Politics: South Africa

Parties in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province are racing to agree coalitions before their hung councils first meet, a date the provincial government moved to the week beginning Monday 23 November 2026. A hung council is one where no party holds more than half the seats, so no mayor can be elected until rivals strike a deal.

The biggest prize is eThekwini, the metropolitan council around the port city of Durban, where no party won an outright majority in the 4 November local elections. Reports on Monday 16 November said the African National Congress (ANC), the largest party in South Africa’s Government of National Unity, its multi-party coalition, and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of former president Jacob Zuma agreed in principle to cooperate in the province, but neither party has confirmed it on the record and no terms are published.

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Key Facts Clock. KwaZulu-Natal’s hung councils are due to hold first meetings in the week of 23 November.

eThekwini. No party won an outright majority in the metropolitan council that includes Durban.

Talks. The ANC and MK Party reportedly agreed in principle to cooperate; terms are unconfirmed.

Law. A council must hold its first meeting within 14 days of being declared elected.

As of 17 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

KwaZulu-Natal’s parties have about a week more than first planned, and the deals they strike will decide who runs Durban and dozens of other councils.

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Why KwaZulu-Natal Is Different

In 2024 the MK Party, which Zuma founded after falling out with the ANC, won the most votes in the province but was shut out of provincial government by an alliance of the ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA), a centre-right party, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a Zulu-based party, and the National Freedom Party, a smaller KwaZulu-Natal party. The MK Party took 45.35% of the provincial vote and 37 of the 80 seats in the provincial legislature that year.

The 2026 council results give it a second chance: provisional results showed it winning outright majorities in a few small councils, including Richmond and Impendle, and it is the largest party in eThekwini, while the ANC won outright in Greater Kokstad. Local-government expert Professor Jaap de Visser says parties are entering talks with no legal framework for coalitions, because a bill to give them more time and open the process was not passed before the vote.

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How the Clock Works

The law governing councils, the Municipal Structures Act, requires a first meeting within 14 days of a council being declared elected, and Velenkosini Hlabisa, the national minister for local government, said that period began on Wednesday 11 November after the results were published in the official gazette. Counted from that day, it closes in the last week of November, although reports differ on the exact day and each council’s own date is set locally.

KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial Cogta department, the provincial local-government ministry, told hung councils on 11 November that first meetings planned for the week of 16 November would move to the week of 23 November, to allow more coalition talks. Eight councils the department cleared can elect leaders now, among them the small councils of Nongoma and Ulundi on Tuesday 17 November.

File photo. The historic Supreme Court building on Victoria Embankment in Durban, South Africa, 2012. Photo: MengaZa, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is Talking to Whom

ANC provincial convener Mike Mabuyakhulu said on 11 November that the party had invited everyone to talks. The ANC said on 14 November that it had held a productive meeting with MK negotiators and would meet again, and reports on 16 November said its team was due to meet Zuma on Sunday 15 November, with terms still to be finalised.

The IFP, a KwaZulu-Natal party led by Hlabisa, has said it is open to working with all parties, including the MK Party. No public statement we have seen says which party would lead eThekwini under any deal.

Enough Time or Not?

Hlabisa said on 10 November that he was “very confident” that parties able to reach “50% plus one” of the seats would “find each other.” He added that having the most seats is not a majority, only being “bigger.”

De Visser took a more cautious view on 9 November, calling it “a real pity that we don’t have 30 days to get these coalitions going.” He warned that a council that fails to elect a speaker, the council’s presiding officer, could see the post decided by drawing lots.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the week beginning Monday 23 November, when KwaZulu-Natal’s hung councils, including eThekwini, are due to hold their first meetings under the provincial circular, which we have not seen. The second is the close of the 14-day window in the last week of November, whose exact day is not confirmed.

The question to follow is whether an ANC and MK understanding becomes council-by-council deals or stays a general promise. A signed agreement in eThekwini would be the clearest sign.

What It Means for You

For US readers the effect is indirect, because councils run water, power and roads rather than taxes or interest rates, and Durban is a major port. Investors in South African assets will watch national releases more closely: Statistics South Africa is due to publish October inflation on Wednesday 18 November, and the South African Reserve Bank, the central bank, announces its rate decision on Thursday 19 November.

A deal that puts the MK Party in charge in Durban would still matter as a signal of how far the national governing parties will work with it. A failed process would show the strain that a record number of hung councils puts on local administration.

What Is Not Known

Published counts of KwaZulu-Natal’s hung councils differ, from 32 to 34, and we have not seen the provincial circular itself. The start of the 14 days is also disputed: the minister counts from the 11 November gazetting of results, while other reports count from 13 November, when the election commission published councillors’ names in the gazette.

No deal covering eThekwini has been made public. The reported ANC and MK understanding has no published terms.

Related Coverage

Earlier reports cover the eight KwaZulu-Natal councils cleared to meet, the national 14-day mayor deadline and the Democratic Alliance’s coalition aims. See also the South Africa news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do KwaZulu-Natal’s hung councils first meet?

The provincial Cogta department moved their first meetings to the week beginning 23 November 2026. Eight councils the department cleared meet earlier, from 13 to 20 November.

What is a hung council?

A hung council is one where no party holds more than half the seats. Parties must agree a coalition before the council can elect a mayor.

Is there a legal deadline for coalition deals?

The 14-day rule covers the first council meeting, not the deal itself. A council that cannot elect a speaker could see the post decided by drawing lots, expert Jaap de Visser warned.

Which party is largest in eThekwini?

The MK Party is the largest party in eThekwini, but no party has an outright majority. A coalition is needed to elect a mayor.

Sources: South African government news service SAnews, Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on hung municipalities (10 November 2026); IEC gazette notice of councillors (13 November 2026); Electoral Commission of South Africa results for the 4 November 2026 election; KwaZulu-Natal Cogta circular of 11 November 2026 as publicly relayed; Municipal Structures Act; statements by Mike Mabuyakhulu (11 November), Prof. Jaap de Visser (9 November) and Velenkosini Hlabisa.