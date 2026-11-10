Uruguay Social Security Vote Set for 22 Nov

The Legislative Palace in Montevideo, September 2013 (file photo). Photo: Tiana Gerfauo Gonzalez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Uruguay

Published Tuesday, 10 November 2026 · Source: Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), Corte Electoral of Uruguay

Uruguay votes on Sunday, 22 November 2026, to choose three of the seven directors of its state social security bank, the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS). Voting is compulsory for most people registered with BPS, and two lists are competing for the seats of active workers.

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BPS runs Uruguay’s pensions and other social benefits, so the board shapes how the system is managed. The vote is a rare direct say for workers, retirees and employers.

Key Facts What. Uruguay elects three BPS directors on Sunday 22 November, one for each group of affiliates.

Lists. Nine lists compete: two for active workers, three for retirees, four for companies.

Workers. List 11, led by Carlos Clavijo, faces List 15, led by Lorena Roqueta.

Rule. Voting is secret and compulsory, with exemptions for people over 75.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Uruguayans will vote on who speaks for workers, retirees and employers on the board that runs their social security system.

In plain English BPS is Uruguay’s state social security institution. Its board has seven directors: four appointed by the government and three elected by workers, retirees and companies.

How the Vote Works

The Corte Electoral, Uruguay’s electoral court, has published the nine ballot papers (voting sheets) approved for the election, grouped by the three sets of voters. Active workers have sheets 11 and 15, retirees have 1, 2 and 5, and contributing companies have 21, 25, 27 and 30.

Active workers are public and private employees registered with BPS on 28 February 2026 who were at least 18 on that date. BPS says affiliates over 75 and people receiving disability benefits do not have to vote.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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The Two Lists for Active Workers

List 11 is headed by Carlos Clavijo, the current BPS director for workers, who is seeking re-election. The PIT-CNT, Uruguay’s main trade union federation, backs the list.

List 15 is led by Lorena Roqueta, who runs under the slogan “Hay otro camino”, meaning “There is another way”. She says no one represents workers outside unions and wants more BPS presence outside Montevideo.

Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, 2016 (file photo). Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

What It Means for You

Foreign residents who work formally in Uruguay are affiliates too. BPS says people without a Uruguayan civic credential (the voter ID card) vote with their national ID card at the address they registered.

Anyone unsure of their status can ask BPS, which lists a line on 0800 1997. For individuals, missing the vote carries a fine equal to the one for skipping the last national election.

What Is Not Known

Turnout and the timing of results are not known. The rules on who must vote differ by group, so each affiliate should check their own.

More: Uruguay news in English; Montevideo city guide; Uruguay’s October inflation.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the BPS election?

Sunday, 22 November 2026. Uruguayans elect three of the seven BPS directors, one each for active workers, retirees and companies.

Who is running for active workers?

Two lists run. List 11 is headed by Carlos Clavijo, the current workers’ director, and List 15 by Lorena Roqueta.

Is voting compulsory?

Yes, for most people registered with BPS. People over 75 and those receiving disability benefits from BPS are exempt.

What does BPS do?

The Banco de Previsión Social is Uruguay’s state social security institution. Its board of seven directors oversees how pensions and other benefits are run.

Sources: Banco de Previsión Social, “Elecciones de Directores Sociales 2026”, bps.gub.uy; Corte Electoral of Uruguay, voting sheets registered on 22 October 2026, gub.uy/corte-electoral.