File photo. The Palacio de Justicia facade on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia, 2010. Photo: I.D. R.J., CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · ECONOMY

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella promised on Sunday 15 November 2026 that his government will not put VAT, a national sales tax, on the family food basket or add new VAT burdens on farming. The tax bill his own finance minister filed on Thursday 29 October still moves some food and farm products to the full 19% rate.

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For US readers who hold Colombian assets or buy Colombian goods, the gap matters because the bill is the government’s plan to stabilise public finances. Congress, not the president alone, decides what survives, and a pledge needs wording in the bill to count.

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Key Facts The pledge De la Espriella said on 15 November his government will not tax the family food basket.

The bill Bill 477 of 2026, filed 29 October, moves some foods and farm goods to the 19% rate.

The staples Rice, bread, potatoes, yucca, eggs and meat keep current treatment in the bill’s justification text.

The offset A VAT refund for 18.9 million poorer Colombians would start on 1 January 2028.

The status The bill is in committee, and its committee report writers were named on 13 November.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

In plain terms, the president says food stays tax-free, while the bill he sent to Congress would tax some food. Lawmakers must now reconcile the two.

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What the President Promised

Speaking in an address marking 100 days in office on Sunday 15 November, De la Espriella said: “My government will not impose VAT on products of the family basket, nor promote new VAT burdens on the agricultural sector.” He added that his aim is to protect the family basket and that his government would seek consensus with all parties and sectors.

Press accounts of the address add that the government is studying a cut in the general VAT rate, now 19%, to 18% or 17%. None of the reports we read say which products a cut would cover or how it would enter the bill, so we treat this as reported, not confirmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. A view over Bogotá, Colombia’s capital and the seat of its Congress.

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What the Bill Says

The Economic Rescue Law, formally Bill 477 of 2026 in the Chamber of Representatives, Colombia’s lower house of Congress, was filed on Thursday 29 October by Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez, according to the Chamber’s own record of the bill. Its title says it aims to stabilise public finances, cut spending and generate growth “in a framework of equity, efficiency and progressivity”.

The bill’s explanatory memorandum, the document filed with it to justify it, keeps fish, dairy, rice, potatoes, yucca, grains, bread and water free of VAT. It also keeps beef, pork, chicken, eggs and infant formula exempt, which means a 0% rate, so sellers charge no VAT but can recover VAT paid on inputs, the filed text shows.

The same memorandum moves some farm products and processed foods that are now excluded to the 19% general rate, and does the same for some foods that are now exempt. It also abolishes the 5% reduced rate, so most goods taxed at 5% would move to 19%.

Who Pays and Who Gets Money Back

The government pairs the wider VAT base with a refund scheme called EfectIVA, aimed at people in extreme poverty, poverty and vulnerability. The memorandum says 18.9 million Colombians would get all their VAT back, and another 16.3 million would get up to 50% back.

Households among the 18.9 million pay an average of 138,000 pesos a month in VAT, about US$42 at the 13 November close of 3,315 pesos per dollar. The refund and most of the broader VAT base are set to start on 1 January 2028, the memorandum says.

For 2028 to 2030, the finance ministry’s own table puts the net gain from its VAT measures at about 1.2% of GDP a year: 1.67% from fewer tax breaks, minus 0.83% for the refund, plus about 0.3% from gambling, low-value imports, software and hybrid vehicles. That is a ministry estimate, and lawmakers can change the measures behind it.

What to Watch Next

The first debate belongs to the Chamber’s Third and Fourth committees, which handle tax and budget matters and sit jointly with their Senate counterparts under an urgency message, a presidential request that speeds up a bill. Their committee report writers, called ponentes, were assigned on Friday 13 November, but the Chamber’s record lists no debate date, so the next checkpoint is not confirmed.

If lawmakers write the president’s pledge into the bill, the list of taxed foods would shrink, and so would the extra revenue the ministry counted from fewer tax breaks. The 18% or 17% idea would need its own amendment and a revised revenue estimate.

What It Means for You

Investors in Colombian bonds or funds, who followed the dispute over the deficit between the president and his predecessor Gustavo Petro, should read the bill’s articles rather than the speech, because the articles are what lawmakers vote on, and the memorandum only explains the government’s intent. Shoppers and travellers face no change today, since the memorandum places most VAT-base changes at 1 January 2028.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which foods, if any, lawmakers will remove from the 19% list, or whether the 18% or 17% cut becomes a formal amendment. We found no published text of the 15 November address, so its wording rests on press reports of it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Colombia tax rice, bread and other basic foods?

Not under the bill’s explanatory memorandum: rice, bread, potatoes, yucca, eggs and meat keep their current treatment. Some other foods and farm products would move to the 19% rate, which is the gap with the president’s pledge.

When would the VAT changes start?

The memorandum sets 1 January 2028 for the refund scheme and most of the wider VAT base. The bill is still in committee, so dates and rates can change.

Has the Economic Rescue Law passed?

It has not passed. The bill was filed on 29 October 2026, its committee report writers were named on 13 November, and the Chamber lists it as in committee.

More: Colombia news, our report on his first televised address as president and The Rio Times Latin America Power Map.

Sources: Chamber of Representatives, Bill 477/2026C record (viewed 16 November 2026); Bill 477 of 2026 and explanatory memorandum, filed 29 October 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error