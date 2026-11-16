A study group led by an adviser to President Yoweri Museveni is reported to have declared that the president’s son, army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, should be elected president when Museveni steps aside, and to have petitioned the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) accordingly. We could not confirm the call with a second independent source, and party Secretary General Richard Todwong says any decision will be announced officially.

Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986, was declared winner of a seventh term on Saturday 17 January 2026. Muhoozi has said he intends to stand for president in 2031.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Mwangaza (Swahili for “light”) African Revolutionary Study Groups, a network chaired by presidential adviser David Mafabi.

Reported. A Friday declaration, carried by one report only, says Muhoozi should be elected after Museveni.

Party line. NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong says any decision will be announced officially.

Muhoozi. Army chief since March 2024; says he will hand over the office within months.

As of 16 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

The ruling party has not decided who should follow Museveni, and the group’s call is one voice among several in that debate.

Where the Succession Debate Comes From

Museveni took power in 1986, and Uganda’s Electoral Commission declared him winner of a seventh five-year term on Saturday 17 January 2026 with 71.65% of the vote. The opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, received 24.72%, in the same declaration.

Muhoozi, the president’s son, became Chief of Defence Forces, the head of Uganda’s armed forces, in March 2024. In a statement on Friday 6 November 2026 he said he would hand over that office to a qualified officer within a few months.

On Tuesday 27 October 2026 Museveni presented a succession discussion paper to the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee, in which, according to reports, he wrote that he knows his son “to excel on most of these considerations”. The committee, the party’s main executive body, met again in a closed session at State House Entebbe, the presidential office in Entebbe, on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

Our earlier report on the succession paper has the background. Accounts of the 10 November meeting differ, because some party officials said most members who spoke backed Muhoozi’s potential presidency.

One international report citing party sources said instead that a vote was abandoned after several members opposed it. Richard Todwong, the party’s secretary general, said on Thursday 12 November that it was wrong to read the meeting as having rejected a proposal on Muhoozi’s possible succession, calling a news story on the meeting “completely false”.

Todwong added that the party will announce any decision through the right channel at the right time. The group’s call therefore arrives while the party’s own position is, by its own account, still open.

The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, pictured in May 2015. File photo. Photo: Ruslik0 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

In Plain English National Resistance Movement (NRM): Uganda’s ruling party, which Museveni has led since taking power in 1986.

Uganda’s ruling party, which Museveni has led since taking power in 1986. Central Executive Committee: the party’s executive body, which discussed the succession paper.

the party’s executive body, which discussed the succession paper. Chief of Defence Forces: the head of Uganda’s military, the post Muhoozi holds.

the head of Uganda’s military, the post Muhoozi holds. Mwangaza: a Swahili word for “light”, and the name of the study-group network.

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What the Group Is Said to Have Declared

A Ugandan news site reported on Sunday 15 November that the group’s declaration, titled the Kyankwanzi Nyekundire Declaration, was adopted the previous Friday at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, a town in central Uganda. It is described as a petition to the party’s Central Executive Committee, its main executive body.

The text is quoted as saying that when Museveni steps aside, Muhoozi “should be elected to the Office of the President of Uganda”. It also proposes that Museveni, assisted by Muhoozi, hold a national conference of all political forces before 2031 to revamp the political settlement behind the 1995 constitution.

The group’s coordinator was quoted as saying that it has about 3,500 members across three intakes and that it has asked the party to officially begin debating Muhoozi’s capabilities. We could not confirm that figure, the date of adoption or the text of the declaration against a second source.

Who Mafabi and Mwangaza Are

Mountains of the Moon University, in Fort Portal in western Uganda, says the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups were launched there on 9 September 2022 by David Mafabi, whom it describes as the president’s adviser on political affairs and chairperson of the groups. The university says their aim is to correct what it calls “ideological disorientation” in Africa.

It adds that the groups target young people and business people “of all political persuasions”. The group’s call is therefore one voice in the debate, not a party decision.

A Reported Counter-View

One international report, citing five anonymous party sources, said some officials urged Museveni to move his son out of the army and others suggested Museveni himself should seek another term. No named member has been quoted saying so, and Todwong has called a news story on the meeting “completely false”.

Why It Matters

A transition from father to son would move power inside one family and from the army to elected office, which is why even an unconfirmed endorsement draws attention. Museveni won 71.65% on 17 January 2026 (Electoral Commission), so the contest that matters now is inside his own party rather than at the ballot box.

Those affected first are the party’s leaders, who must decide how to handle a possible family succession, and the army, which Muhoozi has said he will leave. For more on who holds power, see our guide to Uganda’s politics and our report on Muhoozi’s plan to step down.

What It Means for You

No direct consequence for readers in the United States has been established. People most affected are Ugandan voters, party members and soldiers, and our Uganda page tracks the debate as it develops.

What to Watch

Party officials say the committee will meet again, but no date is confirmed. Muhoozi’s handover of the army post also has no confirmed date beyond his own words, that it will come within a few months.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the declaration was adopted as described, how many people stand behind it, or whether the committee has received it. The party has also not said whether, when or how it will choose a candidate for 2031.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is David Mafabi?

David Mafabi is described by Mountains of the Moon University as a presidential adviser on political affairs. He chairs the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups.

What is the Mwangaza group?

It is a network of study groups launched in September 2022 to teach what it calls an African revolutionary outlook. Its coordinator says it has about 3,500 members, a figure we could not confirm.

Has the ruling party chosen Muhoozi?

The party has announced no choice. Secretary General Richard Todwong said on 12 November 2026 that it will announce any decision through the right channel.

Is Muhoozi still Uganda’s army chief?

Yes. He said on 6 November 2026 that he will hand over the office to a qualified officer in a few months.

When is Uganda’s next presidential election?

The current term runs to 2031. We found no election date set by the Electoral Commission.

Sources: Electoral Commission of Uganda, presidential result declaration (17 January 2026); Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, statement of 6 November 2026; NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, statement of 12 November 2026; Museveni’s succession discussion paper to the NRM Central Executive Committee (27 October 2026); Mountains of the Moon University, launch notice for the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups (September 2022); the Kyankwanzi Nyekundire Declaration, as reported on 15 November 2026.

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