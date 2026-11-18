Uganda: Industry

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote met Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to discuss fertiliser, oil and mining investment. Museveni said on Wednesday 18 November that the talks covered energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining.

No deal, site or price tag has been announced, so the meeting is a signal of intent, not a signed project. It matters for Uganda’s plan to refine its own oil, and to investors who follow Dangote’s push beyond Nigeria.

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Key Facts Who. Aliko Dangote, Nigerian billionaire, and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

What. Talks on energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining, including fertiliser.

Where and when. State House, Entebbe, Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Not known. No deal, project site or investment value has been announced.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

The talks put Uganda’s long-delayed refinery and fertiliser ambitions in front of one of Africa’s best-known industrialists. What Dangote offers, and what Uganda would pay, is still unstated.

The Big Picture

Aliko Dangote leads the Dangote Group, a Nigerian conglomerate that makes cement and fertiliser and runs a large oil refinery in Lagos. Uganda has crude oil but no large refinery yet, and its officials have invited the group to take a leading role.

Museveni said on 18 November that Uganda’s own refinery, in Hoima in the west of the country, is being developed with an initial capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. Alpha MBM Investments, a firm based in the United Arab Emirates, holds 60% and the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) up to 40%, under an agreement signed on 29 March 2025.

File photo. The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, pictured in May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Was Discussed

Museveni said that he and Dangote discussed “possible investment in the fertiliser industry to ensure regional food security”. He also said he briefed Dangote on progress with the Hoima refinery.

In the days before 15 November, a Ugandan delegation toured Dangote’s refinery and fertiliser plants in Lagos. In a Dangote Group statement on Sunday 15 November, Aminah Mukalazi, Uganda’s Minister of State for Finance in charge of privatisation and investment, invited the group to take a leading role in a refinery, fertiliser plants and salt production in Uganda.

The statement says Uganda’s cost estimates still need technical assessment by Dangote’s team. Phosphate processing is also on Uganda’s list, and phosphate is a mineral used to make fertiliser.

A Second Meeting This Year

This was not their first meeting. Museveni received Dangote at Nakasero in Kampala on Sunday 17 May 2026 to discuss a proposed regional refinery for East Africa, and said then that Uganda opposes exporting raw materials without adding value at home.

Dangote is also developing a refinery in Lamu, Kenya, which faces court challenges, including a petition seeking disclosure of Kenya’s stake and a land case brought by Lamu residents. Our earlier report covers a Kenyan court case over that refinery.

Why It Matters

For Uganda the question is who brings money and operating skill to heavy industry. Hoima’s initial 60,000 barrels per day is small beside the 650,000 barrels per day of Dangote’s Lagos refinery, roughly one eleventh of the size.

Fertiliser is the other topic Museveni named. Urea, the most widely used nitrogen fertiliser, is made at Dangote’s Lagos plant at a capacity of about three million tonnes a year.

In plain English UNOC: Uganda National Oil Company, the state oil firm

Uganda National Oil Company, the state oil firm Alpha MBM Investments: a UAE-based investment firm, majority partner in Hoima

a UAE-based investment firm, majority partner in Hoima Urea: a nitrogen fertiliser made from natural gas

What Is Not Known

No investment amount, site, timeline or ownership split has been announced for any Ugandan project with Dangote. We found no direct quote from Dangote about the Uganda plans.

It is also unclear how a Dangote role would fit with the Hoima joint venture and its UAE partner. We found no comment from either company on this question.

What to Watch Next

State House and the Dangote Group have announced no follow-up meeting or signing date. The technical assessment of Uganda’s estimates by Dangote’s team, named in the Dangote Group statement, is the next step to look for.

What It Means for You

If you follow African industry stocks or private deals, treat this as an early signal, not a contract, until an amount and a site are published. No change to fuel or fertiliser prices in Uganda has been announced.

Our guide to Uganda gives the wider picture. More Ugandan business news is on our Uganda page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aliko Dangote?

He is a Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group, which makes cement and fertiliser. Its Lagos refinery has a capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

What did Dangote and Museveni agree?

No agreement has been announced. Museveni said they discussed investment in energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining, including fertiliser.

Where would Uganda’s refinery be built?

In Hoima in western Uganda, with an initial capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, Museveni said on 18 November. A role for Dangote in it has not been confirmed.

Sources: Museveni’s statement, 18 November 2026; Dangote Group statement on the Uganda delegation, 15 November 2026 (dangote.com); Uganda National Oil Company (unoc.co.ug); Hoima refinery agreement of 29 March 2025.

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