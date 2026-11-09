Explosive Attack Hits Colombia Highway Toll

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 4.11% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Explosive Attack Hits Colombia Highway Toll

By · · 5 min read
A Colombian Army soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion on guard duty in Bogotá
File photo. A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion of the Colombian Army on guard duty at the Casa de Nariño, Bogotá, 2024. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

  • What. Reported drone strike hits the Villa Rica toll, 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, on 8 November.
  • Order. President Abelardo De La Espriella, in office since 7 August, ordered the army and police into Cauca, a south-western department.
  • Road. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán (Cauca’s capital) to Cali road; one report says traffic stayed open.
  • Suspects. The army points to FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents, who rejected the 2016 peace deal; this is unconfirmed.
  • Leader. The army links the attack to a unit of dissident commander Iván Mordisco; this is preliminary and unconfirmed.
  • Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

An attack with explosives, reported to involve drones, struck the Villa Rica toll station on Colombia’s main highway on Sunday evening, 8 November 2026. President Abelardo De La Espriella answered by sending soldiers and police into the area.

What Happened at the Toll

Early reports say drones carrying explosives hit the Villa Rica toll station in northern Cauca on Sunday evening, 8 November 2026, and a grenade was also reported; the army has not named the weapon. The station, about 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, sits on the Panamericana, the main north-south highway.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Colombia story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The army’s Third Division, a regional command, says its troops reacted quickly to the attack, and the site suffered material damage. A later report counts one civilian lightly injured, whereas earlier reports said nobody was hurt.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán to Cali stretch of the Panamericana while they checked security, and one report says traffic never stopped. Popayán is the capital of Cauca, the department where the toll sits.

North facade of the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá
File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What the President Ordered

President Abelardo De La Espriella, a conservative who took office in Cali on 7 August 2026, ordered the immediate deployment of the Fuerza Pública, the country’s public security forces led by the army and national police. The order aims to secure the area and protect residents.

He answered in a post on X. He wrote, “We will not be intimidated! The violent we will face with the full force of the State.”

His words came after a weekend in which the Mondomo toll and the Villa Rica toll were both attacked. They are the president’s own words, not our assessment.

Why Cauca Is a Repeated Target

The army says its preliminary information points to the Jaime Martínez unit of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents. These are fighters from the former guerrilla group who rejected the 2016 peace deal.

Iván Mordisco is a leading FARC dissident commander, and the army links that unit to him. The attribution is preliminary and unconfirmed.

The army, through its Third Division, said the attack could be a response to recent military operations. That explanation is unconfirmed.

The toll area at Mondomo, in rural Santander de Quilichao in northern Cauca, was also hit with explosives on Saturday 7 November, a day before. There have been several attacks on Cauca toll stations since August, including at Mondomo.

On 5 August 2026 authorities intercepted a vehicle carrying explosives near Villa Rica on the road to Cali. Its target is not confirmed.

The pattern shows how often the region’s main roads sit in the line of fire. Our earlier coverage described a drone attack in Cauca and an army helicopter crash in Cauca.

What It Means for You

The Panamericana links Cali, Popayán and the Ecuador border, so a warning on the road can slow trade and travel between Colombia’s Pacific south-west and its southern neighbour. Travellers and US companies with operations in Valle del Cauca, the department around Cali, should check road status before any journey.

Readers planning trips to Cauca should check road status first. Our Colombia coverage follows security and travel developments.

Drivers on the route should check for delays if the advisory continues. Companies moving goods between Cali and the Ecuador border should watch for further attacks on tolls.

For US readers, this is also a story about a new conservative president facing an early security test. How he handles Cauca will be watched by investors and companies with interests in south-western Colombia.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has confirmed who carried out the attack, and the injury count may still change. The authorities have not said how many troops are deployed or where.

They have not said whether the advisory has been lifted. It is also unclear what the deployment ordered by President De La Espriella will change on the ground.

The attribution to the Jaime Martínez unit awaits official confirmation. The same applies to the idea of retaliation, so both are unproven.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the attack happen?

The attack hit the Villa Rica toll station in northern Cauca, Colombia, on the Panamericana highway. The site is about 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city.

Who is behind the attack?

The army’s preliminary information points to the Jaime Martínez unit of FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents. This is not officially confirmed, and no group has been proven responsible.

Is the Panamericana open?

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán to Cali stretch while they checked security, and one report says traffic stayed open. Road conditions can change quickly, so check before travelling.

What did the president order?

President De La Espriella ordered the immediate deployment of the army and police to secure the area and protect residents. He wrote that violent groups would face the full force of the State.

Sources: President Abelardo De La Espriella, post on X, 8 to 9 November 2026; Colombian Army, Third Division, statements of 8 November 2026.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Abelardo de la Espriella Cauca Colombia Colombia security drone attack FARC dissidents Panamericana Villa Rica

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.