Chamber of Deputies, PL 4675/2025; RT, a market-data provider, USD/BRL rate of 16 November 2026.