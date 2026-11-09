Explosive Attack Hits Colombia Highway Toll

Key Facts What. Reported drone strike hits the Villa Rica toll, 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, on 8 November.

Order. President Abelardo De La Espriella, in office since 7 August, ordered the army and police into Cauca, a south-western department.

Road. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán (Cauca’s capital) to Cali road; one report says traffic stayed open.

Suspects. The army points to FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents, who rejected the 2016 peace deal; this is unconfirmed.

Leader. The army links the attack to a unit of dissident commander Iván Mordisco; this is preliminary and unconfirmed.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

An attack with explosives, reported to involve drones, struck the Villa Rica toll station on Colombia’s main highway on Sunday evening, 8 November 2026. President Abelardo De La Espriella answered by sending soldiers and police into the area.

What Happened at the Toll

Early reports say drones carrying explosives hit the Villa Rica toll station in northern Cauca on Sunday evening, 8 November 2026, and a grenade was also reported; the army has not named the weapon. The station, about 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, sits on the Panamericana, the main north-south highway.

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The army’s Third Division, a regional command, says its troops reacted quickly to the attack, and the site suffered material damage. A later report counts one civilian lightly injured, whereas earlier reports said nobody was hurt.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán to Cali stretch of the Panamericana while they checked security, and one report says traffic never stopped. Popayán is the capital of Cauca, the department where the toll sits.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the President Ordered

President Abelardo De La Espriella, a conservative who took office in Cali on 7 August 2026, ordered the immediate deployment of the Fuerza Pública, the country’s public security forces led by the army and national police. The order aims to secure the area and protect residents.

He answered in a post on X. He wrote, “We will not be intimidated! The violent we will face with the full force of the State.”

His words came after a weekend in which the Mondomo toll and the Villa Rica toll were both attacked. They are the president’s own words, not our assessment.

Why Cauca Is a Repeated Target

The army says its preliminary information points to the Jaime Martínez unit of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents. These are fighters from the former guerrilla group who rejected the 2016 peace deal.

Iván Mordisco is a leading FARC dissident commander, and the army links that unit to him. The attribution is preliminary and unconfirmed.

The army, through its Third Division, said the attack could be a response to recent military operations. That explanation is unconfirmed.

The toll area at Mondomo, in rural Santander de Quilichao in northern Cauca, was also hit with explosives on Saturday 7 November, a day before. There have been several attacks on Cauca toll stations since August, including at Mondomo.

On 5 August 2026 authorities intercepted a vehicle carrying explosives near Villa Rica on the road to Cali. Its target is not confirmed.

The pattern shows how often the region’s main roads sit in the line of fire. Our earlier coverage described a drone attack in Cauca and an army helicopter crash in Cauca.

What It Means for You

The Panamericana links Cali, Popayán and the Ecuador border, so a warning on the road can slow trade and travel between Colombia’s Pacific south-west and its southern neighbour. Travellers and US companies with operations in Valle del Cauca, the department around Cali, should check road status before any journey.

Readers planning trips to Cauca should check road status first. Our Colombia coverage follows security and travel developments.

Drivers on the route should check for delays if the advisory continues. Companies moving goods between Cali and the Ecuador border should watch for further attacks on tolls.

For US readers, this is also a story about a new conservative president facing an early security test. How he handles Cauca will be watched by investors and companies with interests in south-western Colombia.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has confirmed who carried out the attack, and the injury count may still change. The authorities have not said how many troops are deployed or where.

They have not said whether the advisory has been lifted. It is also unclear what the deployment ordered by President De La Espriella will change on the ground.

The attribution to the Jaime Martínez unit awaits official confirmation. The same applies to the idea of retaliation, so both are unproven.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the attack happen?

The attack hit the Villa Rica toll station in northern Cauca, Colombia, on the Panamericana highway. The site is about 30 minutes from Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city.

Who is behind the attack?

The army’s preliminary information points to the Jaime Martínez unit of FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) dissidents. This is not officially confirmed, and no group has been proven responsible.

Is the Panamericana open?

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Popayán to Cali stretch while they checked security, and one report says traffic stayed open. Road conditions can change quickly, so check before travelling.

What did the president order?

President De La Espriella ordered the immediate deployment of the army and police to secure the area and protect residents. He wrote that violent groups would face the full force of the State.

Sources: President Abelardo De La Espriella, post on X, 8 to 9 November 2026; Colombian Army, Third Division, statements of 8 November 2026.