Uganda: Oil and Energy

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan agreed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to speed up the pipeline that will carry Ugandan crude oil to the Indian Ocean. They also told officials to move faster on an oil refining and trading hub at Tanzania’s port of Tanga.

A statement after talks at State House Entebbe, the presidential office near Kampala, said the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is now 93.9% complete. The line is the planned export route for oil from landlocked Uganda, whose Tilenga field is run by TotalEnergies, a French oil major that trades in New York, and whose Kingfisher field is run by CNOOC, China’s state oil company.

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Key Facts Who. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

What. They agreed to speed up the pipeline, a Tanga energy hub and a railway.

Where and when. State House, Entebbe, Wednesday 18 November 2026, day one of a two-day visit.

Progress. The pipeline is 93.9% complete; first commercial oil is now due by June 2027.

As of 18 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

The presidents gave orders rather than new dates. When Ugandan crude reaches a tanker at Tanga still depends on works that remain unfinished.

The Big Picture

Uganda’s oil lies beneath and around Lake Albert in the west of the country, far from any coast. EACOP, owned by the project company EACOP Ltd, starts at Kabaale in Hoima District and runs more than 1,400 kilometres to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga, where tankers will load the crude.

EACOP Ltd says its shareholders are TotalEnergies (62%), the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company, UNOC (15%), the state-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, TPDC (15%), and CNOOC (8%). Its stated peak capacity is 246,000 barrels per day.

The two governments have different stakes in the line. Uganda wants export income from fields that have yet to produce commercial oil, while Tanzania hosts most of the route and the Tanga export terminal.

File photo. The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What the Presidents Agreed

The statement after the meeting said the two countries agreed to speed up the completion and commissioning of EACOP, which it put at 93.9% complete. It added that the countries would also speed up the standard gauge railway (SGR) and that the talks covered cross-border connectivity and market access.

The presidents also directed officials to act on a memorandum of understanding signed in Dar es Salaam on 6 August 2026. UNOC, TPDC and Vitol Bahrain E.C., an oil trading company, signed it to develop Tanga as a regional hub to refine, store, trade and distribute fuel.

Tanzania’s energy minister said at the August signing that the hub could attract more than US$20 billion in investment, an estimate rather than a commitment. Uganda’s planned Hoima refinery is designed for 60,000 barrels a day.

Museveni said Uganda plans its own refinery in Hoima and supports a larger one at Tanga. He called the failure to pursue joint petroleum arrangements a “crippling mistake”.

In Plain English EACOP: the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a heated pipeline from Uganda to the Tanzanian coast

the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a heated pipeline from Uganda to the Tanzanian coast SGR: standard gauge railway, the modern rail line for heavy freight

standard gauge railway, the modern rail line for heavy freight Tanga hub: a planned site for refining, storing and trading fuel at a Tanzanian port

The Railway and Trade Talks

The leaders welcomed a framework agreement for a railway from Isaka in Tanzania to Mpondwe on Uganda’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project is still at a preparatory stage, with feasibility studies, detailed designs and financing yet to be settled.

They also called for a joint trade committee to tackle non-tariff barriers, meaning rules and paperwork that slow trade, facing Ugandan and Tanzanian traders. The talks covered stronger electricity links between the two countries as well.

Why It Matters

Uganda’s crude needs the line to reach export markets, and the target date has slipped from 2025 to July 2026 and now to June 2027. In September 2026, Ugandan officials told a parliamentary committee that the pipeline should be ready to receive crude by mid-December.

A refinery changes the equation because fuel sells for more than raw crude. Hoima’s planned 60,000 barrels a day is roughly one eleventh of the 650,000 barrels a day of nameplate capacity at Nigeria’s privately owned Dangote refinery in Lagos, and Museveni says Tanga should be larger.

For readers in the United States, the project is a long-running test of how fast a large African oil export route can be finished. TotalEnergies, which trades in New York, holds 62% of the pipeline company and runs the Tilenga oilfield.

The Counter-View

Campaigners say the project causes harm that first oil will deepen. Zaki Mamdoo, campaign coordinator of the StopEACOP coalition, an international network that opposes the pipeline, said in October 2026: “First oil does not mark an end to the harm caused by EACOP.

It escalates and entrenches it.” The coalition cites land compensation failures, lost livelihoods and environmental damage along the pipeline route.

These are the group’s own claims, which we have not independently verified.

What to Watch Next

Suluhu Hassan’s two-day state visit began on Wednesday 18 November, so its second day falls on Thursday 19 November 2026. The next dated pipeline milestone is mid-December 2026, when officials expect the line to be ready to receive crude, a date we could not confirm with EACOP Ltd.

Uganda’s government expects first commercial oil by the end of June 2027, according to its revised target announced in September. No date has been given for the hub’s next signing or for a final investment decision on the railway.

What Is Not Known

The presidents named no new start-up date, no budget for the Tanga hub and no financing for the railway. We could not confirm whether any crude has yet entered the pipeline.

What It Means for You

If you follow oil stocks or African infrastructure, read this as a promise to hurry, not as a change in the schedule. Nothing announced on Wednesday alters the June 2027 timeline for first commercial oil.

More context is in our guide to Uganda and our report on the Lamu and Tanga rivalry for Ugandan oil. More news is on our Uganda page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Uganda and Tanzania agree on 18 November?

Their presidents agreed to speed up the EACOP oil pipeline, a Tanga energy hub and a standard gauge railway. They announced no new dates or funding.

How much of the EACOP pipeline is finished?

A statement after the talks on 18 November put it at 93.9% complete. The pipeline runs more than 1,400 kilometres from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania.

When will Uganda export oil?

The government expects first commercial oil by the end of June 2027. Ugandan officials told a parliamentary committee in September that the pipeline should be ready to receive crude by mid-December 2026.

What is the Tanga energy hub?

It is a planned centre for refining, storing, trading and distributing fuel at Tanzania’s port of Tanga. Tanzania’s energy minister said in August that it could attract more than US$20 billion.

Sources: Statement after the talks, 18 November 2026; EACOP Ltd project overview (eacop.com); memorandum of understanding on the Tanga energy hub, Dar es Salaam, 6 August 2026 (UNOC, TPDC, Vitol Bahrain E.C.); Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development; StopEACOP coalition (stopeacop.net).

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