Lithium brine evaporation ponds at the Salar de Atacama, seen from the International Space Station, March 2016 (Photo: NASA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Companies: Chile

SQM, the Chilean company that is one of the world’s biggest lithium producers, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that its fourth-quarter lithium prices could be substantially lower than in the third quarter. The next day, Wednesday 18 November, its Santiago shares fell 3.9% while Chile’s main stock index fell 1.1%.

Lithium is the metal inside electric-car and grid-storage batteries, and SQM’s New York shares fell 5.5% to US$48.74 the same day, by RT, a market-data provider. The quarter itself was strong, with net income up 205% on a year earlier, so the drop was about what comes next.

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Key Facts Results. SQM, a Chilean lithium producer, earned US$544.2 million in the third quarter, up 205%.

Warning. SQM says fourth-quarter lithium prices could be substantially lower; it gave no figure.

Market. SQM’s Santiago shares (SQM-B) fell 3.9% on 18 November; Chile’s IPSA benchmark index fell 1.1%.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:15 GMT.

SQM’s profit is still far above last year’s, but the company itself now says lithium prices are falling fast, and that is what Santiago and New York sold on Wednesday.

Big Picture: A Price Boom Meets a Warning

Lithium prices peaked in the second quarter of 2026, when SQM’s joint operation in Chile’s Salar de Atacama, a huge salt flat in the north, sold at about US$21.8 per kilogram, according to SQM’s second-quarter release of 21 August 2026. In that release SQM said it expected prices to stay relatively stable in the third quarter.

That forecast did not hold. In its release of 17 November, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SQM said its average realised price (the average price it actually received) for the quarter was about US$19.6 per kilogram, 10% below the second quarter but 123% above a year earlier.

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File photo: solar panels in Chile’s northern desert, the region where SQM works its lithium brine.

SQM chief executive Ricardo Ramos wrote that lithium market prices “have significantly declined since the peak observed during the second quarter”. Chile matters because Novandino, SQM’s lithium division, which it operates in partnership with state copper miner Codelco at the Salar de Atacama, sold 211.5 thousand metric tons in nine months, about 91% of the group’s 232.3 thousand (SQM release, 17 November 2026).

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What We Know About the Results

For the nine months to 30 September 2026, SQM reported net income of US$1,569.0 million, up 288% from US$404.4 million, and revenue of US$6,340.5 million, up 95% (SQM release, 17 November 2026). Third-quarter net income of US$544.2 million was about 18% below the US$660.0 million SQM reported for the second quarter on 21 August 2026.

Lithium revenue was US$1,517.0 million in the third quarter, up 151%, while volumes rose only 8% to 78.9 thousand metric tons (SQM release, 17 November 2026). The profit jump therefore came mostly from price.

SQM also cut its 2026 volume growth outlook for specialty plant nutrition, its fertiliser line, to about 5% from about 10% (SQM release, 17 November 2026). It said higher fertiliser prices made some farmers buy less.

Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,362.59

-1.09% L 10,309 day range H 10,495 Market breadth · 11 names 36% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,007 +1.47% Copper 5.68 +0.28% Gold 3,727 -0.40% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +2.90% COPEC Industrials +0.26% LATAM AIR Utilities -0.50% ENELAM Consumer Disc. -0.81% FALABELLA Financials -0.95% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Materials -1.94% SQM-B, CMPC Other -2.85% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Consumer Staples -3.04% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

167,537.95

-1.34%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,770.84

-0.88%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,362.59

-1.09%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,362.59 -1.09% — 10,477.22 10,495 10,309 — USD/CLP 1,007 +1.47% +8.10% 992.83 1,008 996.20 — COPPER 5.68 +0.28% +14.37% 5.66 5.72 5.62 12,145 SQM-B 49,600 -3.88% -11.29% 51,600 52,200 48,200 512,054 COPEC 6,395 +2.90% -4.41% 6,215 6,448 6,255 2,145,087 BSANTANDER 77.09 -1.18% +12.51% 78.01 78.57 76.64 76,100,929 FALABELLA 6,755 -0.81% +13.44% 6,810 6,887 6,750 1,308,144 ENELAM 79.00 -0.50% -12.56% 79.40 79.80 78.63 16,377,728 CENCOSUD 1,692 -3.04% -40.42% 1,745 1,745 1,685 1,037,830 CMPC 910.07 +0.01% -31.57% 910.00 913.94 905.01 3,764,009 BANCO CHILE 189.50 -0.71% +10.17% 190.85 190.85 188.01 43,043,459 LATAM AIR 23.53 +0.26% +12.10% 23.47 23.70 23.20 505,928,475 SOUTHERN COPPER 146.12 -5.98% +21.35% 155.42 149.47 141.44 2,083,246 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

