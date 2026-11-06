Paris Bans Yellow Vest Rally at Concorde

French riot police on Boulevard Voltaire in Paris after the protests of 17 October 2026. File photo. Photo: Jorge Jaramillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

France in Turmoil

Published Friday, 6 November, 8:45 a.m. ET (2:45 p.m. Paris) · Source: Paris police prefecture decisions, Yellow Vest coordination statements

Paris police have told the Yellow Vests they may not fill Place de la Concorde on Saturday, and the Yellow Vests have answered that they are coming anyway. Everyone will find out at 2:00 p.m. Paris time.

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The Paris police prefecture, the state authority that controls policing and protest permits in the capital, has banned a Yellow Vest rally planned for Saturday, 7 November. The Yellow Vests, the French protest movement named for the high-visibility vests its members wear, want to gather at Place de la Concorde, the vast square at the foot of the Champs-Élysées, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Paris).

The movement’s organising committee, which it calls its coordination, has kept its call after the ban. It is the latest turn in our France protests coverage, and why is France protesting explains the anger over prices behind it.

Key Facts What happened. Paris police banned the Yellow Vests’ planned rally at Place de la Concorde on Saturday, 7 November.

What they say. The movement’s organising committee keeps its call for 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Paris) at the square.

What is allowed. A union march from Place de la République to Place de la Nation, two squares in eastern Paris, has police approval.

Why it matters. Concorde sits beside the US embassy; police cordons and Metro closures are likely around central Paris.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a French state of emergency by 31 December at 4.5% (8:23 a.m. ET, 6 Nov).

This story is part of our coverage of the why France is in crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: France Bans Protests in Two Brittany Cities

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In plain English In France, big street protests need police approval of the place and route. Police have said yes to the unions’ route and no to the Yellow Vests’ square, and the Yellow Vests are refusing to move.

Police Say No, Organisers Say They Will Come

The ban covers the Concorde rally, which the movement has billed as “Act IV”, its fourth Saturday of protest since 17 October. The prefecture’s ban text has not been published where we could read it, so its legal reasons are not yet clear.

The coordination had asked for a gathering at Concorde from 2:00 p.m. Paris time. After the ban it said it would not drop the call, so police face a standoff on one of the capital’s most guarded squares.

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The Union March Is Allowed

Police have approved a separate march by the unions, from Place de la République to Place de la Nation, two squares in eastern Paris. It is aimed at the high cost of living.

Why Concorde Is So Sensitive

Concorde is a short walk from the Champs-Élysées, the National Assembly across the Seine and the US embassy. Paris police have repeatedly banned gatherings there when they feared disorder, in 2018 and again in 2023.

In recent weeks they have also restricted central routes for the cost-of-living marches, after violence and looting around the 17 October protests. Organisers say that amounts to restricting the right to protest, while police point to the risk of disorder.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced a French state of emergency by 31 December at 4.5% at 8:23 a.m. ET on 6 November, with about US$2.1 million traded. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans in Paris on Saturday should expect likely cordons and Metro closures around Concorde and the Champs-Élysées, close to the US embassy, during the afternoon, which is the morning in New York. Our France travel safety guide sets out the wider picture.

For investors, a protest movement that keeps defying bans adds to the political risk around French bonds and shares. A calm Saturday would ease that, while clashes would extend it.

What Is Not Known

The prefecture’s legal basis for the ban, and whether it covers a wider area than the square, are not confirmed. No turnout forecast or police deployment figure has been announced.

It is also unclear whether police will clear the square or let the group stay. The next test comes on Saturday, 7 November, at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Paris), when police show whether they enforce the ban.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Yellow Vest rally in Paris allowed on Saturday?

No. Paris police have banned the rally at Place de la Concorde. The union march from Place de la République to Place de la Nation has been approved.

Will the Yellow Vests still gather at Concorde?

The movement’s organising committee says it will, at 2:00 p.m. Paris time (8:00 a.m. ET). Whether police will let anyone onto the square has not been announced.

Sources: Paris police prefecture, French government, Yellow Vest national coordination statements.

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