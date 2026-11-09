South Sudan’s Solar Alliance Vice-Chair Role

Energy: South Sudan

Solar power has become a tool of diplomacy, and India is using it to widen its reach across Africa. South Sudan, one of the world’s least electrified countries, has been linked to that contest through a regional post in the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a body founded by India and France that promotes solar energy.

For US readers, it touches energy finance, solar supply chains and the India and China rivalry for partners in the developing world. It also shows what a country with very little grid power asks of the world.

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Key Facts Who. South Sudan was named an Africa Vice-Chair, a post below Vice-President, of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in 2024, with Comoros. A 2026 renewal is unconfirmed.

Where. The ISA’s ninth Assembly, its governing meeting, took place in New Delhi during the 2 to 5 November 2026 Bharat Renewable Energy Summit.

India. Joshi said India was elected ISA President for a third consecutive term.

Money. Pralhad Joshi, India’s energy minister, cited a US$200 million Africa Solar Facility for small, local power systems.

India’s solar club met in New Delhi, and South Sudan’s regional role in it drew attention at home.

What Was Decided in New Delhi

The ISA’s ninth Assembly, its governing meeting, took place in New Delhi during the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, which ran from 2 to 5 November 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit on 2 November.

On Tuesday 3 November, Pralhad Joshi, India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy, said India had been elected ISA President for a third consecutive term. He added that France was re-elected Co-President of the ISA, which the two countries founded in 2015.

Joshi said the ISA now has 130 signatory and member countries. He called the US$200 million Africa Solar Facility, an ISA financing fund, an important step towards unlocking investment in Africa’s distributed renewable energy sector.

Distributed energy means small local systems, such as rooftop or village solar, rather than one national grid. It matters most where grids are weak or missing.

India also committed about Rs 225 crore (2.25 billion rupees, about US$25 million) in connection with the Africa Solar Facility. Joshi cited a US$300 million Nigeria Distributed Renewable Energy Fund, a pool of money for small-scale power, as a model.

Rooftops and trees of Juba, the capital of South Sudan. File photo. Photo: Rigan123, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What South Sudan Actually Got

After its 2024 Assembly, the ISA’s Africa slate was reported as Ghana and Seychelles for the two Vice-President posts, with South Sudan and Comoros, an island nation off Africa’s east coast, as Vice-Chairs. South Sudanese media have since described the role as new in 2026, which we could not confirm.

That 2024 slate covered the 2024 to 2026 term. It raises the question of whether New Delhi created the role or simply confirmed it.

A Vice-Chair and a Vice-President are different posts, so headlines calling South Sudan a Vice-President overstate the role. We have not seen the ISA’s final appointment resolution, so we use the title that was reported.

Why Power Access Is the Real Story

South Sudanese media said a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Dams attended and asked for support. We could not confirm the delegation’s details or the electricity figures attributed to it, so we do not repeat them.

South Sudan became independent in 2011 and is widely described as one of the world’s least electrified countries. Its oil-dependent state also faces political uncertainty, which we cover in our explainer on South Sudan’s geopolitics and in our report on election talks set to resume in Juba, the capital.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the Africa Solar Facility and the Nigeria fund show that energy finance for Africa is being organised under an alliance led by India and France. If the facility is deployed as announced, it could open deals for developers, lenders and equipment makers.

India’s third term as ISA President strengthens its pitch as a partner to governments in the developing world, a field where China is also active. US solar firms and suppliers should watch whether Alliance projects favour particular supply chains.

The next test is paperwork: publication of the resolution and any financing terms for the Africa Solar Facility. Until then, treat the headline numbers as ambition, not delivered projects, and follow our Africa section for updates.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the ISA’s final resolution, so the exact title and term of South Sudan’s post are unconfirmed. We also do not know whether New Delhi created the role or confirmed the 2024 arrangement.

The delegation’s details come from one South Sudanese source and are not checked. The sources we saw do not say how much of the Africa Solar Facility has been committed or paid out.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the International Solar Alliance?

It is an intergovernmental body founded by India and France in 2015 to promote solar energy. India’s energy minister said it now has 130 signatory and member countries.

Is South Sudan a Vice-President of the ISA in Africa?

It was named a Vice-Chair for Africa, with Comoros, after the ISA’s 2024 Assembly; Ghana and Seychelles were named Vice-Presidents. We found no 2026 confirmation of a change.

What did India pledge for Africa at the Assembly?

Minister Pralhad Joshi cited a US$200 million Africa Solar Facility and said India committed about Rs 225 crore (about US$25 million) in connection with it. We could not confirm how much has been paid out.

Sources Statements by India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, 3 November 2026; International Solar Alliance (isolaralliance.org) Africa office-bearer announcement, November 2024. Read on 9 November 2026.

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