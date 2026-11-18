File photo, 2018: Muizenberg beach, Cape Town. Photo: Thomas.king364, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · INSURANCE

Santam, a major South African short-term insurer that covers property such as cars and homes, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the premiums it wrote grew 10% in the nine months to 30 September. The company said weaker investment markets in the third quarter cut the return on the money it holds to pay claims.

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That return was 2.5% for the period against 3% a year earlier, according to Santam’s operational update on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). For US readers the numbers sit beside a live deal, because Sanlam, a South African financial group that holds about 63% of Santam, has offered R505 (about US$29 at R17.25 per US$, the market-data provider RT, 18 November) a share for the rest.

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Key Facts The update Santam filed its nine-month operational update on 18 November 2026, covering the period to 30 September.

The growth Premiums written by its conventional insurance business grew 10%, while premiums earned rose 7%.

The returns Return on its insurance funds was 2.5%, down from 3% in the same period of 2025.

The margin Profit on policies alone (underwriting margin) improved since June, within its 5% to 10% target.

The deal Sanlam, the majority owner, offers R505 (about US$29) a share; Santam shareholders vote on the offer.

A South African insurer sold more policies than in the same period of 2025, but weaker markets in the third quarter trimmed what it earns on the money it holds.

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The Big Picture: A Growing Insurer in a Soft Market

At the half-year, Santam reported in its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2026 that gross written premium, the total value of policies sold, rose 10% to R23.05 billion (about US$1.34 billion at today’s R17.25 per US$). Its underwriting margin fell to 8.1% from 11.3% a year earlier, and its combined ratio, claims plus costs per rand of premium, rose to 91.9% from 88.7%.

The same interim report blamed mostly fire and storm losses: significant claims from storms in Limpopo in January and in the Western Cape in May helped push catastrophe and other large losses, net of reinsurance, to R1.5 billion (about US$87 million), against R144 million in the first half of 2025. Santam also launched Syndicate 1918 in London on 1 January 2026, its own underwriting unit at Lloyd’s, the London insurance market, and booked a first underwriting loss of R230 million (about US$13 million) there, which it blamed on delayed revenue recognition.

Santam’s stated aim in the 18 November update is “underwriting discipline over premium growth”, and it names its FutureFit 2030 strategy as the foundation. That fits a market in which, the update says, Santam Specialist Solutions, a unit serving specialist commercial clients, still faces pressure from a soft rating environment, meaning rivals are cutting prices.

The deal changes the longer story: if shareholders approve the scheme of arrangement, a court-supervised buyout of minority shareholders, Santam becomes a wholly owned Sanlam subsidiary and its listings end on the JSE, on A2X (a smaller South African exchange) and on the Namibian Securities Exchange (Namibia’s stock market). Sanlam’s October 2026 investor presentation expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2027.

File photo: storm clouds and rain over Johannesburg, South Africa. Weather losses drive insurers’ profit.

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What We Know From the Update

Santam said conventional insurance premiums written grew 10%, helped by double-digit growth at three of its units (Miway and Santam Direct, two of its units, and Santam Re, its reinsurance arm) and by the first contribution from Syndicate 1918. Premiums earned, the share of written premiums that counts as revenue in the period, rose 7%, which Santam attributed to delayed revenue recognition at the syndicate and at Santam Re.

Syndicate 1918 had agreed new business with estimated premium income of R2.5 billion (about US$145 million) by the end of September, of which R1.1 billion (about US$64 million) counted in the period. Santam Broker Solutions, which sells through independent brokers, also faced competitive pressure, the company said.

The third quarter brought no weather-related catastrophe or other large losses, and favourable day-to-day claims continued, so the underwriting margin improved since June while staying inside the 5% to 10% target range. Santam added that it had seen no material weather or large losses since the end of September.

Its alternative risk transfer (ART) business, a Santam business segment, kept performing well despite pressure on investment margins, the update says. The investment return on its capital portfolios rose substantially, helped by lower foreign-currency translation losses and, in the first half, a revaluation of its stake in Shriram General Insurance, an Indian insurer.

