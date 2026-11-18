PARAGUAY · UENO BANK CASE

Prosecutors in Paraguay say a security firm’s vault held 3.09 billion guaraníes, Paraguay’s currency (G. 3.09 billion, about US$500,000), less than it should have, and they do not know where the money went. The shortfall emerged after a raid that began on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and ended in the early minutes of Wednesday 18 November.

The vault belongs to GSR Security in Asunción, the capital, part of Grupo Vázquez, the business group tied to Ueno Bank, the failed digital lender, whose branches the firm guarded. Prosecutors had the firm’s legal representative, Fabricio Martín Martínez Appleyard, arrested, and the person is a suspect, not a convicted person.

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It matters beyond Paraguay because the vault also held Ueno Bank’s cash, and Ueno’s collapse was followed by Paraguay’s Senate removing President Santiago Peña. The central bank has taken the cash that was found into safekeeping.

Key Facts Found G. 15.01 billion (about US$2.4 million) plus US$189,396 in cash counted at the vault.

Missing G. 3.09 billion (about US$500,000) belonging to Red Digital (REDISA), a firm in the case.

Arrest GSR’s legal representative was detained; the person is a suspect, not convicted.

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Prosecutors say the cash held for a failed bank no longer adds up, and they are tracing where the missing part went. The firm’s managers argue it also served other companies.

The Wider Story

Paraguay’s central bank, the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), put Ueno Bank into a resolution procedure, a formal process for handling a failing bank, on 3 November 2026. Paraguay’s Senate then removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November 2026.

Silvio Corbeta is one of two prosecutors from the Ministerio Público (Paraguay’s public prosecution service) on the case. The public record does not yet say how the vault findings connect to the wider Ueno Bank charges.

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File photo: the Palacio de Justicia, Asunción’s main courthouse.

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What Prosecutors Say Happened

Corbeta and fellow prosecutor Ruth Benítez led the search of GSR’s headquarters. The site is in Asunción, and cybercrime investigators took part.

Prosecutors said on 18 November that on 3 November, minutes before 17:00, the vault cameras went off for about an hour. Around 19:00 they went off again until the next day.

GPS data show that an armoured vehicle, “móvil 7”, left the head office while the cameras were off and went to the Trinidad district, where Martínez runs a business with a spouse. Prosecutors suspect someone entered the vault while the cameras were off, and police seized the vehicle, documents and GPS data.

Prosecutors said the arrest order rests on witness statements about 3 November and on documentary and digital evidence. Martínez is a suspect, the initial suspicion is reportedly aggravated theft (hurto agravado), and no court date is confirmed.

What Was Found

The last internal vault statement, dated 3 November and signed by Martínez and the treasurer, said the vault should hold G. 5,700,150,000 of Ueno Bank money (about US$919,000), G. 12,402,140,500 of Red Digital (REDISA) money (about US$2.0 million) and US$189,396. In guaraníes that totals G. 18,102,290,500 (about US$2.9 million).

The vault was counted on 17 and 18 November in front of BCP officials, with Prosegur, a cash-in-transit company, taking part. The count found G. 15,011,690,500 (about US$2.4 million) and US$189,396.

The cash was handed to the BCP for safekeeping during the Ueno intervention. The Ueno Bank money in the count was complete.

The REDISA package, money of Red Digital, another company in the case, was short by G. 3,090,600,000 (about US$500,000). Prosecutors say they do not know what happened to that money.

The Ministerio Público said it had recovered more than G. 9 billion (about US$1.5 million), while the full count later reported is G. 15.01 billion (about US$2.4 million). We do not know how the two figures fit together, for example whether part was handed over earlier.

The Firm’s Version

GSR’s managers put forward an “alternative theory” that the firm also served other companies, as Corbeta described it on 18 November. This is the firm’s claim.

Prosecutors say the vault was the only one on the site and held only Ueno and REDISA money. They have not said whether GSR had other clients.

Why It Matters

The vault held cash of a failed bank and a related firm, which the BCP now has to account for during Ueno’s resolution procedure. Against the G. 18.1 billion (about US$2.9 million) expected in the 3 November statement, the G. 15.01 billion (about US$2.4 million) counted on 18 November is about 17% lower in guaraní terms, and the whole gap sits in the Red Digital package.

What Is Not Known

We do not know where the G. 3.09 billion (about US$500,000) went, or how the G. 9 billion (about US$1.5 million) and G. 15.01 billion (about US$2.4 million) figures relate. We also do not know whether Martínez has been formally charged or has spoken.

It is unclear whether GSR’s other-clients claim holds, and who owned the REDISA funds in the end. No court hearing date is confirmed, so the date of any next step is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

The Ueno Bank money in the count was complete, so the findings do not by themselves change the position of Ueno’s depositors. For foreign readers the exposure is mainly to guaraní assets and funds held in Paraguayan banks, and we have no confirmed direct US link.

More context is on our Paraguay news page. Our earlier report on the raid at Ueno’s head office covers an earlier search in the same case.

In Plain English Ministerio Público Paraguay’s public prosecution service, which led the raid.

BCP the Banco Central del Paraguay, the central bank, which received the recovered cash.

Resolution procedure a formal central bank process for handling a failing bank, applied to Ueno on 3 November 2026.

REDISA Red Digital, another company in the case, whose money was held in the vault.

Prosegur a cash-in-transit company that took part in the count.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did prosecutors find in the GSR vault?

A count on 17 and 18 November found G. 15.01 billion (about US$2.4 million) and US$189,396. The REDISA package was short by G. 3.09 billion (about US$500,000).

Who has been arrested?

Prosecutors ordered the arrest of Fabricio Martín Martínez Appleyard, GSR’s legal representative, and it was carried out. Martínez is a suspect and not convicted, and no court date is confirmed.

How is GSR linked to Ueno Bank?

GSR is part of Grupo Vázquez, the business group tied to Ueno Bank, and it guarded Ueno branches. The central bank put Ueno into a resolution procedure on 3 November 2026.

What does GSR say?

GSR’s managers put forward an “alternative theory” that the firm also served other companies, as prosecutor Silvio Corbeta described it. Prosecutors say the vault held only Ueno and Red Digital money.

Sources: Ministerio Público of Paraguay, statements by prosecutors Silvio Corbeta and Ruth Benítez, 17-18 November 2026 (https://www.ministeriopublico.gov.py); Banco Central del Paraguay (https://www.bcp.gov.py); RT exchange rate, 18 November 2026.