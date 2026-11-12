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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
South Africa Africa

Court Orders Transnet to Pay US$47,000

By · · 2 min read
Aerial view of the Port of Durban container terminal
Photo: Media Club / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Courts: South Africa

Key Facts

Ruling. South Africa’s Labour Court, a specialist employment court, in a judgment dated Tuesday 18 August 2026, ordered state-owned Transnet to pay an employee R783,316 (about US$47,000). R is the South African rand.

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Breakdown. R408,686.76 (US$24,500) in compensation for humiliation and suffering, plus R374,629.53 (US$22,500) in lost salary.

Case. The employee alleged years of sexual harassment by a colleague from 2008; she is not named here.

Transnet. The state-owned rail, port and pipeline operator disputed that it knew of the harassment before September 2014.

South Africa’s Labour Court ordered state-owned Transnet to compensate an employee who reported sexual harassment, IOL reported on 12 November 2026. The court said Transnet failed to protect her, according to the report.

What the Court Found

IOL, a South African news site, reported on 12 November 2026 on a Labour Court judgment delivered by Acting Judge M Naidoo on 18 August 2026. The employee told the court that a colleague harassed her from 2008, and a grievance letter of 8 July 2013 said she felt victimised for refusing his advances.

Transnet argued that it acted by opening disciplinary proceedings, and IOL says the colleague was dismissed in September 2015 after pleading guilty but was reinstated weeks later after arbitration, a hearing before an independent arbitrator. IOL says the court rejected Transnet’s defence and found that the company failed to protect her.

The R783,316 total (converted at R16.66 per US$) combines compensation equal to 12 months of her salary with 11 months of lost pay from March 2016 to January 2017. For wider context, see our South Africa news page.

A container ship at Pier 2 of the Durban container terminal
A container ship at Pier 2 of the Durban container terminal, South Africa. Photo: Pechristener / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

What Is Not Known

Any appeal is not mentioned in the IOL report, and the judgment itself could not be opened for this brief. The colleague is not named here because the report describes allegations, not a criminal finding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much must Transnet pay?

R783,316 (about US$47,000), made up of R408,686.76 in compensation and R374,629.53 in lost salary, according to IOL reporting on the Labour Court judgment. The judgment is dated 18 August 2026.

What is Transnet?

Transnet is South Africa’s state-owned freight rail, ports and pipelines company. It disputed that it knew of the harassment before September 2014, IOL reported.

Sources: IOL, “Transnet ordered to pay employee more than R783,000 over sexual harassment”, 12 November 2026. Exchange rate: RT (a market-data provider), 12 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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