CHILE · LABOUR POLICY

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, is due to vote on Wednesday 18 November 2026 on a bill to widen daycare for babies. The vote follows the approval of every article by the Finance Committee (Comisión de Hacienda) on Tuesday 17 November, Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, reported that day.

The bill concerns sala cuna, state-recognised nursery care for children under two, which the Labour Code ties to the number of women a company employs. Labour Minister Tomás Rau said on 17 November that the government’s formula is “perhaps not perfect but is far superior to current reality”, Cooperativa, a Chilean news outlet, reported.

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The government says the bill pays for childcare without adding to payroll costs. Cooperativa reported on 17 November that the state will put in no funds, with the money coming from workers’ unemployment-insurance resources and, nominally, employers.

Key Facts Vote The Chamber of Deputies is due to vote on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Stage Second chamber review, with immediate-discussion urgency, a government tool that forces fast handling.

Financing A 0.30% payment to the Sala Cuna Fund, taken from employers’ unemployment-insurance contributions.

Support Most vulnerable 40% of households get 50% of the cost gap covered; next 20% get 30%.

As of 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Chile’s lower house is due to decide who pays for daycare for babies and who is entitled to it. The Senate rejected the government’s first financing plan by one vote in September.

The Big Picture

Chile’s current rule sits in Article 203 of the Labour Code, which ties the duty to provide sala cuna to employers with 20 or more women. Jessica Cuadros Ibáñez wrote in a CIPER column, a Chilean news outlet, on 13 September 2026 that this made childcare a differential cost linked to hiring women.

File photo. The waterfront of Valparaíso, the port city on Chile’s central coast where the National Congress sits.

The bill amends the Labour Code and creates a solidarity fund to equalise the right for female employees, male employees and independent workers, Diario Financiero said on 17 November. Rau called it “the first sala cuna bill that manages to advance”, Diario Financiero reported.

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How the Bill Reached the Chamber

The Senate finished voting the bill on Tuesday 8 September 2026 after reviewing 25 amendments, according to a post by the Senate of Chile, the upper house, on X that CNN Chile, a Chilean television news channel, reported that day. The bill is now in its second constitutional stage, the review by the second chamber.

The government’s financing formula, a 0.35% contribution offset by a cut in employers’ unemployment-insurance contribution, got 25 votes but needed 26, so it fell, CNN Chile reported on 8 September. CIPER put the gap at one vote on 13 September and said the government would restore the financing in the Chamber.

The Senate also voted that children under two hold the right, and the government filed a constitutional reservation against it, a formal notice that it may ask the Constitutional Court to rule on the point, CIPER reported on 13 September. The Chamber’s Labour and Social Security Committee had backed the bill earlier, BioBioChile, a Chilean news outlet, said on 17 November.

What the Finance Committee Approved

The Chamber’s Finance Committee (Comisión de Hacienda) voted every article on Tuesday 17 November, starting at about 15:00 in Valparaíso, Diario Financiero reported. It approved a total contribution of 0.30% to the Sala Cuna Fund, down from 0.35%, BioBioChile reported the same day.

The money comes from moving 0.15% from the individual unemployment account and 0.15% from the Solidarity Unemployment Fund, Diario Financiero reported on 17 November. Both are parts of the employers’ unemployment-insurance contribution.

The committee approved this mechanism unanimously, Diario Financiero said. Rau said 0.3% is charged to employers but offset so that labour costs do not rise, Cooperativa reported on 17 November.

The bill also adds an “equity contribution” for private kindergartens that receive JUNJI VTF transfers, Diario Financiero said. JUNJI is the national early-childhood agency, and VTF is its payment scheme for private providers.

A solidarity supplement would cover 50% of the gap between the nursery fee and the fund’s contribution for the most vulnerable 40% of households. Households from 41% to 60% would get 30%, Diario Financiero reported on 17 November, and the Social Household Registry, the state’s vulnerability ranking, sets who qualifies.

Why It Matters

Today only employers with 20 or more women must provide sala cuna, under Article 203 of the Labour Code. Rau said on 17 November that 89.7% of companies have 19 or fewer women because of the cost, Cooperativa reported.

A shared fund would spread that cost across contributing employers instead of leaving it with firms that hire women. It would also cover male employees and independent workers, Diario Financiero reported on 17 November.

What to Watch

The Chamber of Deputies is due to vote the bill on Wednesday 18 November 2026, Diario Financiero and Cooperativa reported on 17 November. The bill carries “discusión inmediata” urgency, an immediate-discussion tool that forces fast handling, Diario Financiero said.

If the Chamber approves it, the text goes to the Senate for a third stage, Diario Financiero reported on 17 November. A joint committee (Comisión Mixta) handles any change the Senate rejects, and no date for a Senate vote is confirmed.

The Main Open Question

Cuadros Ibáñez wrote in CIPER on 13 September that before financing universal sala cuna, the Chamber will have to decide what it is universalising. In her column the government wants the right tied to the working parent, while the Senate tied it to the child.

What Is Not Known

The Chamber’s vote result is not known at the time of writing, and neither is whether the Chamber keeps the child as holder of the right. The cost to the fund is also not known.

We have no confirmed date for a Senate vote on a third stage. We also cannot say how many families the supplements would reach.

Readers who follow the country can find more on our Chile news page. Wider coverage of the region is on our Latin America news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is sala cuna?

It is a state-recognised nursery or daycare for babies under two years. The bill concerns children under two, and a Senate amendment made them the holders of the right.

When does the Chamber vote?

The Chamber of Deputies is due to vote on Wednesday 18 November 2026, after the Finance Committee approved every article on 17 November. If it passes, the text goes to the Senate for a third stage.

How would the fund be financed?

A 0.30% contribution made by moving 0.15% from the individual unemployment account and 0.15% from the Solidarity Unemployment Fund. Cooperativa reported that the state will put in no funds, and Rau said the offset keeps labour costs from rising.

Who gets help with nursery fees?

The most vulnerable 40% of households get a supplement of 50% of the gap between the nursery fee and the fund’s contribution. Households from 41% to 60% get 30%.

Sources: Senate of Chile, post of 8 September 2026; Labour Code of Chile, Article 203; Diario Financiero, 17 November 2026; Cooperativa, 17 November 2026; BioBioChile, 17 November 2026; CNN Chile, 8 September 2026; CIPER, 13 September 2026.