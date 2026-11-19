Paraguay’s central bank says depositors should get their money back, but the bonds Ueno sold to investors sit outside the rescue. The final size of the gap is still being calculated.

The Banco Central del Paraguay headquarters in Asunción, seen from a distance in 2009. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Paraguay · Banking

Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), has put a number on the hole left by Ueno Bank, a digital bank now in state-run wind-down. Its president, Jorge Schreiner, said at a press conference on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the deficit is US$1.0 to 1.5 billion.

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Depositors are expected to get their money back, and repayments to Ueno savers are already under way, but bondholders are not covered by that promise. For US readers, the stakes include international investors, a lawsuit warning aimed at the Paraguayan State and a reference to New York legal standards.

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Key Facts What. Paraguay’s central bank president, Jorge Schreiner, put Ueno Bank’s deficit at US$1.0 to 1.5 billion.

Money. A deposit guarantee fund has already paid depositors about US$644 million.

Not covered. Bonds, local and foreign, sit outside the transfer that is meant to repay depositors.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Paraguay’s central bank says depositors should get their money back, but the bonds Ueno sold to investors sit outside the rescue. The final size of the gap is still being calculated.

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How Ueno Went From Finance Firm to Wind-Down

Ueno grew into a digital bank that said in September it had more than three million clients, Forbes Argentina, an Argentine business magazine, reported. The central bank put it into a resolution procedure, a state-run wind-down, on Tuesday 3 November 2026, EFE, Spain’s news agency, reported on 18 November.

Forbes Argentina says Ueno’s solvency ratio, a measure of capital against risk, had fallen below half the regulatory minimum. Carlos Carvallo, then central bank president, said on 3 November that he had already signed his resignation, Perfil, an Argentine news outlet, reported.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Asunción, Paraguay’s capital, seen across the Paraguay River. (File photo)

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Why It Matters

Schreiner put the hole at US$1.0 to 1.5 billion on 18 November, Hoy, a Paraguayan daily, reported. The deposit guarantee fund has already paid depositors about US$644 million, according to Hoy and La Política Online, an Argentine political news site.

The deficit is about 1.6 to 2.3 times that sum by our arithmetic, and the central bank says the sum is already counted inside it, ABC Color, a Paraguayan daily, reported. Schreiner said that “the first loser is going to be the guarantee fund itself”, La Política Online reported.

Preliminary assets are about 9 trillion guaraníes (Paraguay’s currency), or about US$1.45 billion in the figure Hoy and La Política Online gave and about US$1.49 billion in EFE’s. Those figures imply about 6,200 and 6,030 guaraníes per dollar, so the dollar value shifts with the exchange rate.

Bonds, Lawsuits and a Dispute Over Assets

Bonds, local and foreign, are outside the deposit transfer, Hoy, EFE and Popular, a Paraguayan daily, reported on 18 November. Central bank board member Pedro Acosta said the deficit corresponds to bonds “not covered by law”, EFE reported.

EFE puts the international bonds at close to US$350 million. La Política Online reported on 4 March 2026 that Ueno sold five-year bonds worth US$350 million at 6.7% a year, with JP Morgan and Bank of America, two US banks, as lead managers.

Schreiner warned that “an angry bondholder” could sue “not only the bank but the State”, La Política Online reported on 18 November. He added that by New York standards the situation “implies a fraudulent promotion of your bonds”.

Raúl Latorre, president of Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, had said assets were enough to cover all depositors’ savings and public and pension funds. Schreiner rejected that, saying “absolutely incorrect” figures and messages were circulated, El Informador, a Venezuelan outlet, reported on 18 November.

How the Wind-Down Works

The central bank will transfer assets and liabilities in random lots valued at US$60 million to US$80 million each, El Informador and Popular reported on 18 November. Banks would bid in a competitive tender, Hoy reported.

The central bank aims to return deposits “to the last guaraní”, Hoy reported, and Paraguay’s President Pedro Alliana, who took office on 6 November, wrote on 18 November that every depositor will recover their money. Schreiner said all depositors would “apparently” be covered, EFE reported.

In Plain English

BCP: Paraguay’s central bank, which runs the wind-down.

Paraguay’s central bank, which runs the wind-down. Ueno Bank: a Paraguayan digital bank taken into resolution on 3 November 2026.

a Paraguayan digital bank taken into resolution on 3 November 2026. Resolution procedure: a state-run wind-down that transfers assets and liabilities to other banks.

a state-run wind-down that transfers assets and liabilities to other banks. FGD: the Fondo de Garantía de Depósitos, the deposit guarantee fund, which pays depositors.

the Fondo de Garantía de Depósitos, the deposit guarantee fund, which pays depositors. Bondholders: investors who lent money to Ueno by buying its bonds.

investors who lent money to Ueno by buying its bonds. Guaraní: Paraguay’s currency.

What to Watch

The central bank said on 18 November that it needs about 15 more days to refine the figures, which points to around Thursday 3 December 2026, and the period can be extended, Popular and Hoy reported. Board member Pedro Acosta said the balance sheet should be closed in about ten days, around Saturday 28 November, and a bank tender could then start, ABC Color and Hoy reported.

What Is Not Known

The US$1.0 to 1.5 billion range rests on Schreiner’s spoken statements as reported by several outlets. The governing law of Ueno’s international bonds is not stated, and neither EFE nor La Política Online says whether the US$350 million issue is the one EFE counts.

Infobae, an Argentine news site, reported late on 18 November that Schreiner said losses could reach US$1.0 billion “or a little more”, and that the final figure needs one to two more months of valuation. Outlets also differ on the guarantee fund’s payout, about US$644 million for Hoy, La Política Online and EFE against about US$650 million for Popular.

What It Means for You

For investors in Ueno’s dollar bonds and the US banks that led the sale, the open question is whether bondholders recover anything, which the central bank has not answered. For depositors in Paraguay, the central bank and President Alliana say all deposits will be returned.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the Ueno Bank deficit?

Central bank president Jorge Schreiner said on 18 November that the deficit is between US$1.0 billion and US$1.5 billion. The central bank needs about 15 more days to refine the figures.

Will Ueno depositors get their money back?

The central bank aims to return deposits “to the last guaraní”, Hoy and Popular reported on 18 November. Schreiner said all depositors would “apparently” be covered.

Who is not covered by the rescue?

Bonds, local and foreign, are outside the deposit transfer, according to Hoy, EFE and Popular. Schreiner said the guarantee fund would be the first loser.

Could Paraguay face lawsuits over Ueno?

Schreiner warned on 18 November that an angry bondholder could sue not only the bank but the State. He added that by New York standards the situation amounts to fraudulent promotion of the bonds, La Política Online reported.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error