The search tells you which of the three voting groups you belong to, and where to go. It also shows whether you must vote in more than one group.

File photo, 2007. The facade of the Museo Torres García in central Montevideo. (Photo: Priscilla Jordão, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Uruguay

Uruguayans can look up their polling station online before the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS) elections on Sunday 22 November 2026, and most people on the rolls must vote or pay a fine. The Corte Electoral, the country’s electoral court, runs a search tool that shows whether you are on the list, which of three voter groups you vote in, and the address of your polling circuit.

Polls are open from 8:00 to 19:30 local time, and the court says the vote is secret and compulsory for those on the list. Foreign residents on the list who have no civic credential vote with their identity card.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts When. Sunday 22 November 2026, from 8:00 to 19:30 local time.

Where. The Corte Electoral’s online search shows your circuit address, your group and accessibility.

Bring. Your civic credential (voter card); foreign residents without one bring their identity card.

Fine. Skipping without a valid excuse costs most workers and retirees 1,900 pesos (about US$48).

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The search tells you which of the three voting groups you belong to, and where to go. It also shows whether you must vote in more than one group.

How to Look Up Your Polling Station

The Corte Electoral’s final list of eligible voters has been online since 19 October. According to its information bulletin, you can search it by the series and number of your civic credential, by your identity card number, or by your name and date of birth, through the court’s voter-list page.

The bulletin says the result shows your name, your group, the number and address of your circuit, and whether it is accessible. The court advises anyone whose credential search finds nothing to try again with a name and surname.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In Plain English BPS: the Banco de Previsión Social, Uruguay’s state social security institution, which pays pensions and other benefits.

the Banco de Previsión Social, Uruguay’s state social security institution, which pays pensions and other benefits. Circuit: the numbered polling table where you vote, with a three-member commission to run it.

the numbered polling table where you vote, with a three-member commission to run it. Civic credential: the voter card issued by the Corte Electoral to Uruguayan citizens, identified by a series (letters) and a number.

the voter card issued by the Corte Electoral to Uruguayan citizens, identified by a series (letters) and a number. Group: one of three sets of voters, called “orders” in Spanish: active workers, retirees and pensioners, and contributing companies.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Uruguay 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Votes, and in Which Group

Voters choose representatives of three groups to the BPS board. Each group elects one main director and five alternates, so the ballot you receive depends on the group you belong to.

Workers who were registered at BPS on 28 February 2026 and were 18 or older can vote, as can retirees and pensioners and companies that contribute to BPS. A person who belongs to more than one group must vote in each, at a separate circuit for each group.

The bulletin gives an example: a worker who also draws a pension casts two votes, one as a worker and one as a pensioner. Voting in only one of them can still bring a fine for the other.

Active workers, retirees and owners of one-person businesses aged 75 or older do not have to vote. The same goes for anyone, at any age, who receives a BPS disability benefit.

Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, with the Palacio Salvo, a landmark skyscraper, and the monument to national hero José Artigas (file photo, 2016). Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What to Bring and How Voting Works

Voters use the civic credential, and the court says anyone who has lost it can renew it for 200 pesos (about US$5) at an electoral office without an appointment. Someone on the list who simply forgets the card can still vote at their own circuit by giving their name, credential series and number.

In cities, you can vote only at the circuit where you are registered. In rural circuits, people registered in a rural area of the same department can also vote, but their vote is recorded as an “observed” vote, the category for people who vote outside their own circuit.

Voting across departments is not allowed. Voters with a permanent or temporary motor disability can use an accessible circuit within their own series, as long as they show the credential.

Each circuit has a facilitator for anyone who needs help, and blind or physically unable voters may bring a trusted person into the booth. Each voter receives a voting receipt, and the court advises checking its details before leaving.

Fines, Excuses and the Deadline

The court sets the fine at 1,900 pesos (about US$48) for active workers and for retirees and pensioners. Active workers who are professionals with a degree from the University of the Republic, Uruguay’s main public university, or public employees pay 3,800 pesos (about US$97).

Companies pay according to payroll: 11,400 pesos (about US$291) with up to ten workers, 22,800 pesos (about US$581) with 11 to 50, and 38,000 pesos (about US$969) with more than 50. Dollar figures use about US$0.0255 per peso, the market rate on 16 November.

The court lists illness, force majeure (events beyond your control), absence abroad and living outside the department as valid excuses, and they can be filed online with an ID Uruguay account, the national digital login, or at an electoral office. The online link opens the day after the vote, and the deadline is 21 January 2027, or 60 days after returning for anyone who was abroad.

The Big Picture: Why This Vote Exists

The election fills the seats on the BPS board that are reserved for representatives of the people who pay into the system and draw from it. The BPS says the Corte Electoral orders voters by the series and number of their credential, or by home address for foreigners without one.

This guide covers the mechanics; our earlier article on the retiree lists and what they promise is Uruguay Social Security Vote Set for 22 Nov. The court’s own information bulletin and the BPS election page carry the full rules.

What It Means for You

If you live in Uruguay as a resident and receive a pension or a salary registered with BPS, check the list this week, because you may owe a vote in more than one group. If you are a foreign resident with an identity card, the court says you appear on the list under that number.

For readers abroad, the vote is a rare case where pensioners, workers and employers elect their own representatives to the body that pays Uruguay’s pensions. It is also compulsory, so the fines are real money for anyone on the rolls.

What Is Not Known

We found no turnout forecast or total number of voters in the sources we opened. The results timetable is also not stated there.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the BPS election?

It takes place on Sunday 22 November 2026, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Each voter goes to the circuit shown in the Corte Electoral’s online voter search.

How can I find my polling place?

Use the Corte Electoral’s voter-list search with your credential series and number, your identity card number, or your name and date of birth. It shows your group, your circuit’s address and whether it is accessible.

Do I have to vote if I am over 75?

No. Active workers, retirees and owners of one-person businesses aged 75 or older are exempt, and so is anyone receiving a BPS disability benefit.

What happens if I miss the vote?

Most workers and retirees face a fine of 1,900 pesos (about US$48) unless they file a valid excuse. The deadline for excuses is 21 January 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error