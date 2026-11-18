The round Ponte City tower rises above Johannesburg's central districts in a May 2010 view from the Carlton Centre. It shows the city skyline, not the wage deal or any event of 3 or 4 November 2026. Photo: Jorge Láscar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

SOUTH AFRICA · STATE FINANCE

Reatile Group, a South African energy investment company, and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), a state-owned development bank, say a headline figure is being misread: 13.2 billion rand (R13.2 billion, about US$770 million) of funding for three Reatile renewable energy projects. Both said on 18 November 2026 that the IDC’s own funding exposure to Reatile Renewables is about R1.1 billion (about US$64 million).

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The R13.2 billion comes from the annexure to a written reply to Parliament by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, answering a question dated 11 November 2026. The IDC said the reply’s figures are accurate; both firms say the total includes shareholders and commercial banks and is not money lent by the state.

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Key Facts The dispute State-owned IDC says its exposure to energy investor Reatile is about R1.1 billion (US$64 million).

The source Minister Parks Tau’s reply to Parliament listed R13.2 billion (US$770 million) facilitated for Reatile.

The total Of R23.4 billion (US$1.36 billion) facilitated, R6.6 billion (US$385 million) was direct IDC money.

The ask Reatile wants corrections; the IDC says the reply’s figures are accurate.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

The reply counted money from banks and shareholders next to the state lender’s own, and both Reatile and the IDC say that larger total is not the IDC’s contribution.

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What the Parliamentary Reply Said

In a reply to a written question from Member of Parliament (MP) Mlondi Mdluli of the Democratic Alliance (DA), a South African political party, Minister Tau broke down R23.4 billion (US$1.36 billion) that the question described as allocated by the IDC to 48 black industrialists in the 2025 financial year. “Black industrialists” is the term for black-owned manufacturers and producers backed by state funding.

The reply splits the money by source: R6.62 billion (US$385 million) came directly from the IDC and R677.7 million (US$39 million) was managed by the IDC for other bodies. Project shareholders put in R3.96 billion (US$230 million), other development banks R796.5 million (US$46 million), and other funders including commercial banks R11.39 billion (US$662 million).

The reply’s annexure, a list of beneficiaries, shows three Reatile projects under “total value facilitated”: Sibanye-uMsinde at R4.44 billion, Ishwati at R4.35 billion and Khangela at R4.45 billion. Together that is R13.24 billion (US$770 million), about 56% of the R23.4 billion.

The reply adds that R4.7 billion (US$273 million) of the direct IDC funding and R0.6 billion (US$35 million) of the IDC-managed funds had been paid out by the date of the reply. It does not say how much of any single project’s total came from the IDC.

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What Reatile and the IDC Say

Reatile said in a statement on 18 November that the R13.2 billion is the total funding facilitated for the three projects, including contributions from shareholders, commercial banks and other funders. It said the figure should not be shown as money the IDC provided directly, adding that Reatile itself is financed mainly by commercial lenders such as Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Absa, two South African banks.

The IDC said in its own statement that its actual funding exposure to Reatile Renewables is approximately R1.1 billion (US$64 million). It said the figures in the minister’s reply were accurate, but that reports had wrongly said Reatile received about R13 billion from the corporation.

Reatile also asked for an urgent review of the information given to the minister and for the parliamentary record and media reports to be corrected where figures were wrongly described. It said the IDC must do more to advance industrial transformation, and that industry players hold more than R70 billion (US$4.07 billion) in equity, against R4.7 billion (US$273 million) the IDC has paid out directly to the industrialists named in the reply.

Why the Distinction Matters

By our calculation, the R1.1 billion the IDC cites for Reatile Renewables is about 8% of the R13.2 billion; the IDC says the larger figure is money mobilised from other financiers. A development bank counts its exposure to a borrower differently from the total cost of the projects it helps to finance, so the two numbers answer different questions.

This matters because “total value facilitated” is not the same as money lent by the state. The reply credits “other funders, including commercial banks” with R11.39 billion (US$662 million) of the R23.4 billion, so most of the funding in it came from outside the IDC.

The Bigger Picture

The IDC is a state-owned development bank that lends to and invests in industrial projects. The question behind the R13.2 billion figure came from a DA MP who asked for a named breakdown of who received IDC-linked funding in the 2025 financial year.

For related energy coverage, see the Rio Times reports on the plan to split the power grid from Eskom, South Africa’s state power utility, and on Eskom’s annual profit. More coverage sits in the South Africa news hub.

What Is Not Known

The two statements give no split of the R1.1 billion into loans, equity or guarantees, and no figure for how much of it has been paid out. We have not seen a correction or re-issue of the minister’s reply as of 18 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the Minister’s Reply Say About Reatile?

Minister Parks Tau’s reply, to a question dated 11 November 2026, lists three Reatile projects with R13.24 billion (about US$770 million) of “total value facilitated”. That is money from several funders, not only the IDC.

How Much Did the IDC Itself Provide?

The IDC says its actual funding exposure to Reatile Renewables is about R1.1 billion (US$64 million). Across the whole reply, R6.62 billion (US$385 million) came directly from the IDC.

Why Do Reatile and the IDC Dispute the Figure?

Both say R13.2 billion is the total raised for three projects from shareholders, banks and other funders. They object to it being described as money the IDC provided.

What Is the IDC?

The Industrial Development Corporation is a South African state-owned development bank. It lends to and invests in industrial projects.

Sources: Parliamentary Monitoring Group, a parliamentary tracker, Question NW5632 to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition and reply, question dated 11 November 2026; Reatile Group statement, 18 November 2026; Industrial Development Corporation statement, 18 November 2026. Conversions use about R17.2 per US dollar, the rate on 18 November 2026.





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