US Agency Cites Record 483,200 Deportations

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.04% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.03% USD/CLP994.76▲ 1.22% USD/COP3,305▼ 0.06% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.43▼ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.06% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.04% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 994.76 ▲ 1.22% USD/COP 3,305 ▼ 0.06% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.43 ▼ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.05% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Politics Latin America

US Agency Cites Record 483,200 Deportations

By · · 3 min read
ICE and police officers detain a man beside a car in Chicago

The US immigration agency ICE says it deported 483,200 people in the fiscal year that ended 30 September 2026, the most in its history. ICE, short for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that it also made more than 491,000 immigration arrests.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited President Donald Trump’s leadership for the results. A US fiscal year runs from 1 October to 30 September.

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Key Facts

What. ICE reports 483,200 deportations and more than 491,000 immigration arrests in fiscal year 2026.

Record. ICE says both are the highest for any year in the agency’s history.

When. Fiscal year ending 30 September 2026, announced Thursday 12 November 2026.

Who. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited President Donald Trump’s leadership.

The count is a record for the agency’s own books, yet it is not the whole federal total, and key details behind the figures remain unpublished.

What the Numbers Show

Deportations exceeded the 442,640 of the previous fiscal year, ICE said. The 483,200 total is about 48% of the administration’s stated goal of 1 million removals a year.

The arrest total included nearly 475,000 administrative arrests, which are for alleged civil immigration violations rather than criminal charges. ICE reported a record 50,925 arrests in August and more than 48,000 in September.

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What ICE Counts

The figures are ICE’s own count for its fiscal year, and the “most in history” claim is the agency’s. A TRAC analysis (TRAC is a data project at Syracuse University) found that formal removals were 63% of deportations counted in July and August 2026, with the rest voluntary departures and returns.

The release summary reviewed for this article does not say how many arrests led to removal. Readers should compare like with like before drawing wider conclusions.

Related Coverage

Our earlier coverage includes Trump says deportation policy was too tough and US says deportations will continue. Readers can follow the policy debate there.

ICE reported a record 50,925 arrests in August and more than 48,000 in September. These monthly figures come from the same ICE release.

Why It Matters

Official counts set the benchmark against which the stated goal of 1 million removals a year is judged. At 483,200, ICE reached just under half of that goal in fiscal 2026.

The release summary does not name the countries people were sent to. No figure here therefore ties the total to any single Latin American country.

What Is Not Known

The breakdown by nationality is not known, and neither is how many arrests led to removal. It is also unclear how many of those deported had criminal convictions.

It is not known how ICE’s count compares with other agencies’ numbers. Only ICE’s own release is the basis here.

What to Watch Next

No dated checkpoint was announced. The next figures to watch are ICE’s monthly arrest numbers, after 50,925 in August and more than 48,000 in September.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people did ICE deport in fiscal year 2026?

ICE said it recorded 483,200 deportations in the year ending 30 September 2026, up from 442,640 the year before. ICE says this is the highest total for any year in its history.

How many arrests did ICE make?

ICE reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests in fiscal 2026, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests. Administrative arrests are for alleged civil violations, not criminal charges.

What is a fiscal year?

The US government’s fiscal year runs from 1 October to 30 September. Fiscal 2026 ended on 30 September 2026.

Sources: ICE news release of 12 November 2026, “ICE breaks records in fiscal year 2026, with most arrests and deportations in agency’s history”; TRAC (Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse), Syracuse University.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Deportations Homeland Security ICE immigration arrests Markwayne Mullin TRAC Trump administration US immigration

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