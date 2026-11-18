La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile’s seat of government. File photo.

Rio Times Markets · Chile

Chile’s economy shrank more than expected this winter, dragged down by copper mining and a slump in investment. Output in the third quarter of 2026 fell 1.1% from a year earlier, according to national accounts from the Banco Central de Chile, the country’s central bank, published on 18 November 2026.

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Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, according to the US Geological Survey, so a mining slump matters to US manufacturers, investors and anyone holding Chilean stocks or bonds. The same headline figure ran on the day in Pauta, a Chilean business news site, 24horas, a national TV news site, and Emol, the website of the daily El Mercurio.

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Key Facts The reading Chile’s economy shrank 1.1% from a year earlier in July to September 2026.

Why Mining drove the fall, and investment dropped 6.7%; non-mining output grew 1.0%.

Versus forecast The central bank’s early monthly estimate had pointed to a 0.8% fall.

Earlier quarters The second quarter was revised to 0.0% from a 0.2% fall.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, puts a December rate hold at 57.5% (2:51 p.m. Eastern time).

Chile’s economy contracted in the third quarter as weaker mining and investment outweighed stronger household and government spending.

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What Changed in the Third Quarter

Chile’s gross domestic product (GDP), the value of everything the economy produces, fell 1.1% in July to September 2026 compared with the same months of 2025. The central bank’s early monthly activity estimate, known as the Imacec, had pointed to a 0.8% fall, so the final reading was 0.3 points weaker, Emol and 24horas reported.

The central bank also revised earlier quarters: the first quarter moved to a 0.4% fall from 0.3%, and the second quarter to 0.0% from a 0.2% fall, Emol and Pauta reported. Pauta and the news site Duplos put the seasonally adjusted fall from the second quarter at 1.8%, while Emol and Radio Agricultura say only that the central bank saw a slowdown.

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The period had two more working days than a year earlier, which the central bank said added 0.3 percentage points. So the calendar helped the annual figure rather than hurting it.

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Why Output Fell

The central bank said that, seen from the production side, mining determined the fall in GDP. Pauta and the news site El Desconcierto put the mining decline at 14.7% from a year earlier, while Radio Agricultura, a Chilean farm-sector radio and news site, and the trade site Reporte Minero reported 17.7%.

Output outside mining grew 1.0%, helped by trade, agriculture and forestry, and utilities, Pauta and Radio Agricultura reported. Mining is a large part of Chile’s exports, so a drop there can pull down the whole total quickly.

On spending, gross fixed capital formation, meaning investment in machinery, buildings and engineering works, fell 6.7%, Emol and 24horas reported. Pauta linked the fall partly to the end of mining and water-utility projects, and Emol put total investment, including stocks, down 7.4%.

Household consumption rose 0.7% and government consumption rose 2.1%, mainly on health spending, according to the same reports. Exports fell 0.6% and imports 0.4%, which the central bank said left trade with a neutral net effect on activity.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the clearest link is copper, which Chile supplies to manufacturers and power-grid builders worldwide. A weak quarter does not by itself change supply, but a double-digit mining fall raises questions about mine output and new projects.

On 11 November, Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz acknowledged for the first time that Chile is in a technical recession. The label now rests on revised data, since the second quarter is no longer a fall but a flat reading.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, shows traders giving a 57.5% chance that Chile’s central bank leaves its rate unchanged at its December meeting, as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 18 November. A quarter-point rise is priced at 36.5%, and about US$28,830 has been traded on the market.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

The central bank publishes its monthly activity estimate for October on 1 December, the first check on whether the fall is easing. Its interest-rate decision follows on 15 December.

A reading above the 0.2% monthly rise in September would suggest the quarter’s weakness was concentrated in mining. A further fall would add to the case for a downturn.

What Is Not Known Yet

The size of the mining decline is reported at 14.7% by some Chilean outlets and 17.7% by others, and we could not open the central bank’s own tables to settle it. It is also not known how much of the investment drop came from mining projects and how much from other sectors.

Sources: Banco Central de Chile, quarterly national accounts for the third quarter of 2026, released 18 November 2026, as reported by Emol, Pauta, 24horas, Duplos, Radio Agricultura and Reporte Minero (18 November 2026); US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries; Polymarket (18 November 2026). More in our Chile coverage. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Chile’s economy shrink in the third quarter of 2026?

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.1% from a year earlier, the central bank said on 18 November. That was 0.3 points worse than its preliminary monthly estimate of a 0.8% fall.

What caused the contraction?

The central bank said mining determined the fall, while lower investment weighed on spending. Household consumption rose 0.7% and government consumption rose 2.1%.

Is Chile in a recession?

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz acknowledged a technical recession on 11 November. The common test is two straight quarters of falling output, and the second quarter was revised to 0.0%.

Why does it matter outside Chile?

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so weak mining affects supply for US buyers of the metal. It also shapes the outlook for Chilean stocks, bonds and the peso.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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