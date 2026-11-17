CHILE · MARKETS

Chile’s Ripley Corp, a group of department stores, a consumer bank and shopping malls in Chile and Peru, grew third-quarter profit 53.2% to 5.787 billion pesos (about US$5.8 million). Ripley said in its results statement on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, that its bank did the heavy lifting.

The department stores in Chile did not. Their revenue fell 7.0% as the company cited higher unemployment, inflation and fuel prices.

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For US readers the split is a clean read on the Chilean consumer, with store spending soft and credit demand strong. Ripley’s shares trade in Santiago, not on a US exchange.

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Result Ripley’s third-quarter profit rose 53.2% to 5.787 billion pesos (about US$5.8 million).

Bank Banco Ripley Chile, the consumer bank, grew profit 46.7% to 13.164 billion pesos (US$13.3 million).

Stores Department-store revenue in Chile fell 7.0% to 188.547 billion pesos (about US$190 million).

Peru Peru retail revenue rose 7.4% in pesos and the bank’s loans grew 9.9% in local currency.

Ripley’s bank and its Peruvian arm lifted profit in a tougher quarter for Chilean shoppers. The stores shrank, and the bank’s rising provisions are the number to follow.

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Big Picture

Ripley is a Chilean retail and financial group. It runs department stores, a bank and shopping malls in Chile and Peru, and its shares trade in Santiago.

Ripley reported earlier that it closed 2025 with a record profit of about 119.2 billion pesos (about US$120 million). It also reported earlier that second-quarter 2026 profit rose about 60%.

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What Ripley Reported

Net profit was 5.787 billion pesos (about US$5.8 million), up 53.2% from about 3.8 billion pesos (about US$3.8 million) a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.7% to 512.644 billion pesos (about US$517 million).

EBITDA, which is operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, rose 5.6% to 35.743 billion pesos (about US$36 million). The EBITDA margin, which is EBITDA as a share of revenue, was 7.0% against 6.8% a year earlier.

A shopping arcade in central Santiago. File photo.

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In Peru, retail revenue rose 7.4% when measured in Chilean pesos, and same-store sales, which compare shops open in both periods, rose 6.0%. Retail profit there tripled in Peruvian soles, and in Chilean pesos it rose to about 0.97 billion (about US$1 million) from 0.3 billion (about US$0.3 million).

Banco Ripley Peru’s loans grew 9.9% in Peruvian soles, and its profit rose 5.9%. Together with the Peru stores, it helped offset the weaker Chilean stores, the company said.

Mall Aventura, Ripley’s Peruvian shopping-mall unit, raised revenue 13.4%. Consolidated occupancy, including office towers, rose to 97.7% from 97.2%.

In Chile, the real estate segment’s profit rose 21.4% to 4.099 billion pesos (about US$4.1 million). Grupo Marina, a mall company in which Ripley holds 50%, helped.

Why the Bank Carried the Quarter

Banco Ripley Chile, the group’s consumer bank, lifted profit 46.7% to 13.164 billion pesos (about US$13.3 million). The bank alone earned more than twice the group’s net profit of 5.787 billion pesos (about US$5.8 million).

Its gross loan book grew 20.2%, and its revenue rose 17.0%. Its efficiency ratio, which is costs as a share of revenue, improved to 33.6% from 40.4%.

Faster lending carries risk. Cost of risk rose to 11.4% from 9.4%, which means the bank set aside more money for loans that may go bad.

Loans more than 90 days overdue stayed stable at 3.6%. The company ties the larger provisions to loan growth and a tougher economic and regulatory climate.

Retail Chile, the department-store arm, saw revenue fall 7.0% to 188.547 billion pesos (about US$190 million), and gross margin, the share of sales left after product costs, slipped to 28.8% from 29.4%. Online sales partly offset the decline.

Chief financial officer Werner Geissbühler said in the results release that the quarter showed the value of a diversified business. He said the bank and Peru did very well while Retail Chile faced a tougher consumer climate, where Ripley keeps prioritising cost discipline and the online channel.

What It Means for You

For a US investor, no US listing of Ripley is known. Any exposure would need access to the Santiago market, and this article is not investment advice.

What to Watch

Retail Chile is the line to follow, because its revenue fell 7.0% while the bank grew. Ripley’s next quarterly results will show whether the decline is easing.

The bank’s cost of risk is the second number to follow, because it rose to 11.4% from 9.4%. Loans more than 90 days overdue stayed at 3.6%, so any rise there would be an early warning.

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What Is Not Known

Ripley’s share-price reaction to the results is not known. No analyst consensus for the quarter is confirmed, so no beat or miss is stated.

Nine-month totals rest on a single source and are left out. The full primary results document was not available at the time of writing, and the record is silent on any 2026 profit target.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ripley earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Ripley earned 5.787 billion pesos (about US$5.8 million), up 53.2% from a year earlier. It reported the result on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Why did profit rise while store sales fell?

Banco Ripley Chile, the consumer bank, grew profit 46.7% to 13.164 billion pesos (about US$13.3 million), and Peru did well. Chilean department-store revenue fell 7.0%.

Can US investors buy Ripley shares?

Ripley’s shares trade in Santiago. No US listing is confirmed, so access needs the Chilean market.

What is the risk in the bank’s numbers?

Cost of risk, which is net provisions as a share of average loans, rose to 11.4% from 9.4%. Loans more than 90 days overdue stayed at 3.6%.

Sources: Ripley Corp, third-quarter 2026 results statement of 17 November 2026. Exchange rate of about 992 pesos per US$ from RT, a market-data provider, 17 November 2026.