146.12

-5.98% SQM-B

49,600

-3.88% CENCOSUD

1,692

-3.04% COPEC

6,395

+2.90% USD/CLP

1,007

+1.47% BSANTANDER

77.09

-1.18% IPSA

10,362.59

-1.09% FALABELLA

6,755

-0.81% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.09%, with breadth negative — 4 of 11 names higher. Energy led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Chile Economy Shrinks 1.1% in Third Quarter Read →

How the Shares Moved on 18 November

SQM’s Series B shares, the SQM-B line in Santiago, closed at CLP 49,600 (about US$49.24) on Wednesday 18 November 2026, down 3.9% from CLP 51,600 (about US$51.22 at the same rate). We converted at 1,007.36 pesos per US$, the RT market-data rate that day.

Chile’s IPSA index, the benchmark of the largest Santiago-listed companies, closed at 10,362.59 points, down 1.1% from 10,477.22 (RT index data, 18 November 2026). Volume in SQM-B was 512,054 shares, about 54% above the 332,157 traded on Tuesday.

Why It Matters for US Readers

SQM’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange as SQM, so US funds and individual investors hold the stock directly. The 5.5% one-day fall in those American depositary receipts (US-traded certificates for the Chilean shares) is the market’s first price for the warning.

Lithium is a significant input cost for electric-vehicle and grid batteries, and cheaper lithium can lower battery costs over time. Producers and the Chilean state, a partner through Codelco, lose from a price fall; battery makers gain if it lasts.

What to Watch

SQM held its results call on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 10:00 Eastern time, as its release scheduled, and what was said on it is not covered here. The date of the fourth-quarter report is not confirmed.

The second checkpoint is the lithium price itself, because SQM says market prices fell significantly in recent weeks. Its next realised-price figure will show how deep the fall went.

The Counter-View

The strongest view against the sell-off is that of Ramos. He says the company sees “encouraging demand trends” and expects the lithium market to pass 3 million metric tons by 2030 (SQM release, 17 November 2026).

That is a company statement, not an independent forecast. We found no named outside analyst view we could confirm today.

In Plain English

Lithium: a light metal used in rechargeable batteries for cars, phones and power grids.

a light metal used in rechargeable batteries for cars, phones and power grids. Realised price: the average price a seller actually received over a period, not the market quote on one day.

the average price a seller actually received over a period, not the market quote on one day. ADR: a certificate traded in the US that represents shares of a foreign company.

a certificate traded in the US that represents shares of a foreign company. IPSA: the main index of leading shares on the Santiago stock exchange.

the main index of leading shares on the Santiago stock exchange. Codelco: Chile’s state-owned copper company, SQM’s partner at the Salar de Atacama.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how far the fourth-quarter lithium price will fall, because SQM gave a direction and no number. We also cannot say how much of the 18 November fall came from the warning, the fertiliser cut or the wider market.

What It Means for You

If you hold SQM through a US broker or a lithium fund, the profit is already in the price and the fourth-quarter price path is the open question. This is a description of company statements and prices, not investment advice.

If you plan to buy an electric car, falling lithium is a slow help on cost, not a promise of cheaper cars. The next signal is SQM’s realised price for the fourth quarter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did SQM say about lithium prices on 17 November?

SQM said its fourth-quarter average lithium price could be substantially lower than the third quarter’s, after a significant drop in market prices in recent weeks. It gave no number for the fall.

How much did SQM earn in the third quarter of 2026?

SQM reported net income of US$544.2 million, up 205% from US$178.4 million a year earlier. That was about 18% below the second quarter’s US$660.0 million.

How did SQM shares move on 18 November 2026?

SQM-B fell 3.9% in Santiago to CLP 49,600 (about US$49.24), and the New York shares fell 5.5% to US$48.74. Chile’s IPSA index lost 1.1% to 10,362.59.

Why does SQM matter to US investors?

Its shares trade in New York as SQM, and it supplies lithium to the battery chain behind electric vehicles and grid storage. Its guidance on prices is a signal for the whole sector.

Sources SQM, “SQM Reports Earnings for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026”, Form 6-K filed with the SEC on 18 November 2026 (results dated 17 November); SQM second-quarter 2026 earnings release, Form 6-K, 21 August 2026; RT market data for SQM-B (Santiago), SQM (New York), the IPSA index and USD/CLP, 10 to 18 November 2026. SQM Form 6-K, 3Q 2026 · SQM Form 6-K, 2Q 2026

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