Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Cell Leader

File photo. Mexican Navy (Secretaría de Marina) headquarters, Mexico City, 2023. Photo: Ehécatl Cabrera, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · SECURITY

Mexican forces on Sunday 8 November 2026 arrested Rafael Álvarez Ayala, known as “R2”, the man authorities describe as a leader of a cartel cell linked to the murder of Mayor Carlos Manzo. He was captured in Zapopan, a city beside Guadalajara in the state of Jalisco, after an armed clash in which he and one navy member were wounded.

Manzo was the mayor of Uruapan, the heart of Mexico’s avocado country, and was shot dead on 1 November 2025, as our earlier report on the murder explains. For US readers the arrest matters because a US grand jury has charged the same man with drug trafficking, and a US extradition warrant now stands against him.

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Key Facts Who Rafael Álvarez Ayala, alias “R2”, alleged leader of Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

What Arrested Sunday 8 November 2026 in Zapopan, Jalisco, after a shootout; 19 other people were detained.

Warrants A Mexican murder warrant from a Michoacán court and a warrant for extradition to the United States.

Manzo case Authorities presume a link to the 1 November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo.

Status He is a suspect and has not been convicted; the investigation is ongoing.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A cartel suspect wanted in two countries is now in Mexican custody. Mexican authorities say their information is preliminary.

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What Happened

Federal forces carried out the operation in Zapopan, led by the Navy’s special operations unit with support from Army special forces. Authorities say Mexico’s National Intelligence Center (CNI, the civilian spy agency) located R2 with information shared by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

R2 was wounded in the clash and is receiving medical care, and one navy member was also hurt. Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security chief, said the information is preliminary and will be updated as the investigation advances.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Municipal government offices in Uruapan, Michoacán, the city where Carlos Manzo was mayor. Photo: Keyomall, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Authorities say 19 other people were detained in the same operation, making 20 in total. They have not said who the others are or what charges they face.

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Who Is R2 and What Is Los Rs

R2 is the brother of Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, alias “R1”, whom Mexican forces arrested on Thursday 30 July 2026 in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco. Authorities name R1 as an alleged mastermind of the Manzo killing, and Harfuch said on 31 July that R2 was the likely successor at the head of Los Rs.

Los Rs is a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups, active in Michoacán and Jalisco. Authorities have tied the cell to extortion of businesspeople and avocado producers, drug trafficking, homicide, kidnapping and attacks on authorities.

The Charges Against Him

Authorities say R2 faces a Mexican arrest warrant for aggravated homicide, meaning murder with aggravating factors, issued by the First Criminal Court of Apatzingán, a city in Michoacán state. He also faces a warrant for arrest with a view to extradition to the United States.

On 26 August 2026 a US federal grand jury in the District of Columbia charged R2 and his brother with conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for import into the United States, and with weapons offences. Authorities describe the brothers as regional CJNG commanders in Michoacán.

The Manzo Case

Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan, was shot dead on Saturday 1 November 2025 at a Day of the Dead event in the city’s main square. Authorities say the order came from R1, and 31 people had been arrested in the case by the end of July 2026.

R1’s capture in July is covered in our earlier report. The investigation into the murder remains open.

What It Means for You

Investors with exposure to Mexican avocados or Michoacán logistics should note that the cell is accused of extorting avocado growers, so the arrest speaks to a supply-chain risk. A single arrest does not by itself show that extortion in the avocado belt will ease.

The US extradition warrant also shows security cooperation between Washington and Mexico City at work. Whether R2 is sent to the United States or tried in Mexico first has not been announced.

What Is Not Known

Authorities have not said how R2 is linked to the Manzo murder, or whether the homicide warrant from Apatzingán covers that case. They have also not said where he is held or how serious his injuries are.

The identities and charges of the other 19 detainees are not public. Accounts differ on where exactly in the Guadalajara area the shootout took place.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is R2?

Rafael Álvarez Ayala, alias R2, is described by Mexican authorities as a leader of Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He is a suspect and has not been convicted of any charge.

Why Does the Arrest Matter to the United States?

A US grand jury has charged him with drug trafficking, and a Mexican warrant seeks his extradition. Authorities also say his cell extorts avocado growers, an industry that supplies US shoppers.

Was R2 Arrested for Killing Mayor Manzo?

Authorities say he is presumed to be linked to the killing, and he holds a Mexican warrant for aggravated homicide. They have not said publicly that this warrant is for the Manzo case.

Sources: statements of Mexico’s federal security ministry and Navy of 8 November 2026; the US Department of Justice indictment announced on 26 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error