The US border czar says ICE plans to beat its record year, and El Salvador, already receiving more returnees, would feel the effect.

File photo, 2008. The gate of the US Embassy in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo: Jesse Michael Nix, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: United States and El Salvador

Tom Homan, the White House border czar and the president’s lead official on border and deportation policy, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans a new record for arrests and deportations in fiscal year 2027, which began on 1 October 2026. He spoke in a television interview four days after ICE announced its busiest year on record.

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For El Salvador, where many families have relatives in the United States, the message points to more returns of its citizens. Homan named no numerical target and no timeline.

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Key Facts Who. Tom Homan, White House border czar, and ICE, the US immigration enforcement agency.

What. ICE plans more arrests and deportations in fiscal 2027 than its fiscal 2026 record.

Where. United States, with consequences for Salvadorans who are returned.

When. Homan spoke on Monday 16 November 2026; ICE reported its record on 12 November.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

The US border czar says ICE plans to beat its record year, and El Salvador, already receiving more returnees, would feel the effect.

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ICE said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that it carried out 483,200 deportations in fiscal year 2026, which ran from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026. That compares with 442,640 in fiscal 2025, a rise of about 9%, and ICE reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests, nearly 475,000 of them administrative, meaning civil immigration arrests made on administrative warrants.

The release is headlined as the most arrests and deportations in ICE’s history. It gives no breakdown of how many people removed had criminal records, and it does not explain how ICE counted them.

A passenger aircraft at El Salvador International Airport, near San Salvador. (File photo)

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Homan said ICE still has a couple of thousand agents to hire. In a May 2026 interview he had said the administration was hiring 10,000 more immigration enforcement agents.

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Homan also said that elections do not change the law, and that enforcement will continue after the 3 November midterm elections. Nothing in the ICE release points to a slowdown.

Homan blamed more than 100 nationwide court orders and almost 100,000 habeas corpus petitions, which are requests asking judges to release detainees, for slowing ICE down. Those are his own claims, and no independent count was found to check them against.

El Salvador already feels the pressure, because its immigration authority, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), is reported to have counted 9,829 Salvadorans returned from the United States between January and June 2026, against 5,553 a year earlier, a rise of 77%. A wider count that includes returns from other countries is reported at 10,504 against 6,044, and neither set of figures was found on the DGME website, so all are reported, not confirmed.

The pattern fits ICE’s national record, described in a report on record deportations in fiscal 2026. No source reports an operation aimed at Salvadorans or a new measure that targets one nationality.

The mechanism is capacity. If ICE adds agents, arrests of every nationality can rise, and El Salvador would have more returnees to process.

Families that depend on money sent home from the US would lose that income when a relative is deported. The department has not said how many deportees had criminal records, so the size of that effect is unknown.

The next dated step is a funding deadline. According to the Congressional Research Service, the research arm of the US Congress, in a report of 30 September 2026, the stopgap bill that keeps the Department of Homeland Security funded for fiscal 2027 expires on Friday 11 December 2026 unless Congress extends it or passes a full-year bill.

The second checkpoint is the new Congress, which takes office in January 2027. ICE has not said when it will publish fiscal 2027 figures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this mean ICE is targeting Salvadorans?

No operation or rule aimed at Salvadorans has been reported. The plan applies to ICE’s work across all nationalities.

Has ICE set a target for 2027?

No. Homan gave no figure and no timeline, only an intention to beat the record.

Who decides how much ICE can spend?

Congress sets ICE funding through appropriations bills, so its next decisions shape how fast the agency can hire.

Sources: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release of 12 November 2026 (https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-breaks-records-fiscal-year-2026-most-arrests-and-deportations-agencys-history); El Salvador’s Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (https://www.migracion.gob.sv/); Congressional Research Service, DHS Appropriations: FY2027 State of Play, 30 September 2026. Related: El Salvador news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error