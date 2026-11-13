South Sudan Ruling Party Nominee Shot Dead

Africa: South Sudan

Key Facts Who. Lucy Veronica Gordon, a former state broadcaster journalist and ruling-party nominee for a women’s seat in parliament.

What. Gunmen ambushed a convoy of delegates in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria state, on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Toll. Two people were killed, including Gordon, and at least one other person was wounded.

Unknown. The attackers are unidentified and no group has claimed the ambush.

As of. 13 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

A nominee of South Sudan’s ruling party was shot dead on a rural road, weeks before the country’s first planned general election.

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Lucy Veronica Gordon, a former South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation journalist, was killed on the evening of Thursday 12 November 2026 when gunmen ambushed a convoy of delegates from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), the ruling party of President Salva Kiir. She had recently been nominated in the party’s primaries, its internal vote to pick candidates, for a women’s seat in the National Legislative Assembly, the national parliament.

The attack happened near Miri Loko village in Mundri East County, in Western Equatoria state in the south-west, as the delegates travelled from Lui, a sub-county of Mundri East, toward neighbouring Mundri West after the primaries. Justin Akim, a former teacher, was also killed.

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For US readers, the killing lands in a country that the National Elections Commission, the national election body, has scheduled to vote on Tuesday 22 December 2026, the first general election since independence in 2011. Local reports say the attack raises security concerns over preparations for that vote.

What Happened on the Road

Noah Issa, the Western Equatoria state caretaker (interim) information minister, told local radio that the gunmen targeted the last vehicle in the convoy. He said two people were shot dead and two others were injured, and that the injured were being treated at Lui Hospital.

Reports from the area say several delegates fled into nearby bushes and have been reported missing. The minister also said that attempts to reach the Mundri East and Mundri West county commissioners, the senior local officials, had failed so far.

A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan. File photo; the attack took place in Western Equatoria state. Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Who Gordon and Akim Were

Gordon was nominated to contest a women’s seat in the National Legislative Assembly after the party’s primaries, which the minister said had been completed successfully before the convoy left Lui. Her name appears as Lucy Veronica Gordon in some reports and Veronica Lucy Gordon in others.

Akim, a former teacher described as Ustaz, an honorific for a teacher or religious scholar, died at the scene. One local report also describes him as an elder of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

In plain English: A primary is an internal party vote to choose who will run for office. Mundri East is a county in Western Equatoria, in the south-west of South Sudan.

Who Carried Out the Attack

The minister called the attackers “bandits” and said they are not known, and that their motive is unclear. No armed group had claimed the attack by 13 November 2026.

We treat the label “bandits” as the minister’s description, not an established finding. Until an investigation reports, the motive stays open.

What It Means for You

A nominee’s killing raises questions about whether party delegates and nominees can travel safely before the vote. Our report on the election commission’s lack of new dates and the earlier disruption of a party primary show the pressure on the timetable.

Official travel advice for South Sudan stays with the governments that issue it. Our election visitor guide and South Sudan section carry the wider picture of the vote.

What Is Not Known

The time of the attack is reported as about 7 pm by the minister and about 9 pm in another account, and the number of wounded is given as two and as one critically injured. We found no statement from the SPLM or the military on the attack, and the election timetable remains contested, with voter registration not reported open by 13 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Lucy Veronica Gordon?

She was a former South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation journalist and a ruling-party nominee for a women’s seat in the National Legislative Assembly. She was killed in an ambush on 12 November 2026.

Where did the ambush happen?

Near Miri Loko village in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria state, on the road from Lui toward Mundri West. The delegates were returning from the party primaries.

Who carried out the attack?

This is not known. The state information minister called the attackers “bandits” but said they are unidentified, and no group had claimed responsibility by 13 November 2026.

When is the South Sudan election?

The National Elections Commission has scheduled general elections for Tuesday 22 December 2026. It would be the country’s first general election since independence in 2011.

Sources: Statements by the Western Equatoria state caretaker information minister, Noah Issa, 13 November 2026; two independent local reports of the ambush, 13 November 2026; South Sudan National Elections Commission, general election date of 22 December 2026.

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