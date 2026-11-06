Cape Town City Guide, South Africa’s Legislative Capital in 2026

SOUTH AFRICA · CAPE TOWN

Key Facts The city Cape Town, home to 4,772,846 people in the 2022 census, is where South Africa’s Parliament sits.

The mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been mayor since 2021 and became leader of the Democratic Alliance in April 2026.

The vote Voters chose a new council on 4 November; the Democratic Alliance says it is heading for about 58%.

The water Dams supplying the city stood at 74.4% in mid-October, and water restrictions are under discussion.

The Sevens The HSBC Cape Town Sevens rugby tournament is on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December at DHL Stadium.

This Cape Town city guide explains how South Africa’s legislative capital works and who runs it. It also covers the economy, the water supply and the practical rules for American visitors.

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The city is in a political moment, because voters chose a new city council on 4 November 2026. Rugby fans are next, with the Cape Town Sevens on 5 and 6 December.

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Cape Town at a Glance

Cape Town is South Africa’s legislative capital, and Parliament sits in the city on Parliament Street. It is also the capital of the Western Cape province and the site of the first European settlement in South Africa.

The 2022 census counted 4,772,846 people in the city, 27.6% more than the 3,740,025 counted in 2011. The city has 1,452,845 households, with an average of 3.3 people each.

Using the census categories, Black African residents make up 45.7% of the population, coloured residents 35.0% and white residents 16.2%. The median age is 31, and 87.5% of households live in formal dwellings.

Conversions in this guide use R16.41 per US$1, the market rate of 5 November 2026. Every rand amount carries its US$ figure.

The Economy and Jobs

The city’s economy produced R473 billion (about US$28.8 billion) in 2023, according to its 2024 state-of-the-city report. Only Johannesburg’s output is larger.

Finance, business services and real estate lead the economy, followed by community services, trade and hospitality, and manufacturing. That ranking covers the years 2011 to 2022.

A record 1.749 million people had jobs in 2023. Broad unemployment, which counts people who have given up looking for work, stood at 25.2%.

Who Runs Cape Town

Geordin Hill-Lewis has been mayor of Cape Town since 2021. The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected him its national leader in April 2026.

The DA has run the city for 20 years. If Hill-Lewis wins a second term, he would be only the second DA mayor, after Patricia de Lille, to serve consecutive terms.

Alan Winde of the DA is premier of the Western Cape. He was sworn in on 22 May 2019 and re-elected on 13 June 2024.

Nationally, the DA is South Africa’s second-largest party, with 22% in the 2024 election, and it sits in the coalition government. The Western Cape is the only one of the nine provinces it runs.

The 4 November Vote and What Comes Next

South Africans voted in local government elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and Cape Town’s city council was one of the bodies chosen. On Thursday 5 November, Hill-Lewis said the DA was heading for about 58% in the city.

He spoke before counting was complete, and some rival parties accused the DA of declaring victory too early. The electoral commission was still counting on Thursday, when fewer than 30% of the votes had been tallied.

After the results are gazetted, municipal managers have 14 days to call the first council meeting. Councillors elect a speaker there, and the speaker then runs the election of the mayor.

Water, Dams and Services

Dams supplying Cape Town stood at 74.4% in mid-October 2026, down from 74.8% a week earlier. A September report put the level a year earlier at about 92%.

No restrictions were in force in late October. A climate scientist, Peter Johnston, said they could come as early as December, depending on national modelling of the water system.

Residents use about 150 litres a day per person, he estimated, and the city draws roughly 65% of the system’s water against 30% for farming. He suggested that 100 to 120 litres a day could be enough with clearer guidance.

Neighbourhoods, Mountains and Heritage

Table Mountain rises behind the harbour and the city centre. The wider Cape Floristic Region has been a UNESCO World Heritage property since 2004, covering about 1.09 million hectares of protected areas.

Robben Island, off the coast, was a prison for political detainees in the apartheid era and is also on the World Heritage List. Its quarries, lighthouse and 19th-century village buildings survive.

The Bo-Kaap district is known for brightly painted houses below Lion’s Head. Our Cape Town events guide for November lists what is on this month.

The Cape Town Sevens on 5 and 6 December

The HSBC SVNS Cape Town Sevens is played at DHL Stadium in Green Point on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2026, SA Rugby says. The top men’s and women’s sevens teams take part, and live coverage is on SuperSport.

World Rugby’s 2026/27 calendar lists Cape Town as the second round, after Dubai on 28 and 29 November. Tickets are sold through SA Rugby’s official Ticketmaster shop, and our Cape Town Sevens guide has prices and travel tips.

Safety and Entry Rules for Americans

American citizens need no visa for stays of up to 90 days, the State Department says. Passports need two consecutive blank visa pages on every arrival.

The State Department advises Americans to exercise increased caution in South Africa because of crime and civil unrest. It warns against walking alone at night in city centres and against showing cash or valuables.

US Medicare does not cover care abroad, and the State Department recommends supplemental insurance that includes medical evacuation. Ambulances and private hospitals usually want payment up front.

What It Means for US Readers

For Americans, Cape Town is a visa-free destination with a busy rugby weekend in early December. The water outlook and the mayor’s election are the two things to watch before booking.

Investors can compare it with the country’s biggest city in our Johannesburg guide. Expats can read our guide to the best places to live in South Africa and the Cape Town expat city page.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people live in Cape Town?

The 2022 census counted 4,772,846 people in the city, up 27.6% from 2011. The city has 1,452,845 households.

Who is the mayor of Cape Town?

Geordin Hill-Lewis of the Democratic Alliance, who has been mayor since 2021. He is seeking a second term after the 4 November 2026 vote.

Is Cape Town the capital of South Africa?

Cape Town is the legislative capital, and Parliament sits there. It is also the capital of the Western Cape province.

Is Cape Town safe for American visitors?

The State Department advises increased caution in South Africa because of crime and civil unrest. Violent crime is a real risk, so avoid walking alone at night.

When is the Cape Town Sevens?

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2026 at DHL Stadium in Green Point. It is the second round of the 2026/27 HSBC SVNS series.

Sources: City of Cape Town, 2022 census profile, December 2023; City of Cape Town, State of Cape Town Report 2024, 2024; Parliament of South Africa, about Parliament; South African government, Premier of the Western Cape; South African government, first council meetings after local elections, 2016; City of Cape Town, weekly dam levels, 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa, 2026 local government elections results, November 2026; UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Cape Floristic Region Protected Areas; UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Robben Island; US Department of State, South Africa country information; SA Rugby, HSBC SVNS Cape Town 5-6 December 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief