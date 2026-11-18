Photo: KeMang?? / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

SOUTH AFRICA · LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Richmond, a small council in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, elected the first mayor of former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Reginald Ngcobo was chosen unopposed at the council’s inaugural meeting at the Richmond Sport Complex, in a council the party won outright in the recent local elections.

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MK, short for uMkhonto weSizwe (“Spear of the Nation”), was formed ahead of the 2024 national election and is contesting its first municipal elections. Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC (provincial minister) for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), told the new councillors that “the time for slogans is over.”

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Key Facts What Reginald Ngcobo became mayor of Richmond, unopposed, at the council’s first meeting on 18 November.

Team Joyce Ndleleni is deputy mayor and Derrick Thompson speaker; all three are MK councillors.

Seats MK won 10 of 17 seats with 56.27% of the vote, enough to govern without a coalition.

Province KwaZulu-Natal local government minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi told councillors: “The real work starts today.”

As of 18 November 2026, 13:50 GMT

Richmond’s new council now has an all-MK leadership, and the province’s message on day one was that governing, not campaigning, is the job.

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Who Leads Richmond Now

At the inaugural sitting, councillors were sworn in before the council chose its office-bearers. Ngcobo was elected mayor unopposed, Joyce Ndleleni deputy mayor and Derrick Thompson speaker, giving MK the whole political leadership of the municipality for the five-year term.

The speaker presides over council debates, and the deputy mayor helps the mayor drive the executive programme. Ngcobo spoke without a prepared speech and pledged to work with residents on delivering services.

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What the Province Told the Council

Buthelezi congratulated the councillors on starting a five-year term, but warned that the mandate from voters came with responsibility. Cogta is the provincial department that supports municipalities.

“The time for slogans is over. The real work starts today,” he said.

He added that “the yoke of leadership is on your shoulders.”

File photo. An Electoral Commission poster for South Africa’s local government elections, showing the dates 20-21 June 2026, outside a petrol station shop. Photo: KeMang / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Why the Warning Carries Weight

Buthelezi’s department has stepped into struggling councils before. On 28 January 2026 Cogta said Impendle, another KwaZulu-Natal council, had been without a mayor since July 2025 and could not pay councillors and staff.

The same statement said R43.5 million (US$2.5 million) in conditional grants, money the national government earmarks for set projects, had been misused or left unspent. Buthelezi ordered a mayor to be appointed by 5 February 2026 and asked all ten councillors to explain why they should not be held personally liable.

The Bigger Picture

Richmond is a test of how MK governs when it holds power alone. The party took 56.27% of the vote and 10 of the 17 seats, which means it does not need coalition partners to elect a mayor or pass decisions.

That is a three-seat cushion over the seven opposition councillors: five from the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s long-ruling party, and two from the Democratic Alliance (DA). One defection would not cost MK its majority, but two would.

Jacob Zuma, who was South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018, leads MK. For the earlier result and the vote counts, read the Rio Times report on how MK won Richmond, and see the South Africa news hub.

What Is Not Known

The speeches reported from the sitting give no budget or timetable for improving services in Richmond. They also do not say how the new council will handle the oversight Buthelezi called for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Richmond’s New Mayor?

Reginald Ngcobo of the MK party was elected mayor, unopposed, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Joyce Ndleleni is deputy mayor and Derrick Thompson is speaker.

Did MK Win Richmond Outright?

Yes. MK won 10 of 17 council seats with 56.27% of the vote, so it can govern without coalition partners.

What Did Buthelezi Tell Richmond’s Councillors?

Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for local government, said campaigning was over and governing had begun. He said the mandate from voters came with responsibility.

Sources: Reports and remarks from the Richmond inaugural council meeting, 18 November 2026, including those of Reginald Ngcobo and Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi; KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, statement on Impendle Local Municipality, 28 January 2026. Conversion at about R17.2 per US dollar on 18 November 2026.





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