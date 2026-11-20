A jailed former Ueno Bank executive says, through his lawyer, that he wants to cooperate with investigators and has given them papers on suspicious operations.

Paraguay · Ueno Bank

Julio Rey, a former second vice president of Ueno Bank, a failed Paraguayan digital lender, has testified and handed documents to prosecutors, his lawyer Guillermo Ferreiro said on Thursday 19 November 2026. Rey is one of the former directors held in pretrial detention, the jail time served before a trial, in the case.

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The lawyer calls the papers a possible thread to follow the money, not proof of anything. Prosecutors had not commented publicly as of Friday 20 November.

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Key Facts Who. Julio Rey, former second vice president of Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan digital lender.

What. His lawyer says he testified and gave prosecutors documents.

Where. Paraguay, in the criminal case over the failure of Ueno Bank.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

A jailed former Ueno Bank executive says, through his lawyer, that he wants to cooperate with investigators and has given them papers on suspicious operations.

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Ferreiro said that Rey described to the Ministerio Público, Paraguay’s prosecution service, his roles inside Grupo Vázquez, the business group behind Ueno, and the period he served. Rey knew of internal liquidity reports, the lawyer said, and tried to “take measures”.

When Rey began asking questions, Ferreiro said, he was removed from the board and his severance was paid. According to the lawyer, this happened before the bank failed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Central Bank of Paraguay building in Asunción, whose board began the resolution of Ueno Bank on 3 November 2026. (File photo)

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The papers concern operations that looked suspicious to Rey before he was removed, Ferreiro said. He added that they prove nothing on their own but can serve as a thread for investigators who want to follow the money.

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Ferreiro rejected the idea that this is a “superdenuncia”, a bombshell complaint. He described it as the handover of papers Rey already had, and said Rey wants to show he is willing to cooperate with justice.

The distinction matters because a complaint accuses, while a handover of documents only gives investigators material to work with. By the lawyer’s own words, the papers are leads and not proof.

The Central Bank of Paraguay began the resolution of Ueno on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and its chairman, Carlos Carvallo, announced his resignation. A resolution is a supervised wind-down in which the central bank takes control of a failing bank.

Ueno was owned by Grupo Vázquez, and Miguel Vázquez is a founder of the bank. The group’s directors became the targets of the criminal case that followed.

At his first appearance before prosecutors in early November, Rey chose not to testify. Staying silent at such a hearing is a legal right in Paraguay.

Ferreiro said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Rey now wants to cooperate. The lawyer’s account has not been confirmed by prosecutors.

By the first count, prosecutors charged 27 people in early November, among them eight former directors and executives of the bank. Nineteen of the accused are linked to companies that allegedly received questioned loans, and Rey is among those charged.

Prosecutors had asked for pretrial detention for one director and house arrest for seven others. The judge went further and ordered pretrial detention for six former directors, including Rey, and house arrest for two women directors.

What the documents show is not known, and Ferreiro says they do not prove anything. The charges are allegations and no one has been convicted.

Prosecutors will decide whether the papers help their case. Rey’s next step in the process has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Julio Rey?

He is a former second vice president of Ueno Bank and one of the people charged by prosecutors. His lawyer says he now wants to cooperate.

Do the documents prove wrongdoing?

His lawyer says they prove nothing by themselves but could guide investigators. What they show has not been made public.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error