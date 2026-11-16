Palacio Peñarol, the club's headquarters in Montevideo, where members can vote. Photo: Ganímedes, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons (taken 10 May 2014).

Uruguay’s central bank left its main interest rate at 6% on Monday, 16 November 2026, after raising it in October. The decision was unanimous and keeps borrowing costs steady in the small South American country while prices rise faster than the bank wants.

Consumer prices rose 4.87% in the 12 months to October, above the bank’s 4.5% target but inside its 3% to 6% tolerance range. For US investors in Latin American debt, and for Americans who live or spend dollars in Uruguay, the pause shows the bank sees the price rise as temporary.

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Inflation. Consumer prices rose 4.87% in the year to October. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items, was 4.6%.

Target. The bank aims for 4.5% a year, with a tolerance range of 3% to 6%.

Power Index Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET

Uruguay paused after its October rate rise. The central bank says higher oil and food prices are a passing push, not a broad surge.

Big Picture

Uruguay’s Monetary Policy Committee, which sets the benchmark rate and is known locally as Copom, raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6% on Thursday, 8 October 2026. It is a different body from Brazil’s central bank committee of the same nickname.

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File photo: Estadio Campeón del Siglo, Peñarol stadium, Uruguay (2016).

In its 16 November statement, the central bank said inflation will stay “transitorily” above the 4.5% target in coming months. It blamed earlier rises in oil and some food prices, and said they are limited to a few items in the shopping basket.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bank expects inflation to stay inside the 3% to 6% range and to start falling next year. It aims to return to 4.5% within its policy horizon, the period over which it judges whether it has hit the target.

The rate looks different beside its neighbours. Brazil’s central bank held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, which is 7.75 points above Uruguay’s.

Chile’s central bank held its rate at 4.5% on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, which is 1.5 points below Uruguay’s. Uruguay’s money is therefore far cheaper than in its giant neighbour Brazil and somewhat dearer than in Chile.

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What We Know

The BCU board decided unanimously to keep the rate at 6% and described its stance as still expansionary, meaning it is trying to support activity rather than squeeze it. The committee said the October increase is passing through properly to market interest rates.

The bank judges the balance of risks to its inflation path as even. It still flags high uncertainty from geopolitical tension and weather risks.

By our own arithmetic, the 6% rate is about 1.1 percentage points above October’s 4.87% inflation. That is a modest cushion, which fits the bank’s message that it is watching rather than tightening hard.

What Is Not Known

The BCU statement does not give a date for the next rate meeting, and we could not confirm one. Its 2026 decisions so far came on 26 January, 3 March, 21 April, 26 May, 1 July, 18 August, 8 October and 16 November.

The bank also says it will watch whether price pressures spread beyond a few products. It has not said what level of inflation or what oil price would make it raise the rate again.

We left Argentina out of the comparison. We could not confirm a single, current policy rate from its central bank that is comparable with the figures for Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

What It Means for You

A policy rate sets the price of peso loans and the yield on peso deposits, so a rate held at 6% keeps both steady for now. Americans who rent, buy property or run a small business in Uruguay will not see local borrowing costs move on this decision.

Investors in Latin American bonds can read the pause as a central bank that expects inflation to fade, not one racing to catch it. The next test is whether oil and food prices keep feeding through to the wider basket of goods.

Dollar-based visitors should note that inflation above 4.5% erodes the peso’s buying power in shops and restaurants over time. Prices that rise faster than the target can make Uruguay feel dearer than a year ago.

Frequently Asked Questions

What interest rate did Uruguay set on 16 November 2026?

Uruguay’s central bank kept its policy rate at 6%. The decision was unanimous and followed a 0.25-point increase on 8 October 2026.

What is Uruguay’s inflation rate?

Consumer prices rose 4.87% in the 12 months to October 2026, with core inflation at 4.6%. The bank’s target is 4.5%, with a tolerance range of 3% to 6%.

How does Uruguay’s rate compare with Brazil and Chile?

Brazil’s Selic rate is 13.75% and Chile’s rate is 4.5%. Uruguay’s 6% sits 7.75 points below Brazil and 1.5 points above Chile.

Why did the bank not raise the rate again?

It says the October rise is working through to market rates and that the price increase is limited to a few items. It expects inflation to stay within its tolerance range and ease next year.

More from this country: Uruguay news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Banco Central del Uruguay, communiqué of 16 November 2026 (https://www.bcu.gub.uy/Comunicaciones/Paginas/Detalle-Noticia.aspx?noticia=569) and its Monetary Policy Committee page (https://www.bcu.gub.uy/Politica-Economica-y-Mercados/Paginas/Comite-de-Politica-Monetaria.aspx); Banco Central de Chile, monetary policy meeting communiqué of October 2026 (https://www.bcentral.cl/contenido/-/details/prensa/comunicados-rpm/comunicado-reunion-de-politica-monetaria-octubre-2026); Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statements (https://www.bcb.gov.br/en/monetarypolicy/copomstatements).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error