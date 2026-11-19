A former minister took the stand in a trial about who ordered a civilian’s care in a police hospital. The testimony turns on who signed for the payments.

The Legislative Palace in Montevideo, Uruguay, pictured in September 2013 (file photo). The photo does not show Marset or the case. Photo: Tiana Gerfauo Gonzalez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Justice: Uruguay

Uruguay’s former Interior Minister, Luis Alberto Heber, took the witness stand on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the second day of the trial of Charles Carrera, a former senator who ran the ministry’s general secretariat. One published account of the hearing says Heber told the court he could not recall whether he met the brothers of Víctor Hernández, the man at the centre of the case, at the ministry.

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Prosecutors accuse Carrera of misusing his post to give a wounded civilian long-term care in a police-only hospital, and food vouchers on top. Carrera’s defence contests the case.

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Key Facts Who. Charles Carrera, ex-senator and former ministry official; witness Luis Alberto Heber, ex-Interior Minister.

What. Heber testified on the trial’s second day, Tuesday 17 November, before Judge Alejandro Asteggiante.

Charges. Prosecutors allege fraud and misuse of inside information, and seek four years in prison.

Scale. The trial opened on Monday 16 November and is scheduled for 26 hearings.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A former minister took the stand in a trial about who ordered a civilian’s care in a police hospital. The testimony turns on who signed for the payments.

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What Heber Told the Court

Heber testified as a witness before Alejandro Asteggiante, the judge of the First Organised Crime Court in Montevideo. He is the former minister who ordered the criminal complaint against Carrera, filed in 2022, over the care given to Víctor Hernández after he was shot in November 2012.

Heber said he met Hernández during a tour of the department of Rocha while he was minister, and that he dealt with the case mainly by text messages and phone calls. He told the court he did not have a close relationship with Hernández.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

When he told Hernández there was an interesting angle in his case, Heber said, he meant the possibility of filing a criminal complaint against Carrera. He also said that, because of the case, he looked into which civilians had used the Police Hospital without authorisation.

Heber told the court the payment orders he saw carried Carrera’s signature, according to accounts of the hearing. María Estela González, a former head of the ministry’s Internal Affairs unit, testified that she only learned of the signed resolutions in 2022, after a parliamentary inquiry commission began.

Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, near the centre of Uruguay’s government district (file photo, 2009). Photo: Entropy1963 / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

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The Case in Plain Terms

Hernández was left paraplegic in 2012 after being shot in La Paloma, a seaside town in Rocha. The stray bullet allegedly came from the home of a police sub-commissioner, Marcos Martínez.

Carrera was then the ministry’s director general of the secretariat, a senior administrative post he held between 2010 and 2017. Prosecutors are examining his role in Hernández, who was not a police officer, receiving care at the Police Hospital, a facility reserved for officers and their families.

The charges also cover food vouchers worth 20,000 pesos (about US$510) a month that, prosecutors say, went to people not entitled to them, including Hernández’s family. Dollar figures use about US$0.0255 per Uruguayan peso, the market rate on 16 November.

In Plain English Interior Ministry: the Uruguayan department in charge of the police and public security.

the Uruguayan department in charge of the police and public security. Police Hospital: a health centre reserved for police officers and their direct family members.

a health centre reserved for police officers and their direct family members. Organised Crime Court: the Montevideo court that handles complex criminal cases, including this one.

the Montevideo court that handles complex criminal cases, including this one. Witness: someone who testifies about what they saw, did or ordered, and who can be questioned by both sides.

The Big Picture: A Case Dating Back to 2012

The shooting dates to November 2012, and a court formally opened the investigation against Carrera in June 2025 for fraud, falsification of a public document, and improper use of privileged information, meaning insider knowledge gained in office. An appeals court later dropped the falsification charge and kept the other two.

In May 2026 prosecutor Sandra Fleitas filed her accusation and asked for four years in prison, three years barred from public office and a fine of 1,000 readjustable units, a Uruguayan indexed unit of account, equal to about 1.9 million pesos (about US$48,000). At a pre-trial hearing, the court accepted her request to add “continuing offence”, a charge that can count as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Carrera was a senator for the Frente Amplio, the left-wing coalition that governs Uruguay today. Prosecutors cannot use a secret recording of a conversation between Carrera and Hernández’s relatives, which the appeals court excluded.

The ministry’s then-minister, Eduardo Bonomi, is at the centre of the defence’s questions. The defence asked González whether Bonomi himself took the decision on Hernández’s care, and she said she did not know whether he was aware of it.

What It Means for You

For people who follow Uruguay’s institutions, the trial is a test of how its courts handle a case that mixes politics, public money and a victim of violence. The testimony so far turns on a simple question, whose signature stood behind each payment.

For readers abroad, there is no direct effect on travel, trade or investment. The case matters mainly as a public test of how Uruguay’s courts try a former senior official.

What Is Not Known

The court has not said when it will rule, and we could not confirm dates for the remaining hearings. The one account we found of Heber’s answer on the Hernández brothers is not yet backed by a second report.

It is also unknown who first ordered Hernández’s admission to the Police Hospital. That is the central question the court still has to settle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Charles Carrera?

He is a former Frente Amplio senator who was the Interior Ministry’s director general of the secretariat from 2010 to 2017. Prosecutors accuse him of fraud and improper use of privileged information.

Who is Luis Alberto Heber and why did he testify?

Heber is a former Uruguayan Interior Minister who ordered the criminal complaint against Carrera. He testified as a witness on Tuesday 17 November 2026, the second day of the trial.

What does the prosecution want?

Prosecutor Sandra Fleitas asks for four years in prison, three years barred from public office, and a fine of about 1.9 million pesos (about US$48,000). The trial is scheduled for 26 hearings.

What was Víctor Hernández’s role in the case?

Hernández was left paraplegic after a shooting in La Paloma in 2012. The case centres on the care he received in the Police Hospital and the food vouchers prosecutors say he should not have received.

Sources Uruguay’s prosecution service: Fiscalía General de la Nación, news · Uruguay’s judiciary: Poder Judicial · Trial hearings of 16 and 17 November 2026 before the First Organised Crime Court, Montevideo, as described in court reporting.

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