A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan (undated photo). Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

South Sudan’s Supreme Court has refused to order the temporary release of Ajing Deng Ajing, a former presidential aide who has been held since 26 November 2025, his lawyers say. The Constitutional Panel, the part of the Supreme Court that hears constitutional cases, said in Juba, the capital, on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it lacks that power during an investigation.

It told him to apply to the Office of the Public Prosecutor, the state prosecution office, instead. For readers abroad, it shows how far courts can reach into detentions by the National Security Service (NSS), the intelligence agency.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Ajing Deng Ajing, a former Executive Director in the President’s Office and a serving ambassador.

What The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Panel said it cannot grant temporary release during an investigation.

Next step He must ask the Public Prosecutor; the court did not decide if his detention is lawful.

When Ruling on 17 November 2026; the main petition resumes on 15 December 2026.

As of 18 November 2026

The court did not rule on whether his arrest was lawful, only on who may grant release. That question stays with the same panel, which returns on 15 December.

The Big Picture

Ajing was relieved of his presidential-office post in July 2025, and his lawyers say the NSS arrested him on 26 November 2025. He remains a serving ambassador under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

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His lawyers, advocates Kiir Chol and George Angier Ring, filed a constitutional petition against the NSS and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. The Supreme Court first heard it on 2 April 2026, with Chief Justice Benjamin Baak Deng presiding.

Since then the panel has dismissed two preliminary objections, which are early procedural challenges. The 17 November ruling adds a narrower point: release during an investigation is a question for the prosecutor.

The record available to us is silent on the content of the charges. The court’s logic is clear: the prosecutor handles release during investigation, and the trial court handles it during trial.

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What We Know

The panel ruled on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it cannot grant temporary release while Criminal Case No. 710 of 2026 is at investigation stage. It said requests during investigation go to the Public Prosecutor, and requests during trial go to the competent court.

The court noted that the Criminal Procedure Act, 2008, South Sudan’s main law on criminal process, sets the procedures for accused persons to seek release. It sent the question of release to the prosecutor while the case is under investigation.

Ajing’s lawyers say he was arrested on 26 November 2025 and held incommunicado, meaning without outside contact, for about 90 days at an NSS facility known as the Blue House. They also allege his diplomatic immunity was not lifted, and that his access to counsel and family was restricted and he was denied medical attention.

The lawyers argue this breaches his rights to liberty, freedom from torture and a fair trial. At the 17 November session they raised concerns about continued detention, restricted access to counsel and family, and denial of medical attention.

The NSS and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs opposed the application. They argued that the detention was lawful and that any release request should follow established criminal justice procedures.

File photo: a busy street at Gudele in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, photographed in January 2024. Photo: MakurProTyler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Why It Matters

The ruling tests whether South Sudan’s courts can review detentions carried out by the NSS. Even so, on 17 November it sent the release question to the prosecutor.

Those directly affected are Ajing, his family and his lawyers, who must now take the request to another office. The panel keeps the main petition and returns to it on 15 December.

For wider context, read about South Sudan’s first election, now planned for 11 February 2027. The panel’s next hearing, on 15 December, falls before that vote.

What to Watch

The petition resumes on 15 December 2026, and it still has to decide whether the arrest and detention were lawful. No date is known for any application to the Public Prosecutor, so that date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We could not see the full written ruling, so this account rests on the court’s announced decision and the parties’ positions. The content of the charges in Criminal Case No. 710 of 2026 is not known to us.

We do not know whether Ajing has applied to the Public Prosecutor, or what his medical condition is. The NSS and the ministry argue the detention is lawful, and the abuse allegations remain claims by his lawyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the court refuse to free Ajing Deng Ajing?

The Constitutional Panel said it lacks authority to grant temporary release while his case is under investigation. It said such requests go to the Public Prosecutor.

Who is Ajing Deng Ajing?

He is a former Executive Director in the Office of the President and a serving ambassador under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He was relieved of the presidential post in July 2025 and arrested on 26 November 2025.

Did the court say his detention is lawful?

No, the 17 November ruling addresses only temporary release. It does not decide whether the arrest or continued detention is lawful.

What happens next?

His lawyers’ petition against the NSS and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs resumes on 15 December 2026. Any release request during the investigation goes to the Public Prosecutor, with no date confirmed.

Sources: Constitutional Panel of the Supreme Court of South Sudan, hearing of 17 November 2026; Criminal Procedure Act, 2008. Positions of Ajing’s lawyers, the National Security Service and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs as presented in the proceedings.

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