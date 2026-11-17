Crime: United States

Julio and Luis Soriano, two brothers, were sentenced on Monday 16 November 2026 to life in prison without parole. Two juries found them guilty in September of killing a family of four in Irondequoit, a town next to Rochester, New York.

The victims were Fraime Ubaldo, 30, his partner Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, and their two children, aged four and two. Brian Green, the Monroe County District Attorney (the county’s chief prosecutor), called it one of the most heinous crimes the community has experienced.

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Julio Soriano was arrested soon after the killings. Luis Soriano left the United States and was found in the Dominican Republic in June 2025.

Key Facts Sentence. Life without parole for each brother on four murder counts; the maximum on the other charges.

Victims. Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, and their children, aged four and two.

Prosecutor. Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan, from a neighbouring county, was appointed special prosecutor.

Trial. Five weeks, nearly 500 exhibits and 46 witnesses; verdicts came on 22 September 2026.

As of. As of 17 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The brothers are to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Prosecutors said the 2024 killings grew out of a dispute over a missing drug package.

The Big Picture: From a House Fire to a Life Sentence

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit on 31 August 2024, and the family was found dead in the basement. Prosecutors said the brothers set fires in the house to hide the killings.

Julio Soriano was arrested shortly afterwards. Luis Soriano left the country, was located in the Dominican Republic in June 2025 and was returned to New York to face trial.

The brothers were tried together but before two separate juries over five weeks. On 22 September 2026 both juries found each man guilty of murder, arson, burglary and kidnapping.

The Genesee River and downtown Rochester, New York, 14 September 2019. (Photo: Andre Carrotflower, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Prosecutors Said Happened

Prosecutors argued that the brothers killed their cousin Fraime Ubaldo and his family over a package of drugs that went missing. They said the package had been sent from Puerto Rico to the family’s home.

The District Attorney said the trial put nearly 500 exhibits before the juries, from surveillance video to photographs, and heard 46 witnesses. Christine Callanan, the Wayne County District Attorney, and Assistant District Attorney Victoria Porter led the case as special prosecutors.

Green said the sentence “closes a long, dark chapter” (statement of 16 November). He thanked the special prosecutors for their work.

What the Defence Said

On 22 September, after the verdicts, Joe Damelio, the lawyer for Julio Soriano, said the jury did not ask to see any video or photograph despite about 500 exhibits. He added that the defence respected the jury system.

Paul Guerrieri, who represents Luis Soriano, also spoke after the verdicts, on 22 September. We do not quote him here because his remarks are not confirmed in the court record.

Why It Matters

In this case, a suspect who fled the country was returned to a New York courtroom. Luis Soriano was located in the Dominican Republic in June 2025 and brought back for trial.

The sentence came from a New York State court, not a federal court. Whether the brothers will appeal is not known.

What Is Not Known

We found no announcement of an appeal or further hearing date as of publication. Whether further charges exist against anyone linked to the case is also not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sentence did the Soriano brothers get?

Julio and Luis Soriano were each sentenced on 16 November 2026 to life without parole on four murder counts. They also received the maximum on the kidnapping, arson and burglary charges.

What were the brothers convicted of?

On 22 September 2026 two juries found each man guilty. The charges included murder, arson, burglary and kidnapping.

Where was Luis Soriano arrested?

He left the United States after the killings. He was located in the Dominican Republic in June 2025 and returned to New York to face trial.

Who prosecuted the case?

Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan and Assistant District Attorney Victoria Porter served as special prosecutors. They worked with local police and other agencies.

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