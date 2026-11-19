South Africa’s port authority is inviting new fuel companies into Durban’s main import hub, but only into capacity that existing terminal operators already hold.

File photo. Pier 2 of the container terminal at the Port of Durban, South Africa. Photo: Pechristener, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Companies: South Africa

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the port-landlord arm of Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned freight and ports group, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it has opened a call for companies that want to use fuel storage and handling capacity at the Island View Precinct, a fuel and chemicals terminal zone in the Port of Durban. Interested parties have until Friday 29 January 2027 to submit an expression of interest, a formal, non-binding request to register their interest.

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Island View handles about 74% of the country’s liquid bulk imports (fuel, chemicals and other cargo shipped in tankers), TNPA said, and is classed as a National Key Point, a site the state treats as critical to national security. The call is limited to space that already exists: it is not an invitation to build new tanks.

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Key Facts Who. Transnet National Ports Authority, the landlord of South Africa’s eight commercial ports.

What. An expression of interest from new market participants and new entrants for fuel storage capacity.

Where. Island View Precinct, Port of Durban, which handles about 74% of liquid bulk imports.

Deadline. Friday 29 January 2027; documents are on Transnet’s e-tender portal.

As of. 19 November 2026, 8:30 a.m. ET.

South Africa’s port authority is inviting new fuel companies into Durban’s main import hub, but only into capacity that existing terminal operators already hold.

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What TNPA Is Offering

TNPA said the expression of interest is meant to gauge market demand and identify companies that want allocated petroleum storage and handling capacity at Island View. It describes the plan as phased, with separate but complementary routes for new market participants and for new entrants.

After TNPA completes its assessment, qualifying companies will negotiate commercial agreements directly with the terminal operators that run the tanks. Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, TNPA’s Port Manager for Durban, said the programme balances wider participation with “responsible management of critical port infrastructure and national energy supply chains”.

File photo: aerial view of the container terminal in the Port of Durban, South Africa.

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Why It Matters

With about 74% of liquid bulk imports passing through one precinct, access to its tanks matters for who can import fuel. The call is part of TNPA’s third-party access programme, which lets outside companies use existing tanks and supports Transnet’s “Reinvent for Growth” recovery plan.

The statement says the call covers existing capacity only. TNPA has not published how much capacity is on offer.

The Big Picture

Island View’s operators hold long leases: in September 2025 transport minister Barbara Creecy directed TNPA, under section 79 of the National Ports Act (a ministerial power to direct the port authority), to renew them for 25 years. The renewals were made without a public tender and drew complaints from black-owned traders to two parliamentary committees.

TNPA signed the operator agreements in June 2026, and the new call follows them. The current call changes who can use the tanks, not who owns or runs them, and TNPA says it is meant to gauge market demand.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Friday 29 January 2027, when expressions of interest close. TNPA has not published when it will announce who qualifies, so that date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

TNPA has not said how much storage is allocated for new entrants or how companies will be ranked. A legal challenge to the operator agreements was reported to be pending in June 2026, and we could not confirm its current status.

What It Means for You

For readers who follow South African fuel supply, the call opens a route for new suppliers, and TNPA has not said whether it will affect prices or volumes. Fuel companies that qualify would still need commercial deals with the terminal operators.

Transnet has been in the news for other reasons: a labour court recently ordered it to pay an employee in a harassment case. Our earlier report is here: labour court order against Transnet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Transnet announce about Durban?

On 18 November 2026 TNPA issued an expression of interest for fuel storage and handling capacity at Island View in the Port of Durban. Companies have until Friday 29 January 2027 to apply.

Is TNPA building new fuel tanks?

No. TNPA said the call covers existing capacity only. It is not an invitation to develop new petroleum storage.

Why is Island View important?

TNPA says it handles about 74% of South Africa’s liquid bulk imports. The state also classes it as a National Key Point, a site treated as critical to national security.

Who will new companies deal with?

After TNPA’s assessment, qualifying companies will negotiate directly with the terminal operators that run the tanks. TNPA has not said when it will announce who qualifies.

Sources Transnet National Ports Authority media statement, 18 November 2026 (TNPA media statement, transnet.net; statement PDF); Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s section 79 directive, announced 18 September 2025 (gov.za); parliamentary committee report, 12 March 2026.

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