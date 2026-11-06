South Africa Elections Leave Councils Split

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
South Africa Africa

South Africa Elections Leave Councils Split

By · November 6, 2026 · 5 min read
Voting station sign and Electoral Commission tape on a fence in Cape Town, 2026
File photo. Voting station signage in Cape Town for the 2026 local government elections. Photo: Husskeyy, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · LOCAL ELECTIONS

Key Facts

  • What happened Provisional counts after the 4 November 2026 vote show many councils with no majority party.
  • The count The African National Congress (ANC) leads with about 31%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) with about 24%.
  • The deadline Results are expected on Sunday 8 November; by law they are due by Wednesday 11 November.
  • Next step Each council must hold its first meeting within 14 days of being declared elected.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a market for real-money bets, gives the DA’s Helen Zille about 52% to win Johannesburg (6 November, 12:25 p.m. ET).

South Africa voted for its city and town councils on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and the first count says no party can govern alone in many places. A “hung council” is one where no party holds more than half the seats, so parties must bargain to form a majority.

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For US readers, the bargaining decides who runs the budgets and basic services in Johannesburg, Durban and other cities where American firms operate. Our guide to South Africa’s coalition politics explains how earlier deals have worked.

What Happened

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the independent body that runs elections, says every figure stays provisional until objections that could change a result are settled. Parties had until 5 p.m. on Friday 6 November (10 a.m. ET) to file them.

The commission expects to finish collating results over the weekend and to declare them on Sunday 8 November. By law it must declare them within seven days of voting day, which is Wednesday 11 November.

By the evening of Friday 6 November, about 93% of voting districts, the small areas around polling stations, were counted. The ANC stood near 31% of the national vote, the DA near 24% and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, near 9.6%.

The ANC won about 40% in the 2024 national election, so a figure near 31% would mark a sharp fall. The count is provisional, and the comparison is rough because a local vote and a national vote are different contests.

Pietermaritzburg City Hall, a red-brick town hall with a clock tower, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
File photo. Pietermaritzburg City Hall, in the provincial capital of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, 2011. Photo: Johan Pretorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
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Where the Big Cities Stand

In Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, and in Tshwane, the capital region around Pretoria, the DA leads the partial count. The ANC and ActionSA, a party founded by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, are behind.

In Durban, officially eThekwini, the MK Party leads the partial count. Cape Town is heading for another outright DA majority, according to the early results.

Our Ekurhuleni report shows why a lead is not control: even the leading party was far short of a majority of seats there. These are partial counts, so the order and the shares can still move.

How a Hung Council Picks a Mayor

Under the Municipal Structures Act, the 1998 law that sets how councils work, the council’s top official, the municipal manager, must call a council’s first meeting within 14 days after the council is declared elected. If results are declared on Sunday 8 November, that deadline falls around Sunday 22 November.

At that first meeting councillors choose the speaker who chairs the council and the mayor who leads it. A party short of a majority must win partners before that vote, so the talks start now, before the formal declaration.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is also Cape Town’s mayor, says coalitions bring chaos and that voters should unite behind the DA. He made that case before the vote, on 27 October.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives Helen Zille of the DA about 52% to become Johannesburg mayor, with about US$145,000 traded (6 November, 12:25 p.m. ET). It gives Hill-Lewis about 98% in Cape Town, with about US$17,000 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you own South African assets through US funds, the national risk is small, because city councils do not set tax or interest rates. The local risk is real, since a stalled coalition can delay budgets, water and power repairs and contracts.

Companies and travelers in Johannesburg, Durban or Pretoria should expect headlines about deals and walk-outs over the next two weeks. Our explainer on South Africa and US trade access covers the separate federal issue that matters more for exporters.

What Is Not Known

The official number of hung councils is not known, because the commission has not declared results. We have not found a market reaction, such as a move in the rand, that can be tied to the count.

It is also unclear which parties will work together in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Durban. Our earlier report covers the objections process.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Hung Council in South Africa?

It is a council where no party holds more than half the seats. Parties must form a coalition to elect a mayor and pass budgets.

When Will the Final Results Be Declared?

The IEC, South Africa’s electoral commission, is expected to declare results on Sunday 8 November 2026. The law allows until Wednesday 11 November, and all objections must first be settled.

When Do the New Mayors Take Office?

Each council must hold its first meeting within 14 days of being declared elected. Councillors choose the speaker and the mayor at that meeting.

Do These Results Affect US Investors?

City councils do not set national tax or interest rates, so the direct market effect is small. Stalled coalitions can delay local budgets and services where US companies operate.

Sources: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), results and statements, 5 and 6 November 2026; Local Government: Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998, section 29; Polymarket, Next Mayor of Johannesburg market, 6 November 2026; Polymarket, Next Mayor of Cape Town market, 6 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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