Why It Matters: Claims Move Profit More Than Markets

An insurer earns money twice: on the policies it writes and on the premiums it invests until claims are paid. In the first half, according to Santam’s interim report, the return on insurance funds was R542 million (about US$31 million), while the net underwriting result was R1.54 billion (about US$89 million), so about 74% of the R2.08 billion net insurance result came from underwriting (our calculation).

That is why a fall from 3% to 2.5% in the investment return, reported on 18 November, matters less than a quiet storm season. The third quarter had both, and Santam says the margin still improved.

For minority shareholders the price is set by Sanlam’s offer, not by quarterly returns, and the offer is cash. Santam closed at R490.74 (about US$28.50) on Tuesday 17 November, according to RT JSE data, so the share price is 2.8% below the R505 offer (our calculation).

The company also warned that full-year earnings growth may be affected by weather losses and investment volatility. Its stated outlook is that premium growth will stay consistent with current conditions, the update says.

What to Watch Next

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the South African Reserve Bank, the central bank, announces its next policy rate decision, according to the bank’s own schedule. It raised the rate by 25 basis points (a quarter of a percentage point) to 7.25% in September, and Santam’s interim report ties its insurance-fund returns to local and global fixed-income investments, so rate moves feed into its returns.

Santam sent its shareholders a circular on 3 November 2026, and the vote on the offer follows, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2027, according to Sanlam’s October 2026 presentation. The meeting date is set in that circular, which we have not opened, so we do not state it.

What Is Not Known

The update gives no figure for the nine-month underwriting margin, no rand amount for the investment return and no total for weather losses in the period. Santam also gave no numeric earnings guidance, only the qualitative outlook above.

It is not yet known whether Santam’s minority shareholders will approve the Sanlam offer or whether regulators will clear it. The update also does not say how much of the nine-month profit came from underwriting and how much from investments.

What It Means for You

If you follow South African financial stocks, the update shows steady premium growth and a margin that depends on the weather, not on markets. With a cash offer on the table, the share price now tracks the deal more than the quarter.

If you use US-listed funds with South African holdings, check whether Santam is among them, because the buyout would remove it from the JSE. This article is not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Santam report on 18 November 2026?

Santam said premiums written by its conventional insurance business grew 10% in the nine months to 30 September 2026. The return on its insurance funds was 2.5%, against 3% a year earlier.

Why did Santam’s investment return fall?

Santam said unfavourable investment market conditions in the third quarter depressed the return on its insurance funds. The update gives no rand amount for the drop.

Is Santam’s profit still inside its target?

Santam said its underwriting margin improved since June 2026 and stayed within its 5% to 10% target range. It did not give the nine-month margin as a number.

What is Sanlam offering for Santam?

Sanlam Life, the Sanlam subsidiary, which with Sanlam holds about 63% of Santam, offered R505 (about US$29) in cash per share. Shareholders vote on a scheme of arrangement, a court-supervised buyout of minority shareholders, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Sources: Santam Limited operational update for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, JSE SENS, 18 November 2026 (https://www.sharenet.co.za/v3/sens_display.php?tdate=20261118150000&seq=52&scode=SNT); Santam 2026 interim financial statements, six months to 30 June 2026 (https://www.santam.co.za/media/hh4mvig3/2026-interim-financial-statements.pdf); Sanlam, proposed transaction with Santam, October 2026 (https://www.sanlam.com/downloads/presentations-and-roadshows/2026/proposed-transaction-with-santam.pdf); South African Reserve Bank, Monetary Policy Committee statement, September 2026 (https://www.resbank.co.za/en/home/publications/publication-detail-pages/statements/monetary-policy-statements/2026/september); Santam circular to shareholders, 3 November 2026, as referenced in the Sanlam presentation. Related: South Africa news, Sanlam’s buyout offer for Santam, Santam Executive cover.

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