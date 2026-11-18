A worker on oil storage tanks at sunset in the Talara oil fields on Peru's northern coast. An undated file photo: it does not show the refinery or any event of 2026. Photo: Hverap / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PERU · ENERGY

Peru has declared a nationwide emergency for its fuel supply chain because of the 2026-2027 El Niño, the Pacific warming pattern that brings heavy rain. The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) announced the step in a press note on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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The ministry says interruptions in fuel logistics could affect transport, productive activity, trade and essential services. It calls the measure preventive, and it warns that flood damage to fuel logistics could disrupt transport, trade and electricity across Peru.

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Key Facts The step Peru’s energy ministry announced a nationwide fuel-supply emergency on 18 November 2026.

The scope Processing, refining, storage and sale of oil, gas and fuels.

The duration Up to eight months from the day after publication.

The forecast Coastal El Niño stays extraordinary until February 2027, then weakens until July 2027.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru has put its whole fuel supply chain under emergency rules as a precaution against El Niño damage. The ministry says the step is preventive.

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Big Picture: A Precaution Built on a Forecast

ENFEN, Peru’s commission for the national El Niño study, said on 13 November 2026 that the coastal event began in March 2026. In Official Communiqué No. 20-2026 it expects extraordinary magnitude until February 2027, then a gradual weakening until July 2027.

The same communiqué says the central Pacific El Niño, in the Niño 3.4 zone of the equatorial Pacific, will stay very strong until February 2027. ENFEN expects that region to turn neutral in June 2027.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 21 August 2026 MINEM declared a 30-day emergency for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply in five southern regions: Cusco, Puno, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna. The order, Ministerial Resolution 360-2026-MINEM/DM in El Peruano, the official gazette, followed rain that closed key roads.

LPG, used for cooking, was at risk in those regions, and the order notified Osinergmin, the energy regulator, to set transitional measures, which can include exceptions to the marketing and safety rules. The new measure covers the whole country and the whole fuel chain, for up to eight months.

MINEM said on 18 November 2026 that intense rains, floods, huaicos (Andean mudslides) and landslides could damage strategic infrastructure in several regions. The ministry gives the risk from El Niño 2026-2027 as its reason.

Osinergmin, Peru’s energy regulator, must assess the situation and set transitional measures within its powers, MINEM said. These may include exceptions to certain articles of the hydrocarbons marketing and safety regulations, or other approved alternative measures.

Any exceptions would come from Osinergmin after its assessment. MINEM describes the move as preventive.

File photo: process towers at the Talara refinery in Piura, northern Peru. Photo: The EITI / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Why It Matters

Hydrocarbons, meaning crude oil, natural gas, liquid fuels and LPG, represent 67% of Peru’s national energy matrix, MINEM said on 18 November 2026. That is a large share of the energy Peru uses.

MINEM said possible interruptions could affect transport, productive activity, trade and essential services such as electricity. It did not put a figure on any cost, and it did not say whether any shortage exists today.

INEI, Peru’s statistics institute, reported on 1 November 2026 that Lima consumer prices rose 0.57% in October from September and 5.25% over the 12 months to October. INEI linked the October rise partly to higher air fares and to higher vehicle fuel prices, and it attributed the fuel increase to a higher international price of crude oil.

For US readers with staff, cargo or travel plans in Peru, the channels MINEM names are transport, productive activity and trade. The ministry note does not discuss pump prices.

What Is Known About the Emergency

The measure is Ministerial Resolution N° 490-2026-MINEM/DM, published in the official gazette and announced by MINEM on 18 November 2026. It declares a state of emergency, in Spanish a situación de emergencia, for hydrocarbon activities tied to fuel supply across the country.

It covers the whole chain: processing, refining, storage and sale. The ministry cites the risk from El Niño 2026-2027.

Osinergmin, the Supervisory Body for Investment in Energy and Mining, must set transitional measures after an assessment. The resolution is valid for up to eight months, counted from the day after publication.

What to Watch

The first marker is the emergency window of up to eight months from the day after publication. The second is ENFEN’s forecast of extraordinary coastal El Niño through February 2027, weakening until July 2027 (Communiqué 20-2026).

What Is Not Known

The ministry note does not give the resolution’s publication date, so we cannot yet state the day the eight months begin. It also does not say which exceptions Osinergmin will approve, or when.

MINEM describes the move as preventive, and we do not know whether any shortage exists today. The effect on prices is also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Peru declared?

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines announced a state of emergency for fuel-supply activities nationwide on 18 November 2026. It covers processing, refining, storage and sale of hydrocarbons.

Why did the ministry act?

MINEM cites risks from the 2026-2027 El Niño, with intense rains, floods and mudslides that could damage infrastructure. It says the damage could affect strategic infrastructure in several regions.

How long does the emergency last?

Resolution 490-2026-MINEM/DM is valid for up to eight months, counted from the day after publication. The ministry note does not give the publication date.

Is there a fuel shortage in Peru now?

MINEM describes the measures as preventive and does not report a shortage in its note. Osinergmin, the energy regulator, must assess the situation and may approve exceptions to marketing and safety rules.

Sources: Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), press note, 18 November 2026; Ministerial Resolution 490-2026-MINEM/DM as announced by MINEM, 18 November 2026; ENFEN Official Communiqué No. 20-2026, 13 November 2026; Ministerial Resolution 360-2026-MINEM/DM, El Peruano (official gazette), 21 August 2026; INEI, October 2026 price report, 1 November 2026. Related: Peru news; El Niño rain alerts in Peru; Ucayali fuel shortage denial; Pisco fuel terminal.

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